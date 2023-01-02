Legendary music producer Thom Bell has died at the age of 79, according to Deadline. His lawyer, Michael Silver, confirmed his death to the outlet. Bell was best known for his work with the “Mighty Three” partners, Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, to create the Sound of Philadelphia. As a songwriter, musician, producer, and arranger, Bell established a legacy as a pivotal figure in 1970s soul and impacted the genre beyond measure. More from VIBE.comRapper Grand Daddy I.U. Dead At 54Jo Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's Grandson, Dead At 31Ronnie Hillman Jr., Super Bowl-Winning NFL Player, Dead At 31 According to his Songwriters Hall of...

