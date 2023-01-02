ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Fewer flights canceled Tuesday at DIA

DENVER — Denver International Airport was back in a familiar place to start off 2023, topping FlightAware's Misery Map Monday. As of 10 p.m. Monday, 922 flights arriving and taking off from DIA were delayed, according to FlightAware. Poor visibility and weather played a role in the delays. 9NEWS...
Miracle at Denver: Continental Flight 1404

On the evening of 20th December 2008, a Continental Airlines Boeing 737 veered off the runway forty-one seconds after starting the takeoff roll before hitting an embankment and bursting into flames, all passengers survived. Flight Details. On the 20th of December 2008, a Continental Airlines Boeing 737-500 with registration N18611...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: January 6-8

COLORADO, USA — A Colorado tradition since 1906 returns this weekend!. Part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair, the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo brings hundreds of thousands of people to the Mile High City each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage. The "Best 16 Days in January" get underway this Saturday.
Longstanding T.J.Maxx Closing in Denver, Colorado

As 2023 begins, the 16th Street Mall in Denver loses two big Chains; McDonald's and T.J.Maxx. Denver 7 reports, "Denver's 16th Street Mall is losing two big chains as 2023 begins, with McDonald’s permanently closing on New Year’s Eve and TJ Maxx set to close Jan. 14. This comes as city leaders and the Downtown Denver Partnership continue several initiatives aimed at returning business activity to pre-pandemic levels."
Breckenridge seeks to replace 50-year-old lift

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The U.S. Forest Service is seeking feedback from the public related to a proposal for a lift replacement at Breckenridge Ski Resort. The resort is seeking to replace its 50-year-old, two-person "5-Chair" lift with a modern, high-speed, detachable quad lift. Those familiar with Breckenridge Resort will...
Denver's City Cafe closing to make way for high-rise apartments

DENVER — A popular Denver restaurant is permanently closing its doors. Located at Lincoln and 8th Avenue in downtown Denver, the building will be demolished and replaced by a new 18-story apartment building. The cafe's owner told 9NEWS he hopes to reopen the restaurant in a new location in...
This guy's doing what Denver, and the sun, won't

DENVER — Bryan Wilson does not go to a gym, but is getting quite the workout this week. He is helping to do what the sun, the city and some residents have not. "I was down on Colfax yesterday, in front of a gym, and somebody came out and thanked me, and I said, 'Well, save money on a gym membership,'" Wilson said while shoveling out a sidewalk that connects the Garfield Neighborhood Bikeway.
Strangers Stranded At DIA Team Up To Get Home

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Not everyone’s Southwest Airlines story of being stranded by canceled flights last week was a nightmare. Spencer Horn was among the thousands of travelers caught up in the terrible traffic snarl at Denver International Airport when Southwest and other airlines canceled thousands of flights, stranding travelers just before Christmas.
Venezuelan family describes difficult journey to Denver

DENVER — Four months ago, Alexander David Caridad Nuñez and Meilyn Pulgar Rivero decided to undertake the journey to the United States with their 10-year-old son Angelo Cambin. The family is from Venezuela, where since 2016 many people have been fleeing their home country in search for more...
