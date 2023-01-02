Read full article on original website
West Dallas homeowners couldn’t access City funds for home repairs, so the City eliminated the barrier
Patsy Ruth Jackson struggled to hold back tears when she learned she might finally receive the home repairs she needs to move back into her West Dallas house. The Dallas City Council voted last week to forgo the home insurance requirement for homeowners applying to the West Dallas Targeted Rehab Program, a City of Dallas neighborhood revitalization effort designed to provide financial assistance for home repairs. The city had rejected nearly half of program applicants, most of whom lacked home insurance.
DPD: Man Fatally Shot in 2600 Block of Walnut Hill Lane
Dallas police say a man was fatally shot shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 2600 block of Walnut Hill Lane. Police say two men were in a fight that escalated when a man, identified as Justin Blocker, 23, shot Clayton Hartfield Jr. Blocker was charged with murder. The...
FedEx Truck Driver Killed in Crash on LBJ Freeway in North Dallas
The driver of a FedEx 18-wheeler died in a crash Wednesday afternoon that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 635 in North Dallas, authorities say. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. along the eastbound LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said several vehicles were reportedly involved, including a FedEx tractor-trailer that was left overturned.
Large police presence in Pleasant Grove as SWAT situation unfolds
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A large police presence is seen in the Pleasant Grove area as a SWAT situation unfolds, officials say.At around 10:04 a.m. Jan. 4, police were behind a car with "possible stolen plates" near the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road and called in their helicopter, Air1, to assist.Police said the car stopped after it was involved in a crash near Bruton and Jim Miller Road, and that the suspect ran from the car and into a wooded area.The suspect also reportedly fired shots from a weapon, police said.Police are currently asking the public to avoid this area as they investigate.
1 dead after UPS truck trailer crashes through guardrail in Ferris, falls into creek below
FERRIS, Texas - One person is dead after an 18-wheeler crashed through a guardrail and landed in a creek in Ferris. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on southbound Interstate 45, just south of the Malloy Bridge Road. The UPS truck pulling two trailers crashed into a...
Rockwall County working out details of 'outer loop' in eastern part of county
Rockwall County’s growth is outstripping its transportation infrastructure’s capacity to keep pace. To make it right, the North Central Texas Coalition of Governments and the Texas Department of Transportation – along with county officials – are planning some serious overhauls of the highway system that courses through the county.
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill Location
Harold's Chicken is celebrating the grand-opening, this week, at its new franchise location in Cedar Hill.Photo byLucas AndradeonUnsplash. Harold's Chicken, a beloved Chicago-based restaurant known for its flavorful made-to-order chicken, seafood, and signature sauce, has recently opened a new franchise location in Cedar Hill, Texas, much to the excitement of both locals and Chicago natives. The grand opening of the Cedar Hill location was celebrated this week, and fans of the brand have been flocking to the restaurant to get a taste of their favorite dishes.
Fort Worth police looking for suspect who shot dog during robbery
WARNING: CONTENT MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS. Police say the robbery happened at a convenience store on North Main Street in Fort Worth around 1:30 p.m.
Arlington police officer injured by vehicle trying to drive around crash site
ARLINGTON, Texas - An Arlington police officer was hospitalized Thursday morning after he was hit by a car while working a crash scene. Around 6:35 a.m. there was a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Matlock. Crews arrived to investigate and clear the scene. A driver who...
One Dead After Crash on LBJ Freeway Near Hillcrest Road
Dallas police and fire officials say the driver of a FedEx 18-wheeler died in a crash that happened about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. Police say the 18-wheeler was going eastbound on LBJ Freeway when a sedan crashed into it and the 18-wheeler hit a retaining wall.
Driver shot and killed after collision at north Fort Worth shopping center
Fort Worth Police tell us that this all started as a hit and run in the parking lot of the Olive Garden across the parking lot from Dick’s Sporting Goods. The victim began to follow the driver who hit him.
Hit-and-run driver arrested after Arlington officer injured on I-20
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A hit-and-run driver who struck an Arlington police officer on I-20 this morning, Jan. 5, was caught and arrested. It happened around 6:30 a.m. as the officer was helping with a two car wreck in the eastbound lanes near Matlock Road. Initially, one eastbound lane remained open while crews worked to investigate and clear the crash. But then, according to police, a man, later identified as Alfredo Guzman, 32, who was trying to get around the wreck hit the South District patrol officer. Thus, all eastbound lanes were shutdown. The officer is recovering from non-life threatening injuries at the hospital. The...
Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.There is no word yet on the cause.We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.
A Major West Dallas Polluter Finally Agrees To Leave – But It’s Taking Its Sweet Time
This story is published collaboratively with Dallas Free Press as part of the Equitable Cities Reporting Hub for Environmental Justice, an initiative led by Grist and Next City. Along a stretch of Singleton Road, West Dallas’ major thoroughfare, sits GAF Materials, a large industrial plant that chemically treats fiberglass to...
Multiple shootings reported overnight in Fort Worth
A shooting victim has died and two others were wounded in gunfire at a far west Fort Worth home Wednesday night. The first 911 calls came in just before 8 p.m. sending police to a home on Panay Way near I-30 and Loop 820
In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns
A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
New Comfort Food Spot Opens in South Fort Worth
We should all bow our heads to mark the passing of the Sausage Shoppe. The long-running barbecue joint, run for more than a quarter of a century in three locations, by Fort Worth’s Chambers family, quietly closed last year. But the Chambers’ store was quickly snagged by another cook...
Families Unable to Join Fort Worth Stock Show Due to ‘Office Error'
The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is 10 days away, and a handful of families who would have competed are having to sit this one out through no fault of their own. “It's a lot of work,” said 10-year-old Cash Grubbs. For the better part of a year,...
Arlington police identify driver arrested in fatal street racing crash
Arlington police have now identified the driver they arrested following a fatal crash on Sunday. Police claim Vincent Ybarra was one of the drivers involved in an illegal street race on I-30.
