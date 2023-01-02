ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Massachusetts man pleads guilty to felony murder of 17-year-old in Maine

MACHIAS (WGME) -- A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the felony murder of a 17-year-old boy in Machias. Jorge Luis Pagan-Sanchez pleaded guilty to both felony murder and robbery charges in connection with the drug-related shooting death of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of Massapequa, New York that happened in Machias on November 4, 2021.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
WGME

Lewiston police investigate 2 unrelated shooting incidents on New Year's Day

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department says it is investigating two unrelated shooting incidents from Sunday night. Police say the first incident happened around 9 p.m. when an officer heard gunshots coming from Knox Street. When police got to the scene they found shell casings from multiple weapons. Police...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Elderly couple displaced after a driver hit their Lewiston home and ran off

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police are trying to find a driver who led police on a high-speed chase, crashed into a home and then ran off. Police say they went to make a routine stop early Wednesday morning when the driver sped off. He was going so fast, police decided to break off the pursuit. Minutes later, though, the SUV went off the road and slammed into a home.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Police investigating after body found in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police say a body was found in an entryway of an apartment building in Lewiston on Thursday. Police say the apartment building is on the corner of Bartlett and Walnut streets. A man walking his dog reportedly found the body under a blanket. Police are investigating the...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Maine man killed in Poland crash identified

POLAND (WGME) -- The Maine man killed in a crash in Poland on Monday has been identified. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Harris Hill Road around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Deputies say the driver, identified as 41-year-old Gary D. Hesketh of Oxford, rear-ended a tractor-trailer that...
POLAND, ME
WGME

Truck hits 5 new cars at Volvo dealership in New Hampshire

EXETER, NH (WGME) -- A pickup truck crashed into five new cars parked at Volvo dealership in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Police say a truck jumped the curb and hit several new cars at a Volvo dealership on Portsmouth Ave. around 2 p.m. According to police, it appears that...
EXETER, NH
WGME

Volunteers plan to help repair storm damage in Saco Saturday

SACO (WGME) – A group effort is planned to repair storm damage in Saco. Members of Saco Bay Trails say the storm before Christmas floated the walking bridge on the Atlantic Way Trail in Saco about 60 feet up the trail. Saturday, volunteers and members of the UNE hockey...
SACO, ME
WGME

Some snow on tap for Maine on Friday, quiet weekend ahead

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Some snow is in store for the late morning and afternoon hours of Friday, with a few inches possible. Quieter weather returns for this weekend and continues into next week. Another cool day for Friday, highs will hover right around the freezing mark. A round of snow is...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Portland trail bridges washed out by pre-Christmas storm

Due to the huge storm just before Christmas, some walking bridges are washed out in Portland, and it could be a while before they're all fixed. Portland Trails says that some bridges in the Fore River Sanctuary are destroyed, leaving it up to hikers to find their own way to get around.
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy