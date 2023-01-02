Read full article on original website
Analysis-Russian gold removed from some Western funds after Ukraine
LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Hidden inside high-security bank vaults in London, Zurich and New York, billions of dollars' worth of gold of Russian origin has quietly changed hands in recent months in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Japan's 'anti-Russian course' makes treaty talks impossible - TASS
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Japan's "anti-Russian course" makes peace treaty talks impossible, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in comments published by the state TASS news agency on Tuesday.
maritime-executive.com
GTT Suspends Work in Russia to Comply with Sanctions
GTT, the French engineering company that develops containment systems for the shipping and storage of LNG, is stopping its work in Russia and suspending most activities to comply with international sanctions placed against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. It is the latest blow to the Russian energy and shipping industries as efforts continue in an attempt to strengthen the prohibitions against Russian interests.
Putin: Russia may have to make Ukraine deal one day, but partners cheated in the past
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would likely have to reach agreements regarding Ukraine in the future, but felt betrayed by the breakdown of the Minsk agreements.
Russian Envoy Says It May Seem U.S. 'Winning,' But New World Order Rising
"The Ukrainian crisis is becoming...a turning point in the history of international relations," Russian ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told "Newsweek."
Russia 'Quickly Running Out' of Weapons Putin Needs in Ukraine: General
Moscow has reportedly been shoring up its political partnership with China, with Vladimir Putin pressing the ally nation for military support as well.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘agreement will have to be reached’ to end conflict
Russian president says negotiations to end war likely to be necessary but he is wary following Minsk agreements
Business Insider
How Saudi Arabia's crown prince snubbed Biden repeatedly to forge ties with authoritarian China and Russia
In Riyadh in early December, China's President Xi Jinping met with Saudi Arabia's de-facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, to announce a "new era" in relations between the countries. They touted sweeping new trade and energy deals, and alignment on issues ranging from the war in Yemen, to digital infrastructure and...
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Italy ready to be ‘guarantor’ of peace in Ukraine – PM
Italy’s government wants to be a “guarantor” of peace” in the 10-month-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine, premier Giorgia Meloni stated on Thursday, noting that she plans to visit Kiev “before the end of February”. ”I believe I will go to Kiev before the...
US says Russia's Wagner Group bought North Korean weapons for Ukraine war
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, took delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, a sign of the group's expanding role in that conflict, the White House said on Thursday.
Iran calls on Western Powers to adopt “constructive” approach for revival of 2015 nuclear pact
DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Iran's top diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian called on Western Powers on Tuesday to adopt a "constructive" approach for the revival of the 2015 nuclear pact.
Year in Review: Poland and Ukraine defy Putin to emerge as 'new powers in defense in Europe'
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has wrought “a new geopolitical reality” in Europe, according to a senior European defense official, but not the one that Kremlin officials expected.
How China Is Using Vladimir Putin
Back in the 1960s, China and Russia squandered their chance to defeat the West when they became bitter rivals during the Cold War. Today, their presidents—who are expected to confer again this week—are trying to correct that fateful error. The world’s most powerful autocracies have joined forces for an assault on the liberal order led by the United States and its allies—a threat made all too real when Russia invaded democratic Ukraine in February with Chinese support. Authoritarianism was again on the march, and the world’s major democracies faced a grave challenge to their unity and resolve.
Former U.S. ambassador to Russia 'pessimistic' on path forward in Ukraine
John Sullivan, who served as America's man in Moscow under Presidents Trump and Biden, says Putin has no interest in a diplomatic off-ramp out of Ukraine.
Burning through ammo, Russia using 40-year-old rounds, U.S. official says
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russia is turning to decades-old ammunition with high failure rates as it burns through its stockpiles to carry out its nearly 10-month-old invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. military official said on Monday.
Xi tells Putin that road to peace talks on Ukraine will not be smooth
BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday that the road to peace talks on Ukraine would not be smooth and that China would continue to uphold its "objective and fair stance" on the issue.
U.S. sees 'conflicting' views in Russia on fresh Ukraine offensive
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - There are conflicting views in Russia on whether or not to launch a renewed offensive in Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday, reiterating Washington would keep backing Kyiv regardless of which scenario plays out.
maritime-executive.com
Taiwan's Antiship Missile Program Sends Instrument to China By Mistake
Taiwan's missile development institute has come in for criticism after it sent a measurement device used for antiship missile production out for repairs - and it ended up in mainland China. Taiwan's National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) designs and builds the nation's antiship missiles, including the heavyweight...
Russia retaliates on oil price cap as eastern Ukraine sees heavy fighting
KYIV/BAKHMUT, Ukraine, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Russia retaliated on Tuesday against a price cap on its oil imposed by Western countries, while its forces were involved in heavy fighting around the bombed-out ghost town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.
