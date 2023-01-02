Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Major Library Closed Due To "Meth Contamination"News Breaking LIVEBoulder, CO
Denver restaurant offers all-you-can-eat oysters and shucking lessonsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Advocates ask Denver council to require all-electric new homesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Related
Fewer flights canceled Tuesday at DIA
DENVER — Denver International Airport was back in a familiar place to start off 2023, topping FlightAware's Misery Map Monday. As of 10 p.m. Monday, 922 flights arriving and taking off from DIA were delayed, according to FlightAware. Poor visibility and weather played a role in the delays. 9NEWS...
Mild and dry conditions settle in across the Denver metro area
Warmer and drier weather is now settling in across the Denver metro area. We'll see 40s from today through early next week.
samchui.com
Miracle at Denver: Continental Flight 1404
On the evening of 20th December 2008, a Continental Airlines Boeing 737 veered off the runway forty-one seconds after starting the takeoff roll before hitting an embankment and bursting into flames, all passengers survived. Flight Details. On the 20th of December 2008, a Continental Airlines Boeing 737-500 with registration N18611...
Denver airport leads US in cancellations on Monday
Monday’s mix of fog, snow and freezing drizzle made for a hectic travel day at Denver International Airport.
A week later, many Southwest passengers still don't have their luggage
Those whose flights out of DIA were canceled are still being told their bag still has to fly out to its original destination before it can be returned.
Huge improvement in Colorado drought, thanks to recent snows
COLORADO, USA — All of that recent snow is making a big difference. Feet upon feet of snow pounded the mountains in the last 10 days, and coupled with a significant late December Front Range snowstorm, Colorado's drought situation is markedly better than what it was just a few weeks ago.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: January 6-8
COLORADO, USA — A Colorado tradition since 1906 returns this weekend!. Part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair, the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo brings hundreds of thousands of people to the Mile High City each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage. The "Best 16 Days in January" get underway this Saturday.
Longstanding T.J.Maxx Closing in Denver, Colorado
As 2023 begins, the 16th Street Mall in Denver loses two big Chains; McDonald's and T.J.Maxx. Denver 7 reports, "Denver's 16th Street Mall is losing two big chains as 2023 begins, with McDonald’s permanently closing on New Year’s Eve and TJ Maxx set to close Jan. 14. This comes as city leaders and the Downtown Denver Partnership continue several initiatives aimed at returning business activity to pre-pandemic levels."
Denver Fire sees its busiest day ever in the department's history
DENVER — Being busy comes with the job when you sign up to be a firefighter. But as it turns out, their most hectic day had nothing to do with fighting fires. December 24th was the busiest day ever for the Denver Fire Department and there was a lot of water involved.
Colorado city among 'loneliest' places to live in America
A recent data analysis released by ChamberofCommerce.org took a look at America's loneliest major cities, with criteria based on the local share of one-person households. One place in Colorado made the cut to be ranked among the top 30 'loneliest' spots around the nation. Ranking 27th of more than 170...
Breckenridge seeks to replace 50-year-old lift
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The U.S. Forest Service is seeking feedback from the public related to a proposal for a lift replacement at Breckenridge Ski Resort. The resort is seeking to replace its 50-year-old, two-person "5-Chair" lift with a modern, high-speed, detachable quad lift. Those familiar with Breckenridge Resort will...
Denver weather: Mountain snow Thursday night, dry in Denver
Denver's weather is heating up this week with temperatures climbing into the 40s by Thursday afternoon.
When does Denver plow side streets? Your snowplow questions answered
DENVER — This is Colorado. Snow is an expected part of winter. But with many new people coming to our state and the Denver metro area, many folks wonder what specific policies there are in regards to plowing and making sure sidewalks are clear. We asked Denver Public Works,...
Another Popular Colorado Restaurant Location Has Closed After 40 Years
Add another Colorado restaurant to the gone-for-good list as it just seems to keep on growing. After 40 years, this very popular Colorado restaurant location is no more. Another One Bites The Dust As Another Colorado Restaurant Closes For Good. It feels like the list of restaurants, shops, and other...
Denver's City Cafe closing to make way for high-rise apartments
DENVER — A popular Denver restaurant is permanently closing its doors. Located at Lincoln and 8th Avenue in downtown Denver, the building will be demolished and replaced by a new 18-story apartment building. The cafe's owner told 9NEWS he hopes to reopen the restaurant in a new location in...
This guy's doing what Denver, and the sun, won't
DENVER — Bryan Wilson does not go to a gym, but is getting quite the workout this week. He is helping to do what the sun, the city and some residents have not. "I was down on Colfax yesterday, in front of a gym, and somebody came out and thanked me, and I said, 'Well, save money on a gym membership,'" Wilson said while shoveling out a sidewalk that connects the Garfield Neighborhood Bikeway.
Family’s luggage flies to Hawaii without them
One Broomfield family was heading to Hawaii. They didn't make it, but their luggage did.
cowboystatedaily.com
Strangers Stranded At DIA Team Up To Get Home
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Not everyone’s Southwest Airlines story of being stranded by canceled flights last week was a nightmare. Spencer Horn was among the thousands of travelers caught up in the terrible traffic snarl at Denver International Airport when Southwest and other airlines canceled thousands of flights, stranding travelers just before Christmas.
Best places for spaghetti in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for spaghetti in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
Venezuelan family describes difficult journey to Denver
DENVER — Four months ago, Alexander David Caridad Nuñez and Meilyn Pulgar Rivero decided to undertake the journey to the United States with their 10-year-old son Angelo Cambin. The family is from Venezuela, where since 2016 many people have been fleeing their home country in search for more...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0