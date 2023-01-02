Read full article on original website
Related
Briles, Jefferson Reveal Whether They're Staying at Arkansas
Efforts to land one or possibly both at Mississippi State led to recent development
Courtney Joens is the new coach at West Liberty. The best player? Her little sister.
WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty High School girls basketball coach Courtney Joens stands on the sidelines during a December practice watching her team go through a fast-break drill. She watches intently as her younger sister Kelsey, a senior for the Comets, drives to the hoop and finishes a nice layup. “It’s pretty cool just to see her practicing every day, getting better every day and getting to be a part of it,” Courtney Joens says with a...
Comments / 0