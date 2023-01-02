Read full article on original website
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Biden's immigration plan would restrict illegal border crossings
President Joe Biden announced new immigration restrictions Thursday, including the expansion of programs to remove people quickly without letting them seek asylum, in an attempt to address one of his administration's most politically vulnerable issues at a time when the nation's attention is focused on Republican disarray in the House.
The House speaker vote is the best thing on TV right now
Our representatives-elect were hamstrung in governance, stuck in legislative limbo as of dusk Thursday, but the fight to become the next speaker of the House - whoever that is - makes for compelling and mesmerizing television. For three vote-thronged days, Americans have been treated to how the scrapple is made.
Why is the House still voting for speaker? They don't have much choice.
As the vote to elect a House speaker stretched into its third evening, a simple question remained: Why are they still doing this?. Kevin McCarthy has had 20 defectors since the third ballot Tuesday, and here we stand, on a 10th ballot with no end in sight. But the House...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
Force behind Arizona's 'show me your papers' law dead at 75
PHOENIX (AP) — Russell Pearce, a Republican lawmaker who was the driving force behind Arizona's landmark 2010 immigration legislation known as the “show me your papers” law and other anti-immigrant measures, has died. He was 75. Pearce's family said on social media that he died Thursday at...
Missouri puts Amber McLaughlin to death, the first openly transgender person executed in US
Amber McLaughlin, a transgender woman, was executed Tuesday after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson chose not to grant her clemency request.
Civil suit filed against Trump in death of Capitol police officer
The girlfriend of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after being assaulted in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, filed a civil lawsuit Thursday against former president Donald Trump and two men who pleaded guilty to the assault. Sandra Garza, on behalf of Sicknick's estate,...
Court won't stop south Texas LNG facility
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Environmental groups challenging permits for a natural gas pipeline and export facility in south Texas lost a legal fight at a federal appeals court Thursday. A panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...
