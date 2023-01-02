Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Intel’s future GPUs just got revealed in a major leak
Intel’s first foray into the world of modern graphics cards did not exactly go smoothly, with numerous delays and problems besetting its Arc Alchemist GPUs. Now, there’s more bad news for the company, as it seems its GPU plans for 2023 and 2024 have leaked in their entirety.
Digital Trends
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti vs. AMD RX 7900 XT: Two odd choices for your next GPU
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti is here, which means that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT has a direct competitor now. Comparing AMD to Nvidia is never overly straightforward, but it can be done. Benchmark results speak for themselves, and we’ve got plenty of those, all based on our own thorough testing of both cards.
Digital Trends
MSI might have the best 14-inch gaming laptop this year
MSI has just unveiled a slew of new products at CES 2023, including some Stealth Studio laptops. These notebooks, aimed chiefly at creative professionals and gamers, come equipped with some of the latest hardware that could make them highly competitive. While there are three different variants, the one that stands...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: AMD Ryzen 7000 laptops CPUs go up to 16 cores
AMD announced the upcoming release of its Ryzen 7000 mobile processors during its CES 2023 keynote. With a strong focus on performance and efficiency, these CPUs will soon arrive in some of the best gaming laptops, but AMD is not just targeting gamers. The lineup includes processors made for all...
Digital Trends
Nvidia’s rebranded RTX 4070 Ti surfaces at CES 2023
Nvidia’s controversial RTX 4070 Ti is real, and the company announced the card would arrive on January 5 in its CES 2023 keynote — just a couple of days after the announcement. Why the accelerated timeline? There’s a good chance Nvidia has had the RTX 4070 Ti in the incubator for a while.
Digital Trends
HP’s new Dragonfly Pro targets potential MacBook buyers at CES 2023
HP has officially announced the Dragonfly Pro at CES 2023 as a unique Windows laptop that specifically targets those shoppers who might default to a MacBook. This laptop branches out from a new arm of its Dragonfly line, which is typically focused on the commercial market. Coupled with the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, which has also been announced at CES, HP hopes to get the attention of a new demographic, specifically with its new support services that come built-in.
CNET
How to Get MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free Today
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership, but those fees mount over time and can discourage you from using Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or other products. Fortunately, you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
Digital Trends
Samsung just teased the future of folding smartphones at CES 2023
Samsung is unveiling its next generation of both foldable and slidable products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new technology, dubbed Flex Hybrid, combines two innovative new smartphone display technologies into a single product. So how would this Flex Hybrid display work? Basically, the left side of the...
Digital Trends
This starter Asus gaming PC and 24-inch monitor bundle is a steal
If putting together a new PC gaming setup is on your list for 2023, you can get a well-equipped build of the Asus ROG gaming PC bundled with a 24-inch Full HD Asus gaming monitor for just $690. The two would regularly cost almost $1,300 when purchased individually, making this one of the best gaming PC deals available and a total savings of $600. Free two-day shipping is included with your purchase.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: HP’s Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is the most advanced Chromebook I’ve eve seen
At CES 2023, HP officially announced the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, the company’s premium new Chromebook. Among its high-end features is a world-first 8-megapixel laptop webcam, which is a jump up from the 5-megapixel webcams found on HP’s other Dragonfly notebooks. HP’s Dragonfly series has been a part of...
Digital Trends
Sony’s Project Leonardo controller is only compatible with PS5
Sony’s new adaptive controller, codenamed Project Leonardo, will only be compatible with PS5 when it launches. In a statement to Digital Trends, the company confirmed that the accessibility-focused tech won’t work with PS4 or PC. Project Leonardo was announced at Sony’s CES 2023 showcase. The unique controller aims...
Digital Trends
It feels like Nvidia is gaslighting us with this ‘new’ GPU
Nvidia announced a “new” GPU dubbed the RTX 4070 Ti via its broadcast ahead of CES 2023. Why the quotations around “new,” you ask?. Well, it’s not a new GPU at all actually, but you’d never know it by the way Nvidia GeForce head Jeff Fisher just talked about it. If you weren’t paying close attention to tech media news for the past few months, you’d think this was Nvidia’s fourth GPU in the new RTX 40-series — but no. It’s just a new name for a product that was announced last year, and then quickly retracted.
Digital Trends
Alienware x14 R2 and x16 hands-on review: XPS gaming laptops?
Alienware and XPS are both premium brands in Dell’s lineup, but in the past, they couldn’t have been more aesthetically different. In 2023, however, Dell has introduced a redesign of the Alienware x14 and x16 that connect the two brands more than ever before. The Alienware x14 R2...
Digital Trends
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti is $550 off right now
Whether you’re on the hunt for gaming PC deals or gaming laptop deals, you should be looking for machines with powerful components that will allow them to keep up with the progress of video games. Here’s an example of what you should aim to purchase — the Alienware Aurora R13, which is currently on sale from Dell with a $530 discount that brings its price down to $2,300 from its original price of $2,830. While it’s still not cheap, you’ll enjoy amazing value if take advantage of this offer, so add the gaming PC to your cart and check out immediately.
Digital Trends
How the Vive XR Elite can do high-end VR in a half-pound headset
The Vive XR Elite has one seriously cool party trick. Debuted at CES 2023, the latest headset from HTC is its first attempt at combining a high-end VR headset with AR technology. But more than that, within seconds, it can convert from a strapped-on headset to its much lighter glasses form. Just remove the battery cradle that straps to the back of your head, and you’re left with a pair of lightweight XR glasses that weighs just 0.53 pounds.
Digital Trends
This powerful Lenovo laptop is over $2,000 off — no kidding!
With the new semester right around the corner, student laptop deals are ripe for the picking. Today you can get the second generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14s for just $1,173 when you buy directly from Lenovo. While this doesn’t necessarily bring the price into the range of the best budget laptops, it is a very impressive savings of almost $2,200, as the super capable laptop would regularly cost $3,349 with the hardware this one has. Free shipping is included, and further discounts are available for students and teachers.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Razer Edge 5G is an impressive (and misguided) gaming handheld
Razer is tapping into the cloud/mobile/handheld gaming craze with the Edge 5G. It’s a unique device, packed with a powerful Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 mobile chipset for native Android gaming, as well as 5G and Wi-Fi 6E support for on-the-go cloud gaming. I had a chance to try it out at CES 2023, and it’s the best iteration of this type of device we’ve seen. But it still loses on principle.
Digital Trends
Razer’s first VR accessories aim to make the Meta Quest 2 more comfortable
Razer is breaking into the VR space with its firs Meta Quest 2 accessories. Its Adjustable Head Strap System and Facial Interface aim to make the headset more comfortable, allowing for longer play sessions. The product line was announced at Razer’s CES 2023 presentation, which highlighted the Razer Edge, Razer...
Digital Trends
Get this Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 while it’s $300 off
In the market for a new gaming laptop? The Asus TUF Dash F15 is currently on sale from Best Buy for $1,200 ($300 down from its $1,500 sticker price), making this machine a very attractive option for gamers looking for a high-performance laptop. Whether you’re a casual or hardcore player, the TUF Dash F15 is capable of running the latest and most demanding games with ease, and it’s one of the best gaming laptop deals up for grabs right now for anybody shopping for a powerful and reliable battle station at a great price. Read on to learn more about why this one is a solid buy.
Digital Trends
Lenovo is having a surprise gaming monitor sale today
Even if you’ve landed one of the best gaming PC deals going on right now, that new gaming PC isn’t going to get you very far into your gaming adventures if you don’t have a decent gaming monitor. Lenovo has a wide variety of impressive gaming monitor deals available today, each of which can land you a potential gaming monitor upgrade at a really great price. These displays are also worth considering if you’re building your first gaming setup, as they all offer great performance at impressive price points. Read onward for more details on these monitors, which are some of the better gaming deals you’ll find right now.
