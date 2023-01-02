ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins Room: Crosby’s Passionate Answer, Frustration Grows

LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Penguins have not won since Dec. 20. They are 0-4-2 in their last six, but the dispassionate manner in which the Penguins have lost. They have lost leads because they stopped playing or made mistakes. They have been skated out of the building with lethargic efforts against their division rivals, the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils.
NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Dan’s Daily: Blackhawks Trade Values, Penguins Questions

LAS VEGAS — What are the Chicago Blackhawks’ values on the NHL trade market? Our buddy Mark Lazerus, with Scott Powers, teed up Chicago’s roster. Bad teams could begin trading in January to tank for Conor Bedard. The Detroit Red Wings placed Jakub Vrana on waivers, the New Jersey Devils could target an elite young defenseman, and are the Pittsburgh Penguins on the same page?
Why the Penguins Are Giving Up Leads (+)

LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Penguins lost a one-goal third period lead Monday at the Winter Classic. The preceding Thursday, the Penguins gift-wrapped a four-goal comeback to the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-4 OT Penguins loss. The Penguins have won only 12 of 18 games they led in...
Penguins Recall Tokarski; Letang On Non-Roster List

The Pittsburgh Penguins still haven’t released any details about Tristan Jarry’s injury, let alone his prognosis, but it apparently is significant. Serious enough, at least, that they have recalled goalie Dustin Tokarski from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. The Penguins also have placed defenseman Kris Letang, who has...
(UPDATED) Crosby Selected for NHL All-Star Game

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named to the Metropolitan Division team for the NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Fla. Feb. 4. The selection was made by the league’s Hockey Operations Dept., which picked one player from each of the eight teams in the four divisions. The “all-star...
