Hartford, CT

fox61.com

Second suspect arrested in West Haven homicide

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — West Haven Police arrested a second suspect on Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. Jarod Brown, 52, of Waterbury, was charged with felony murder, home invasion, robbery 1st degree and conspiracy to commit robbery 1st degree. He was held on a $2,000,000 bond. On...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

CT Man Nabbed In Stolen Car Linked To Homicide

A Connecticut man was nabbed in a stolen car linked to a homicide following a chase through Fairfield County. The incident began in Bridgeport around 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4 when members of the Fairfield County Regional Auto Theft Task Force, spotted the car and began to follow it without lights and sirens from a distance onto I-95 northbound.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

CT Man, Age 30, Fighting For Life Following Shooting

A 30-year-old Connecticut man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot on a city street.The incident took place in New Haven around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, on Chapel Street, between Beers Street and Orchard Street. Responding officers located a 30-year-old New Haven man who ha…
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

East Haven police pursuit ends in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A police chase ended with a car crash and a man in custody after running across multiple lanes of traffic. It happened this morning on I-95 in Milford. We’re told East Haven police were in pursuit of a wanted suspect who is now in custody.
MILFORD, CT
darientimes.com

New Haven man who tossed stolen gun during chase gets 9 years in third federal conviction

A New Haven man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly nine years in federal prison after authorities say he dumped a stolen gun while attempting to flee from law enforcement in May. Javon Moorning, 43, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven to 105 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. attorney's office said in a news release.
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Alleged Murder Suspect Apprehended

#Bridgeport CT– This morning, members of USMS Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force apprehended Luis Hernandez age 44 at his home in Waterbury and served him with an arrest warrant charging him with his role in the 2019 homicide of Miguel Lopez on Noble Avenue. The warrant had been obtained by the lead detective on the case, Martin Heanue. This is the second arrest in this case. Hernandez is charged with Manslaughter in the First Degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Assault in the First Degree. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

West Hartford man sentenced to prison for $2M tax fraud scheme

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A West Hartford man has been sentenced to prison for operating an extensive $2 million tax fraud scheme involving restaurants in Connecticut and Massachusetts. 49-year-old William Chen of West Hartford was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison and a year of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice. […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Multiple departments, regional taskforce assist in police pursuit in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple departments are assisting Bridgeport police in investigating a police pursuit that ended in Milford. Shortly before 6 P.M. Wednesday evening, members of a regional auto taskforce pursued a stolen vehicle wanted for a major incident in another jurisdiction. Police say one party was detained as...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford police search for armed robbery suspect at DB Mart

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are searching for a robbery suspect who stole about $1,500 from a convenience store on Wednesday. Just after midnight, police said they responded to reports of an armed robbery at the DB Mart on Maple Avenue. The investigation revealed that the suspect demanded that the store clerks provide him […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police recovered $20,000 in a Cryptocurrency Scam

MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A Milford resident complained to state police in regards to a larceny by false pretenses. On September 2, the victim lost $41,150 when he deposited money into Bitcoin ATM machines. They traced the scam back to two major cryptocurrency exchanges in the U.S. and the Cayman...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford, New Haven see stark differences in 2022 homicide rates

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford and New Haven are two of Connecticut’s largest cities. They are close in size and population, but they saw some big differences in crime in 2022. Homicides in particular were up in Hartford and down in New Haven. Hartford saw the most homicides in two decades while New Haven cut […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Corrections officer on disability worked for JetBlue: State

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — A South Windsor man who was placed on temporary total disability but worked for JetBlue is charged with illegally collecting worker's compensation benefits. Michael McLeod, 35, of South Windsor, was arrested Wednesday and charged with illegally collecting $16,239.17 in Workers’ Compensation benefits during his employment...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

30-year-old man shot on Chapel Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting incident on Chapel Street that took place late Wednesday night. Around 9:30 p.m., officers received a call reporting that a person was shot on Chapel Street between Beers Street and Orchard Street. When police got to the scene, officers said they found a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

