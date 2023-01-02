ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GTT Suspends Work in Russia to Comply with Sanctions

GTT, the French engineering company that develops containment systems for the shipping and storage of LNG, is stopping its work in Russia and suspending most activities to comply with international sanctions placed against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. It is the latest blow to the Russian energy and shipping industries as efforts continue in an attempt to strengthen the prohibitions against Russian interests.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Italy ready to be ‘guarantor’ of peace in Ukraine – PM

Italy’s government wants to be a “guarantor” of peace” in the 10-month-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine, premier Giorgia Meloni stated on Thursday, noting that she plans to visit Kiev “before the end of February”. ”I believe I will go to Kiev before the...
How China Is Using Vladimir Putin

Back in the 1960s, China and Russia squandered their chance to defeat the West when they became bitter rivals during the Cold War. Today, their presidents—who are expected to confer again this week—are trying to correct that fateful error. The world’s most powerful autocracies have joined forces for an assault on the liberal order led by the United States and its allies—a threat made all too real when Russia invaded democratic Ukraine in February with Chinese support. Authoritarianism was again on the march, and the world’s major democracies faced a grave challenge to their unity and resolve.
Taiwan's Antiship Missile Program Sends Instrument to China By Mistake

Taiwan's missile development institute has come in for criticism after it sent a measurement device used for antiship missile production out for repairs - and it ended up in mainland China. Taiwan's National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) designs and builds the nation's antiship missiles, including the heavyweight...

