WGME
Teen reportedly armed with knife dies after being shot by police in New Hampshire
GILFORD, NH (WGME) -- A 17-year-old boy, who was reportedly armed with a knife, died after being shot by police in New Hampshire on Sunday. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday that officers arrived at a home on Varney Point Road in Gilford after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife.
WGME
'It's just such a tragedy:' Police look for answers after Wells teen charged in NYC attack
PORTLAND (WGME) – A man from Wells charged in the New Year's Eve machete attack on New York City police officers remains hospitalized and under guard Tuesday. The arraignment for 19-year-old Trevor Bickford was postponed Tuesday, as he remains in Bellview Hospital in New York City. A hospital arraignment...
WGME
Massachusetts man pleads guilty to felony murder of 17-year-old in Maine
MACHIAS (WGME) -- A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the felony murder of a 17-year-old boy in Machias. Jorge Luis Pagan-Sanchez pleaded guilty to both felony murder and robbery charges in connection with the drug-related shooting death of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of Massapequa, New York that happened in Machias on November 4, 2021.
WGME
Lewiston police investigate 2 unrelated shooting incidents on New Year's Day
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department says it is investigating two unrelated shooting incidents from Sunday night. Police say the first incident happened around 9 p.m. when an officer heard gunshots coming from Knox Street. When police got to the scene they found shell casings from multiple weapons. Police...
WGME
Elderly couple displaced after a driver hit their Lewiston home and ran off
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police are trying to find a driver who led police on a high-speed chase, crashed into a home and then ran off. Police say they went to make a routine stop early Wednesday morning when the driver sped off. He was going so fast, police decided to break off the pursuit. Minutes later, though, the SUV went off the road and slammed into a home.
WGME
Police investigating after body found in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police say a body was found in an entryway of an apartment building in Lewiston on Thursday. Police say the apartment building is on the corner of Bartlett and Walnut streets. A man walking his dog reportedly found the body under a blanket. Police are investigating the...
WGME
Maine man killed in Poland crash identified
POLAND (WGME) -- The Maine man killed in a crash in Poland on Monday has been identified. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Harris Hill Road around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Deputies say the driver, identified as 41-year-old Gary D. Hesketh of Oxford, rear-ended a tractor-trailer that...
WGME
Truck hits Gorham apartment building and multiple vehicles; man inside apartment injured
GORHAM (WGME) -- Two people were hospitalized and a Gorham apartment building was damaged when a truck slammed into it Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 202. The fire chief says a man was playing a video game while in his recliner in his apartment when a truck struck his home.
WGME
Truck hits 5 new cars at Volvo dealership in New Hampshire
EXETER, NH (WGME) -- A pickup truck crashed into five new cars parked at Volvo dealership in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Police say a truck jumped the curb and hit several new cars at a Volvo dealership on Portsmouth Ave. around 2 p.m. According to police, it appears that...
WGME
New report shows Black people, homeless arrested at much higher rate in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A new report has revealed two disparities in arrests made by the South Portland Police Department. Black people and those experiencing homelessness are being arrested at higher rates. This report was part of a joint effort by the cities of Portland and South Portland to...
WGME
Man seriously injured after box truck hits cement truck on Maine Turnpike
KITTERY (WGME) -- Police say a Massachusetts man was seriously injured after the box truck he was driving slammed into the back of a cement truck on the Maine Turnpike in Kittery Thursday morning. Maine State Police say a 22-year-old Massachusetts man was driving a box truck when he hit...
WGME
'I'm devastated:' Gorham apartment tenants left without homes after truck hits building
GORHAM (WGME) -- A truck smashed into an apartment building in Gorham Wednesday, sending two people to the hospital. Investigators say the pickup truck was traveling towards Buxton on Narragansett Street and crossed over the center line before hitting a car traveling in the other direction. "The pickup truck then...
WGME
Good Samaritans help climber after he was hit in head by falling ice
HART’S LOCATION, NH (WGME) – Good Samaritans came to the aid of an ice climber who had been hit in the head by falling ice in Hart’s Location, New Hampshire, over the weekend. New Hampshire Fish and Game say 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, New Hampshire, had...
WGME
Home considered 'total loss' following Freeport fire, woman taken to hospital
FREEPORT (WGME) -- A home in Freeport is considered a total loss following a fire Thursday morning. Freeport Fire Chief Paul Conley says one woman was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. Officials say the fire started at a home on Joseph Drive off Webster Rd. Conley says...
WGME
Volunteers plan to help repair storm damage in Saco Saturday
SACO (WGME) – A group effort is planned to repair storm damage in Saco. Members of Saco Bay Trails say the storm before Christmas floated the walking bridge on the Atlantic Way Trail in Saco about 60 feet up the trail. Saturday, volunteers and members of the UNE hockey...
WGME
Contractor files for bankruptcy in wake of Sebago Lake zoning violation accusations
RAYMOND (WGME) -- A contractor is filing for bankruptcy amid state and local scrutiny over shoreline work done to the property along Sebago Lake. Raymond officials accused Big Lake Marine Construction, the property owner and another contractor of a series of shoreland zoning violations. Those town leaders say work was...
WGME
Maine hotel named in Vogue's list of 'The 26 Most-Anticipated New Hotels of 2023'
A new hotel set to open in Portland’s West End this summer was named in Vogue magazine's list of "The 26 Most-Anticipated New Hotels of 2023." Uncommon Hospitality says the Longfellow Hotel will be the first independent, full-service hotel to open in the city in two decades. The five-story...
WGME
Some snow on tap for Maine on Friday, quiet weekend ahead
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Some snow is in store for the late morning and afternoon hours of Friday, with a few inches possible. Quieter weather returns for this weekend and continues into next week. Another cool day for Friday, highs will hover right around the freezing mark. A round of snow is...
WGME
Maine middle school basketball team for deaf/hard of hearing breaks barriers on court
PORTLAND (WGME) – Some Maine students broke barriers on the court Wednesday. For the first time since 2017, the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing/Governor Baxter School for the Deaf has assembled a basketball team. Enrollment in the school has increased in recent years, and...
WGME
Portland trail bridges washed out by pre-Christmas storm
Due to the huge storm just before Christmas, some walking bridges are washed out in Portland, and it could be a while before they're all fixed. Portland Trails says that some bridges in the Fore River Sanctuary are destroyed, leaving it up to hikers to find their own way to get around.
