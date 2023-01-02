ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Missing Collin County teen from Amber Alert found unharmed

UPDATE: Alexis Vidler was found unharmed at a home near Princeton and Celina Police said she was returned to the custody of CPS. CELINA, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old from Celina who is reported to have been abducted. Alexis Vidler was last seen on Monday in the […]
CELINA, TX
Southlake Style

Son Of A Butcher Opening In Grapevine

Son of a Butcher is bringing its buns to Grapevine. A chef-driven concept originally established in Plano in 2019. Son of a Butcher is a slider restaurant that offers over 10 exciting options for customers. With locally raised Wagyu beef patties, crispy French fries, handspun shakes and ice-cold cocktails, there’s lots to look forward to at its upcoming Grapevine restaurant, which is set to be its biggest location yet with 3,405 square feet of dining space.
GRAPEVINE, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Master Bedroom Looks Like XXX Dungeon in This Celina, TX Home

Let me start this by saying I am not here to judge anyone, do whatever makes you happy as long as you’re not putting anyone in danger. But, this home in Celina, Texas is something that I have never seen before. As I started looking through the photos of this home currently listed at $604,000 my jaw dropped as soon as I saw photos of the master bedroom. The bedroom looks more like a XXX dungeon than a bedroom that has been positioned to sell this home.
CELINA, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Animal Rescue in Need of Donations and Adoptions

The holidays were busy for the Donkey and Equine Haven Rescue in Celina. The nonprofit took in 65 donkeys and mules in the last month, bringing the total number of animals on its 30-acre property in Celina to more than 90,. "It should be part of your family, not just...
CELINA, TX
CBS DFW

Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.There is no word yet on the cause.We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER

A local hospital has the nation’s busiest emergency room, according to a study by Nice Rx Health. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most ER visits in 2021, with a total of 210,152 that year. This number is nearly 20,000 more than the next ER on...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

FedEx Driver Killed in Dallas Crash

A FedEx truck driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 635 in North Dallas, reported NBC 5 DFW. The crash closed the eastbound lane that afternoon just before 4:30 p.m. along the LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. Several vehicles were involved in the crash, said a Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
fox7austin.com

Amber Alert issued for teen abducted from Celina, Texas

CELINA, Texas - Police have issued an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Alexis Marie Vidler, who they say was abducted 3 days ago. She was last seen on Tapadero Drive in Celina, Texas, on January 2 around 7:19 p.m. Investigators say she may be in a 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas...
CELINA, TX
Local Profile

Two Plano Teachers Awarded For Their Hard Work

Teachers are often overlooked when it comes to special recognition. But two teachers in Plano were awarded for their hard work in North Texas and named the winners of the Market Street and Mrs. Baird’s Teachers on the Rise program. Gina Karnes of Mitchell Elementary School and Deana Reed...
PLANO, TX
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

New information released in stabbing death of North Texas 8-year-old

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - New information was released about Brenym McDonald, the 8-year-old stabbed and killed in his grandfather's Richland Hills home on New Year's Day. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled McDonald's cause of death was sharp force injuries to the boy's neck and chest. The ME said that...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy