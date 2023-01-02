Read full article on original website
Rolling Stone releases list of 200 greatest singers of all time. Who got left out?
How is the Rolling Stone Greatest Singers list created?
Thom Bell, Philadelphia Music Legend, Dead at 79
Legendary music producer Thom Bell has died at the age of 79, according to Deadline. His lawyer, Michael Silver, confirmed his death to the outlet. Bell was best known for his work with the “Mighty Three” partners, Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, to create the Sound of Philadelphia. As a songwriter, musician, producer, and arranger, Bell established a legacy as a pivotal figure in 1970s soul and impacted the genre beyond measure. More from VIBE.comRapper Grand Daddy I.U. Dead At 54Jo Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's Grandson, Dead At 31Ronnie Hillman Jr., Super Bowl-Winning NFL Player, Dead At 31 According to his Songwriters Hall of...
The Smokey Robinson and the Miracles Song George Harrison Thought Was ‘Fabulous’
George Harrison really liked a certain song by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles. The R&B group inspired The Beatle.
Rolling Stone’s List of 200 Greatest “Singers” Causes Internet Uproar
Not even 24 hours into the New Year, Rolling Stone Magazine decided to spice things up by updating their “Greatest Singers List” from 2008. Bumping the list up from 100 to 200, the list was compiled by staff and key contributors of the magazine, ranging in a wide variety of global genres. With that being said, […]
musictimes.com
Rolling Stone 200 Greatest Singers: Diane Warren Mad Over 'Stupid' List After Celine Dion Snub
Rolling Stone has been absorbing all of the netizen's heat this New Year after its controversial 200 Greatest Singers List angered many fans online. For many people on social media, the artists included in the lists are debatable, not entirely because of their placements, but because one artist, who many believe should be at the top, was seemingly missed out on the 200 artist-long list.
The Beatles: Why Buddy Holly Was a Significant Influence for the Fab Four
The Beatles had many rock influences before becoming iconic figures themselves, and Buddy Holly impacted the band in more ways than one
7 Songs You Didn’t Know “Ghostbusters” Writer Ray Parker Jr. Wrote for Other Artists
Long before writing, performing, and producing the theme song to the original Ghostbusters movie in 1984, Ray Parker Jr. began playing guitar for band leader Bohannan and ended up touring with the Motown group The Spinners. By the age of 16, Parker Jr. was already performing as a session musician for Marvin Gaye.
NME
These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023
The first couple of years of a decade aren’t typically packed with era-defining music – perhaps because we’re all still making the transition from one period to another. But by the third year, the juices are flowing, the revolutions are gaining ground and classic albums are being released.
musictimes.com
Rolling Stone List Controversy: Pleasure P Disappointed After Anita Baker’s Snub
Rolling Stone's 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list has been receiving a lot of controversy from fans and other musicians because many claimed that there are other singers who deserved to be on the list. More recently, Pleasure P of Pretty Ricky spoke to an outlet outside LAX, saying...
soultracks.com
Long lost Dionne Warwick song removed from vault
In a career spanning six decades, Dionne Warwick’s massive catalog of world-renowned recordings is the kind of stuff to which only a few legends can lay claim. Just when you think you’ve witnessed all of the wonderful tricks she’s got up her sleeve, another hidden gem of a surprise surfaces and makes her talent shine even more singularly.
Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers list snubs Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber, more
Rolling Stone updated its 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list, snubbing Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Janet Jackson and more. See who did make it.
guitar.com
Marty Friedman says Rolling Stone’s ‘Greatest Singers’ list should be “taken with a grain of salt the size of Iceland”
Marty Friedman has spoken out about Rolling Stone’s list of the 200 greatest singers of all time – opining that the picks making it up need to be “taken with a grain of salt the size of Iceland”. Since its debut on Sunday (1 January), the...
webisjericho.com
Numerous Hard Rock & Metal Vocalists Left Off Rolling Stone’s “200 Greatest Singers” List
Rolling Stone has updated its list of the 200 greatest singers of all time. The list began in 2008 and is topped by Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Sam Cooke, Billie Holiday and Mariah Carey. Various rock, hard rock and heavy metal vocalists are recognized including John Lennon (12), Freddie Mercury...
KISS Rocker Gene Simmons Blasts Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Singers List After Snub
Legendary KISS bassist Gene Simmons is letting the world know that he doesn’t care about a Rolling Stone list. The list describes the Top 200 singers of all time. Rolling Stone snubbed a lot of musical icons in the process of making their list. Gene Simmons told the outlet...
Brian Wilson Describes the Beatles’ ‘You Won’t See Me’ as ‘Art Music’
Brian Wilson often mentioned his support of the Beatles. For his memoir, The Beach Boys member specifically named 'You Won't See Me' as 'art music.'
Twenty One Pilots Make Big 'Vessel' Anniversary Announcement
Their seminal album turns 10 on January 8.
De La Soul Catalog To Hit Streaming Services In March, At Last
Some good Hip-Hop news at the top of 2023. De La Soul’s catalog of classic music, most of which has been missing from streaming services for years, will finally be available in March. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm9Nt3nhv4Y/?hl=en The group—Dave (fka Trugoy The Dove), Posdnous and Mase—announced on Tuesday (Jan. 3), that their music would be on streamers starting […] The post De La Soul Catalog To Hit Streaming Services In March, At Last appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
For Bob Marley's many children and grandchildren, reggae is the family business
Many members of Bob Marley's family continue his legacy in music. His grandson, reggae artist Jo Mersa, died on December 27, 2022, at the age of 31.
Simplicity and Raw Vocals of Sister Rosetta Tharp’s “This Train”
“The Godmother of Rock and Roll” and “The Original Soul Sister”: are the titles Sister Rosette Tharpe has received throughout her music career as she released several hit songs, including “This Train.”. Sister Rosetta Tharpe was one of the first and greatest gospel music artists who...
Fred White, drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, dies at 67
Drummer Fred White, who backed up his brothers Maurice White and Verdine White in the hit-making ensemble Earth, Wind & Fire, has died.
