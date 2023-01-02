Read full article on original website
These South Carolina cities ranked among the nation’s favorite places to move in 2022
South Carolina is home to two favorite places for people to start calling home in 2022, reports find. The Myrtle Beach area ranks No. 7 and the Charleston area No. 10 on a list of U.S. regions that attracted new residents last year, according to the self-service moving company U-Haul.
What we know about the 6 people who died in Northern California storms this week
Two major storms have pummeled California over the past week and led to at least six deaths. The first storm began New Year’s Eve, causing floods and toppling trees; the second storm began Wednesday and caused serious damage in the Bay Area. Here’s what we know about the six...
As California pursues aggressive climate goals, what happens to its oil and gas workers?
As California transitions away from fossil fuels in the years ahead to pursue aggressive climate goals, an increasing number of oil and gas workers across the state will be forced to put their skills to use elsewhere. But just how many workers will be affected and how difficult will it...
Gov. Gavin Newsom declares emergency for major California storm, flooding in forecast
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday morning declared a state of emergency in response to a powerful atmospheric river storm that is expected to intensify later in the day and is forecast to pound Northern California with heavy rain, snow and extremely gusty winds. “This proclamation will allow the state...
Storms are aimed at Northern California this week and next, forecasts show. What to know
On its face, the severe storm arriving in Northern California by Wednesday figures to bring relatively similar rain totals and wind speeds to the Sacramento region as the mighty New Year’s Eve storm that cut power for hundreds of thousands and flooded rural portions of the county, prompting mandatory evacuations and widespread road closures.
Third body found in south Sacramento County floodwaters after winter storm
Authorities on Wednesday afternoon found a body in a submerged vehicle west of Galt; at least the third person found dead in a rural part of south Sacramento County flooded by a strong New Year’s Eve “atmospheric river” storm. The body was found in the vehicle in...
