Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil RightsLarry LeaseAllen, TX
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
History Uncovered: The Taylor Log CabinTrisha FayeDenton County, TX
Former Youth Pastor Accused of Sexually Abusing 14 Girls at North Texas Church to be Released from PrisonLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Woman Gives Birth to Twin Sisters on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s DayWilliamDenton, TX
This Texas Home Is What Would Happen If An 80s Child Won The Lottery
Zillow Gone Wild has done it again! Last month, they shared a post on their Facebook page featuring a Fort Worth, Texas home that featured what seemed to me like a very calm and cozy home on the outside, however, inside it was another story!. One commenter on Facebook described...
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
Amber Alert discontinued for 17-year-old from north Texas
An Amber Alert that was issued in the morning hours of Thursday was discontinued Thursday afternoon.
Missing Collin County teen from Amber Alert found unharmed
UPDATE: Alexis Vidler was found unharmed at a home near Princeton and Celina Police said she was returned to the custody of CPS. CELINA, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old from Celina who is reported to have been abducted. Alexis Vidler was last seen on Monday in the […]
Southlake Style
Son Of A Butcher Opening In Grapevine
Son of a Butcher is bringing its buns to Grapevine. A chef-driven concept originally established in Plano in 2019. Son of a Butcher is a slider restaurant that offers over 10 exciting options for customers. With locally raised Wagyu beef patties, crispy French fries, handspun shakes and ice-cold cocktails, there’s lots to look forward to at its upcoming Grapevine restaurant, which is set to be its biggest location yet with 3,405 square feet of dining space.
The Master Bedroom Looks Like XXX Dungeon in This Celina, TX Home
Let me start this by saying I am not here to judge anyone, do whatever makes you happy as long as you’re not putting anyone in danger. But, this home in Celina, Texas is something that I have never seen before. As I started looking through the photos of this home currently listed at $604,000 my jaw dropped as soon as I saw photos of the master bedroom. The bedroom looks more like a XXX dungeon than a bedroom that has been positioned to sell this home.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Animal Rescue in Need of Donations and Adoptions
The holidays were busy for the Donkey and Equine Haven Rescue in Celina. The nonprofit took in 65 donkeys and mules in the last month, bringing the total number of animals on its 30-acre property in Celina to more than 90,. "It should be part of your family, not just...
Amber Alert canceled for missing girl missing out of Celina, Texas
CELINA, Texas — Police in Celina, Texas canceled an Amber Alert for a teen who was last seen on Monday. The teen was found near Princeton, Texas unharmed and returned to the custody of Child Protective Services (CPS). No other information is available at this time.
Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.There is no word yet on the cause.We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER
A local hospital has the nation’s busiest emergency room, according to a study by Nice Rx Health. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most ER visits in 2021, with a total of 210,152 that year. This number is nearly 20,000 more than the next ER on...
dallasexpress.com
FedEx Driver Killed in Dallas Crash
A FedEx truck driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 635 in North Dallas, reported NBC 5 DFW. The crash closed the eastbound lane that afternoon just before 4:30 p.m. along the LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. Several vehicles were involved in the crash, said a Dallas...
fox7austin.com
Amber Alert issued for teen abducted from Celina, Texas
CELINA, Texas - Police have issued an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Alexis Marie Vidler, who they say was abducted 3 days ago. She was last seen on Tapadero Drive in Celina, Texas, on January 2 around 7:19 p.m. Investigators say she may be in a 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas...
Two Plano Teachers Awarded For Their Hard Work
Teachers are often overlooked when it comes to special recognition. But two teachers in Plano were awarded for their hard work in North Texas and named the winners of the Market Street and Mrs. Baird’s Teachers on the Rise program. Gina Karnes of Mitchell Elementary School and Deana Reed...
Iconic Chicago-based restaurant opens new location in Cedar Hill, Texas
CEDAR HILL, Texas — People from across North Texas are traveling to Cedar Hill to experience Harold's Chicken. The iconic Chicago-based restaurant is celebrating the grand opening of its new franchise location in the city of Cedar Hill this week. “I’m always excited when we expand,” said Corporate Owner...
Local restaurateurs, businessmen acquire Rockwall’s iconic Culpepper Steakhouse
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) Dallas-based UNCO, the owner of popular restaurants Standard Service, HG Sply, Leela’s, Milli and Downtown Dallas sports bar HERO, said Saturday in an email to patrons it acquired Culpepper Cattle Company, a popular Rockwall-area steakhouse that has been in business since 1982. UNCO has...
Is This The Most Impressive Bridge In Texas?
What makes a bridge impressive? Is it the size? It's look. Maybe how tall it is? Whatever the case may be, this Bridge in Texas just got listed as the Most Impressive bridge in the Lone Star State!. Love exploring dot com just made a list of the most impressive...
Saving Hope Animal Rescue to build a massive sanctuary in Aledo
The sanctuary will help combat the overwhelming population of abandoned animals in Texas.
fortworthreport.org
How Hollywood, a Texas ranch and tickets to ‘Hamilton’ created a story that won’t die
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. A hot Hollywood producer, a storied Texas ranch, 30 years of experience, one hour on a Saturday morning and Alexander Hamilton: The formula for my favorite story of the year.
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
fox4news.com
New information released in stabbing death of North Texas 8-year-old
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - New information was released about Brenym McDonald, the 8-year-old stabbed and killed in his grandfather's Richland Hills home on New Year's Day. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled McDonald's cause of death was sharp force injuries to the boy's neck and chest. The ME said that...
