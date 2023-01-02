WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty High School girls basketball coach Courtney Joens stands on the sidelines during a December practice watching her team go through a fast-break drill. She watches intently as her younger sister Kelsey, a senior for the Comets, drives to the hoop and finishes a nice layup. “It’s pretty cool just to see her practicing every day, getting better every day and getting to be a part of it,” Courtney Joens says with a...

