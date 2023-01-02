Read full article on original website
Comet to Approach Earth for First Time since Neanderthals Lived
The comet, which will not return for another 50,000 years, should be visible with the naked eye in February.
Quadrantid meteor shower: Where and when to see it
The Quadrantid meteor shower is coming – but it could be more difficult than ever to actually see it.The celestial spectacle will peak overnight on 3-4 January. It is usually among the brightest and most consistent of meteor showers, making it a popular favourite for skywatchers.This year, however, both bad weather and a bright Moon threaten to get in the way of the view. There are plenty of ways to maximise your chance of seeing something, however, by improving your view.The Quadrantids are unusual because they have a relatively short, sharp peak, which lasts only a few hours rather than a...
WHSV
First full moon of the year comes this week
(WHSV) - It’s a busy start to 2023 as there are several interesting events this week. This includes the first full moon of the year occurring and Earth reaching its closest point to the Sun. THE MOON AND MARS. On Tuesday evening, the Moon will be located not far...
The most distant spacecraft in the solar system — Where are they now?
Humans have sent four spacecraft out of the solar system, with another swiftly approaching the edge of our solar system — and they have a lot to teach us about our place in space.
A newly discovered comet will be visible in the night sky this month
A newly discovered comet will be visible to stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere in January. Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) may even be visible with the naked eye due to its brightness. The comet was first spotted last March as it passed near Jupiter. It will pass through the inner solar...
Green comet will pass by Earth for 1st time in 50,000 years
(WGHP) — Stargazers have the chance to possibly see an astronomically rare event next week. Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will pass by the Earth next month. The comet, first discovered in March 2022 by researchers in California, has a green glow and a full orbit of around 50,000 years. That means it last visited Earth […]
Quadrantid meteor shower, one of the best of the year, peaking now at the wrong time
The bright moon will interfere with the 2023 Quadrantid meteor shower this year, limiting the shooting star display.
Two million pounds of rock was knocked out of asteroid during NASA test
The new findings indicate that the ejecta contributed to moving the asteroid significantly.
First meteor shower of 2023 to light up the night sky
The first meteor shower of the year will delight skygazers as it lights up the night on Tuesday.The Quadrantid meteor shower is expected to peak on the night of January 3 and with clear skies will be visible until the early morning of January 4.It is among the strongest and most consistent meteor showers, and could reach a maximum rate of 110 meteors per hour.Quadrantids are blue meteors with fine trains that appear to come from the constellation Bootes, near the Big Dipper.Meteors are pieces of debris which enter Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 43 miles per second...
Gizmodo
Brace Yourself for the E3 Comet’s Closest Approach to Earth
Get excited, space enthusiasts. A long-period comet discovered in March 2022 has recently brightened in the night sky, just in time for its closest approach to Earth in a few weeks. Once it passes us by, it won’t return again for tens of thousands of years. The comet is...
Futurism
A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth
A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
Quadrantid meteor shower peaks as moon creates poor viewing conditions
The Quadrantid meteor shower, the first and one of the best of the year, was peaking Wednesday morning amid a nearly full moon and stormy weather conditions.
Look up to see January's first celestial event, the Quadrantid meteor shower
Don't miss the first meteor shower of the year. January kicks off with the Quadrantid meteor shower, which is expected to peak in the overnight hours between January 3 and 4.
Thrillist
A Bright Green Comet May Be Visible in the Morning Sky This Month
A recently discovered comet with a green hue is passing through the celestial neighborhood. The bright green comet carries the catchy name C/2022 E3 (ZTF). It was discovered back in March as it passed through Jupiter's orbit. Now, it's approaching Earth and may be in view for stargazers throughout January.
KTVB
Bright green comet not seen since last ice age will be visible in January
TEMPLE, Texas — Those who happen to look up into the night sky this January and February may be able to see a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event, a newly discovered comet passing through the solar system. Once-in-a-lifetime may even be an understatement, as the comet's estimated 50,000 year period means...
travelawaits.com
2023 Solar Eclipse To Cross U.S., Canada, Mexico, And Central And South America — When And Where To See It
The date may still seem far off, but if you enjoy watching celestial events, you’ll want to circle Saturday, October 14, 2023, on your calendar. And here’s the best part: You won’t even need to stay up late, wake up early, or get up in the middle of the night.
