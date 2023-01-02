ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vibe

Thom Bell, Philadelphia Music Legend, Dead at 79

Legendary music producer Thom Bell has died at the age of 79, according to Deadline. His lawyer, Michael Silver, confirmed his death to the outlet. Bell was best known for his work with the “Mighty Three” partners, Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, to create the Sound of Philadelphia. As a songwriter, musician, producer, and arranger, Bell established a legacy as a pivotal figure in 1970s soul and impacted the genre beyond measure. More from VIBE.comRapper Grand Daddy I.U. Dead At 54Jo Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's Grandson, Dead At 31Ronnie Hillman Jr., Super Bowl-Winning NFL Player, Dead At 31 According to his Songwriters Hall of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
K97.5

Rolling Stone’s List of 200 Greatest “Singers” Causes Internet Uproar

Not even 24 hours into the New Year, Rolling Stone Magazine decided to spice things up by updating their “Greatest Singers List” from 2008. Bumping the list up from 100 to 200, the list was compiled by staff and key contributors of the magazine, ranging in a wide variety of global genres. With that being said, […]
musictimes.com

Rolling Stone 200 Greatest Singers: Diane Warren Mad Over 'Stupid' List After Celine Dion Snub

Rolling Stone has been absorbing all of the netizen's heat this New Year after its controversial 200 Greatest Singers List angered many fans online. For many people on social media, the artists included in the lists are debatable, not entirely because of their placements, but because one artist, who many believe should be at the top, was seemingly missed out on the 200 artist-long list.
NME

These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023

The first couple of years of a decade aren’t typically packed with era-defining music – perhaps because we’re all still making the transition from one period to another. But by the third year, the juices are flowing, the revolutions are gaining ground and classic albums are being released.
soultracks.com

Long lost Dionne Warwick song removed from vault

In a career spanning six decades, Dionne Warwick’s massive catalog of world-renowned recordings is the kind of stuff to which only a few legends can lay claim. Just when you think you’ve witnessed all of the wonderful tricks she’s got up her sleeve, another hidden gem of a surprise surfaces and makes her talent shine even more singularly.
K97.5

De La Soul Catalog To Hit Streaming Services In March, At Last

Some good Hip-Hop news at the top of 2023. De La Soul’s catalog of classic music, most of which has been missing from streaming services for years, will finally be available in March. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm9Nt3nhv4Y/?hl=en The group—Dave (fka Trugoy The Dove), Posdnous and Mase—announced on Tuesday (Jan. 3), that their music would be on streamers starting […] The post De La Soul Catalog To Hit Streaming Services In March, At Last appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

