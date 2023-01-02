Read full article on original website
The top 5 best VALORANT players of 2022
The storylines of the VALORANT Champions Tour in 2022 were breathtaking. From clutch 1-vs-1s to game-winning ultimates, VALORANT fans had hours upon hours of professional matches to soak up this past year. As we prepare for a franchised VCT as well as another extremely competitive season of Game Changers in...
LCS fans are sure Riot is killing the tournament following Dash’s exit
The faith in the future of LCS, the North American championship of League of Legends, perhaps has never been so low. The fans of the league had already voiced their concern to Riot Games after the organizer changed the matchdays from weekend primetime hours to Thursday and Friday as part of a restructuring in December 2022 and now they’re gutted to learn that desk host and analyst James “Dash” Patterson, a staple of the LCS’ broadcast, won’t return for 2023, Dash himself confirmed yesterday.
League Patch 13.1 to buff handful of mage items, underperforming champions
A new year means a new season of League of Legends, complete with a variety of changes aimed at giving players a smooth transition from the preseason into the ranked grind. Riot Phlox, designer on League’s Summoner’s Rift team, provided fans with the Patch 13.1 overview, containing a plethora of changes to many of the game’s systems, including buffs to champions that have either fallen out of or jumped to the front of the meta, as well as some new life breathed into an old favorite. This patch is expected to go live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, alongside the start of the new ranked season.
How many ranked players are there in VALORANT?
For most VALORANT players, the greatest mountain to conquer is climbing the ranked competitive ladder up to the game’s highest rank tiers. Starting in lowly Iron, competitive players will traverse through Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Ascendant, and Immortal, with the end goal being the elite Radiant division. The...
These are the 3 best-performing bottom lane champion duos through League Patch 12.23
After a busy League of Legends preseason period, Riot Games is ramping up for yet another successful year on the Summoner’s Rift. The meta is still evolving in these early days, and with the game’s next patch coming next year, players are already preparing their perfect picks for solo queue.
A longstanding Evil Geniuses CS:GO player might be on the way out from the main team
Evil Geniuses’ CS:GO division could be bidding farewell to one of its longest-standing players on the team. The squad has reportedly not submitted Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov for the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022 event and is also looking to replace him in the upcoming future, according to Dust2.us’s yesterday’s report.
4 top laners, including K’Sante, to be nerfed in League’s first wave of balance changes in 2023
Riot Games is ringing in the new year with a series of balance changes coming to League of Legends’ roster of champions. The game’s first major balance update of the year, Patch 13.1, will also serve as the first patch of the new season. Riot revealed the full details of the balancing in a patch preview earlier today.
League of Legends ranked season 2023 finally has a January start date
While Riot Games revealed the start dates of many of the professional League of Legends tournaments around the world last month, the company had not yet provided insight on the start of the upcoming in-game season. Nearly a week into the new year, a date for the beginning of season 2023 has been given, leaving players just a few days to practice before the descent into ranked madness begins.
Best dual lands in Magic: The Gathering
Magic: The Gathering has a unique resource system in the modern-day trading card game landscape. While other games have shifted to more consistent mana systems, Magic has stuck to using lands, which are cards you need to draw, as the primary way to generate resources. This has its benefits and...
Marksman buffs and nerfs of two other classes coming to ARAM in League Patch 13.1
Riot Games is shipping a bunch of ARAM changes for League of Legends in the upcoming Patch 13.1. One of the lead developers for the game, Riot Maxw3ll, released a set of changes yesterday coming to the Howling Abyss with the nearest update. Marksman champions will be getting buffed, while two other classes—assassins and bruisers—are targeted with the nerf hammer. Moreover, the death timers in levels 11-18 will be reduced by one second.
Where to find Slap in Fortnite?
Fortnite has done a great job of maintaining its audience over the last five years thanks to the constant influx of new content that changes up the game. Whether it be new challenges, weapons, or consumables, players are logging in to take advantage of this new chapter. This week’s challenges ask the player to hunt down a bunch of the Slap energy drink and run under its influence.
Tyler1 slams Riot for taking too long to nerf ‘giga-broken’ League champs that inflate player ranks
Tyler1 is losing it again, and this time, he blasted Riot Games for how long they take to nerf overpowered League of Legends champions. Udyr, who he described as a “giga-broken,” is the champion he was talking about this time around. The energised Twitch star flipped out after encountering yet another player using the meta Jungle hero.
NiP reportedly closing in on signing huge CS:GO prodigy to its main team
Ninjas in Pyjamas has included the current Natus Vincere academy player Daniil “headtr1ck” Valitov on its seven-player lineup for BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the first big CS:GO tournament of 2023, according to a report by Dexerto. NiP has reportedly been interested in signing headtr1ck since the...
Arteezy, EternaLEnVy lessons played key role in TORONTOTOKYO’s growth, Dota 2 pro says
Aleksander “TORONTOTOKYO” Khertek became one of the biggest Dota 2 stars in the scene when he won The International 10 with Team Spirit in 2021, but he still knows his roots. The Russian powerhouse, who is starting a new chapter with BetBoom after leaving Team Spirit following a...
The LCS broadcast will lose its biggest face in 2023
After quickly becoming one of the most popular faces on the LCS broadcast and competitive League of Legends, desk host and analyst James “Dash” Patterson will not be returning to the LCS this coming year, he announced today. The 31-year-old said that “the new direction of the LCS...
When does Apex Legends’ Spellbound event end?
Apex Legends is kicking off its midseason event in season 15, Eclipse. The Spellbound event starts at 12pm CT on Jan. 10, giving players a limited time to participate in everything the collection event brings. And there’s quite a lot of it. The Spellbound event marks the return of...
5 of the Overwatch League’s legendary skins are leaving OW2’s in-game shop soon
The current selection of Overwatch League-themed legendary skins inside of Overwatch 2’s in-game shop is about to change, meaning players who want to nab them need to do so post-haste. The OWL Twitter account posted today that five specific skins currently on offer will be leaving the store in...
Get godlike during Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus event
If you’re tired of battling Roadhog mains in Overwatch 2’s competitive mode, now you can take them on in the arena of your dreams. Welcome to the Battle for Olympus, a special mode live from Jan. 5 to 19 in Overwatch 2 that pits heroes against each other in a deathmatch format. Instead of relying on hooks or hammers, they’ll be wielding special godlike powers to take the crown.
Riot to reignite Annie’s flames in League with changes scheduled for Patch 13.2
Numerous League of Legends champions are on Riot Games’ radar for adjustments in 2023, with more of the obscure characters reaching the top of that list. An upcoming batch of changes is directly targeting one of the oldest champions in the game who continues to struggle at all levels.
Febby fallout: Pro Dota 2 player banned for accidentally showing adult nudity on stream
Arkosh Gaming’s Dota Pro Circuit dreams were shelved for the first part of the 2023 season. While the organization’s latest squad is no longer due to internal conflicts, it has been business as usual for the team members who are also streamers. Kim “Febby” Yong-min has been streaming...
