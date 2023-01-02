ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
The Daily Sweat: Brooklyn is favored on the road against a Pelicans team without Zion

We unfortunately aren’t getting a second matchup of the season between Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant on Friday night. Durant’s Nets visit the Pelicans (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN), but Williamson is sidelined with a hamstring strain. He is set to be re-evaluated later in the month as the Pelicans want to make sure he’s healthy for the second half of the season and the playoffs.
How Raiders, other NFL teams prepare for in-game medical emergencies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - CPR on the field and an ambulance taking a player to the hospital. Monday night in Cincinnati represented the worst-case scenario. “This was unprecedented. It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before,” Las Vegas Raiders Chief Medical Officer Dr. Navdeep Singh said. Singh...
