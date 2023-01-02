Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil RightsLarry LeaseAllen, TX
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
History Uncovered: The Taylor Log CabinTrisha FayeDenton County, TX
Former Youth Pastor Accused of Sexually Abusing 14 Girls at North Texas Church to be Released from PrisonLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Woman Gives Birth to Twin Sisters on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s DayWilliamDenton, TX
Texas twins end up with separate birthdays — in two different years
A pair of twins were set to be delivered in Texas just around midnight on New Year’s Day — and ended up being born in separate years. Kali Jo Scott gave birth to her first twin baby girl Annie Jo at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 31 and then delivered the second daughter, Effie Rose, at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to reports. Mother and father, Cliff Scott, had anticipated that births could come around midnight. “We had kinda joked wouldn’t it be funny if, you know with the holiday and New Year’s Eve over the weekend,” Kali Jo said, according to CBS...
KTEN.com
Family of slain Tom Bean mother celebrates her life
TOM BEAN, Texas (KTEN) — Emily Rogers was a new mom to her daughter Katie. Rogers moved from Tom Bean to Milwaukee to live near her daughter's father, Nicholas Matzen. Last May, Rogers' body was found near the home of Matzen's mother, where he had been staying. Matzen was...
This Texas Home Is What Would Happen If An 80s Child Won The Lottery
Zillow Gone Wild has done it again! Last month, they shared a post on their Facebook page featuring a Fort Worth, Texas home that featured what seemed to me like a very calm and cozy home on the outside, however, inside it was another story!. One commenter on Facebook described...
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: January 6-8
LUBBOCK, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 13: The Josh Abbott Band performs before the college football game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Iowa State Cyclones at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore. Josh Abbott Band at Billy Bob's. The Lubbock-based...
fox4news.com
The Tex Factor: Big State, Tiny Homes
LAKE DALLAS, Texas - Admit it, you’re fascinated by tiny homes. We all are!. Who lives in them and why? Are they affordable? How safe are they? Could you even live in one?. We visit the community of Lake Dallas Tiny Home Village for the answers. Property owner Terry...
KXII.com
Sherman family celebrates the birthday of murdered young mother
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A young mother from Sherman, Emily Rogers was murdered by her former boyfriend Nicholas Matzen. She was filed as a missing person May 1 and four days later her body was found in an industrial park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Emily’s grandmother, Tina Harvey said, “it’s been hard...
Amber Alert discontinued for 17-year-old from north Texas
An Amber Alert that was issued in the morning hours of Thursday was discontinued Thursday afternoon.
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
Missing Collin County teen from Amber Alert found unharmed
UPDATE: Alexis Vidler was found unharmed at a home near Princeton and Celina Police said she was returned to the custody of CPS. CELINA, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old from Celina who is reported to have been abducted. Alexis Vidler was last seen on Monday in the […]
The Master Bedroom Looks Like XXX Dungeon in This Celina, TX Home
Let me start this by saying I am not here to judge anyone, do whatever makes you happy as long as you’re not putting anyone in danger. But, this home in Celina, Texas is something that I have never seen before. As I started looking through the photos of this home currently listed at $604,000 my jaw dropped as soon as I saw photos of the master bedroom. The bedroom looks more like a XXX dungeon than a bedroom that has been positioned to sell this home.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Animal Rescue in Need of Donations and Adoptions
The holidays were busy for the Donkey and Equine Haven Rescue in Celina. The nonprofit took in 65 donkeys and mules in the last month, bringing the total number of animals on its 30-acre property in Celina to more than 90,. "It should be part of your family, not just...
Amber Alert canceled for missing girl missing out of Celina, Texas
CELINA, Texas — Police in Celina, Texas canceled an Amber Alert for a teen who was last seen on Monday. The teen was found near Princeton, Texas unharmed and returned to the custody of Child Protective Services (CPS). No other information is available at this time.
dallasexpress.com
FedEx Driver Killed in Dallas Crash
A FedEx truck driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 635 in North Dallas, reported NBC 5 DFW. The crash closed the eastbound lane that afternoon just before 4:30 p.m. along the LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. Several vehicles were involved in the crash, said a Dallas...
Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.There is no word yet on the cause.We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER
A local hospital has the nation’s busiest emergency room, according to a study by Nice Rx Health. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most ER visits in 2021, with a total of 210,152 that year. This number is nearly 20,000 more than the next ER on...
Iconic Chicago-based restaurant opens new location in Cedar Hill, Texas
CEDAR HILL, Texas — People from across North Texas are traveling to Cedar Hill to experience Harold's Chicken. The iconic Chicago-based restaurant is celebrating the grand opening of its new franchise location in the city of Cedar Hill this week. “I’m always excited when we expand,” said Corporate Owner...
fox4news.com
Dallas Animal Services extending $150 offer to foster large dogs exposed to canine flu
DALLAS - Dallas Animal Services is extending its offer to give $150 gift cards to people who are willing to foster large dogs exposed to upper respiratory infections, in an attempt to stop the spread of the potentially harmful viruses. The shelter is looking to create a ‘clean break’ in...
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
fox4news.com
Dallas man who allegedly sold machine gun conversion devices on Instagram charged
DALLAS - A Dallas man who sold equipment that makes semiautomatic pistols fully automatic is facing multiple charges. 22-year-old Jeremiah Dwyen Ashley was indicted on two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm on Dec. 28. Investigators say Ashley sold 'Glock switches' on Instagram. Glock switches can be installed onto...
fox4news.com
New information released in stabbing death of North Texas 8-year-old
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - New information was released about Brenym McDonald, the 8-year-old stabbed and killed in his grandfather's Richland Hills home on New Year's Day. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled McDonald's cause of death was sharp force injuries to the boy's neck and chest. The ME said that...
