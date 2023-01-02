Read full article on original website
js...
3d ago
what would have been beneficial in this story was what the name of the car repair shop is so we know where not to go🙄
Reply(1)
9
DC Ryder
3d ago
So first off, she went to grab her phone and the light went from green to red? Lights don’t go from green to red that fast! And that excuse that he was working with a reduced staff? I’m sorry, that’s BS. I’m willing to bet that there were several other vehicles that came in and left before hers was fixed. And that’s after all the parts had arrived. I wouldn’t have given him a month after the parts showed up to have it done, or else!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-SalemTed RiversWinston-salem, NC
Accident involving Semi and Amtrak train December, 27The Modern TimesLexington, NC
Related
Car crashes into Costco in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police confirm a vehicle has crashed into the Costco on West Wendover Avenue Thursday. WFMY News 2 crews were not allowed on the property because it is privately owned and crews couldn't find immediate damage to the wholesale retailer. This story is developing. MORE WAYS...
A portion of Main Street to close in Kernersville, takes effect Friday
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A portion of Main Street will be closed in Kernersville Friday. The southbound lanes of Main Street will be closed at Salem Parkway and Old Winston Road for maintenance. The road closures will start at 9 a.m. and they are expected to reopen at 4 p.m.
Silas Creek Parkway lane closed on Thursday in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Repairs on a Winston-Salem water main will close the southbound lane on Silas Creek Parkway on Thursday, Jan. 5. The lane will be closed between Miller Street and Lockland Ave from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Winston-Salem/Forsyth Count Utilities (WSFC Utilities) also writes that if needed,...
Structure fire causes road closures in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Keep this in mind for your morning commute. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between East Florida Street and Dale Street is closed today due to a structure fire, City of Greensboro reports on Thursday, Jan. 5. Officials say the road will be closed until further notice.
18-year-old hit by car after failing to yield to oncoming traffic on Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An 18-year-old was hit by a car in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, police say. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a vehicle crash involving a person walking along the roadway. When officers arrived, they found Adair Villareal Molina, laying on the ground on the 3200 block of Patterson Avenue.
Missing Winston-Salem man found, receiving medical treatment
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been found after a Silver Alert in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. He was last seen at his home on Long Meadow Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a t-shirt, boxer briefs and no shoes. The […]
Vacant building catches fire in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A vacant building in Thomasville caught fire early Wednesday morning, according to Thomasville Police and Fire Departments. They said the building is a total loss. Multiple agencies are at the scene trying to tame the fire and will be there for the several hours, intermittently for...
Greensboro’s Rice Toyota announces name change
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rice Toyota, a longtime staple of the Greensboro community, announced a name change on Thursday. The business will be changing its name to “Toyota of Greensboro” effective immediately after spending nearly 60 years under the Rice name. The Rice family says that the name change reflects their commitment to the Greensboro […]
Greensboro homeowners want to know why leaf collection takes so long
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s the beginning of 2023, and some homeowners in parts of Greensboro are upset about late leaf collections dragging in from 2022. “It’s a great thing that the city has been doing it all these years, but it’s probably time to consider another solution,” said Jim Collins, a Greensboro resident. Currently, […]
WXII 12
'I was distraught and in disbelief that it happened': Walmart says it's aware of skimmer issue at store in Elkin, NC
ELKIN, N.C. — A Piedmont Triad woman said she believes she was a victim of a skimmer after she went shopping at a Walmart in Elkin, North Carolina. This comes after High Point police had reported on Wednesday that there was a skimmer at two Walmart stores in the city. About $100,000 were stolen, authorities had estimated.
Final piece of Greensboro Urban Loop could open this month
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you live or traverse northern and eastern Greensboro, you will have a much faster available route in the very near future. The final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop, aka Interstate 840 – the decades-in-the-making necklace that unites the pearls of Interstates 73, 40 and 85 with U.S. 421, U.S. […]
Greensboro Urban Loop to be completed in mid-January, NCDOT says
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You could be driving on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop (I-840) in just a few weeks. North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said Thursday the last stretch of the highway will open in mid-January. That's ahead of schedule with the previous timeline being spring 2023. This last leg spans from North Elm Street to Highway 29 and makes it easier to connect to I-40.
rhinotimes.com
Act Fast And Buy 20 Trees For $7
You probably just threw away the last tree you bought, but each year at this time the Guilford County’s Soil and Water Conservation District Board sells trees that are meant to be kept for a very long time. This month, the board will be holding its annual Tree Seedling...
Grocery store formerly known as Save A Lot robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for the man responsible for robbing a grocery store Thursday night. Police said a man walked into a grocery store formerly known as Save A Lot on 429 West Meadowview Road with a handgun demanding cash before running off. Investigators described the...
Rockingham County horse recovering after being shot with arrow
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Triad horse returned home after someone shot it in the neck with an arrow. Prim spent several weeks at the vet in Raleigh. Jillian Williams is Prim's owner. Williams' mother Ann Brady helps take care of Prim too. "She's been a very good girl,"...
WBTV
Salisbury man killed in crash in Thomasville
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 33-year-old Salisbury man was killed in a car crash in Thomasville on Sunday, according to Thomasville Police. Marcus Mobley Bratton of Salisbury died when his 2014 Chevrolet Corvette was involved in a crash with a 2020 Fiat 500, police said. It happened on Sunday morning at 3:45 a.m. on Highway 29 near National Highway. Both cars ran off the road and ran into a wooded area, according to the report.
Gas line repair closes road in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Update: Gas leak repaired. The road will remain closed through the night. Mind the roads during your lunch break, folks. The Town of Kernersville posted on its Facebook page that a gas line was struck by crews working on a sewer on the 800 block of South Main Street.
WXII 12
Armed robber fled Greensboro Save A Lot with cash, officers say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for an armed robber who fled a Greensboro store. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 headlines. Officers responded to the Save A Lot on Meadowview Road after receiving reports of a robbery. A man armed with a handgun entered the...
Silver alert cancelled for 81-year-old man missing in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: This silver alert has been cancelled, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The Winston-Salem Police Department needs help finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. He was last seen at his home wearing an unknown colored t-shirt, boxer briefs, and no shoes around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday...
WXII 12
February hearing pits Belews Creek police widow against city of Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The next step in Cheryl McDonald's multi-year battle with the city of Winston-Salem over line-of-duty death benefits for her late husband, Sgt. Mike McDonald, will take place in Kernersville on Feb. 10 before an Industrial Commissioner, one of the six people tasked with seeing that North Carolina'sWorkers' Compensation Act is followed properly.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 5