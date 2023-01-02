Read full article on original website
Severe storms knock out power in California, at least 4 dead due to flooding
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials in California ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018 as a huge storm barreled into the state Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain that threatened widespread flooding and knocked out power to more than 100,000 people. The...
California Storm Brings More Rain and Topples Trees
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A powerful winter storm system that toppled trees and knocked out electricity was moving across California on Thursday, bringing more rain, wind and snow to the already battered state.
WATCH: 35-Foot Waves Destroy Several California Piers Amid Bomb Cyclone
Entire roads have been washed away, and two people have died.
Waves up to 50 feet pound NorCal amid storm, causing flooding and erosion
Monster waves, some as tall as 30 to 50 feet, pounded Northern California's coast on Thursday.
Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evacuations have been ordered in high-risk coastal areas of California as a huge storm bears down on the state. It’s bringing heavy winds and rain, knocking out power to more than 76,000 customers in the San Francisco Bay Area alone and flooding roadways Wednesday evening. People have been told to evacuate in part of Santa Barbara County where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018. County officials estimate hundreds of people have been told to leave their homes. The storm is expected to intensify through Wednesday evening and into Thursday. It follows two other atmospheric rivers that recently brought heavy rain and snow to the drought-stricken state.
Multiple areas under flood threat as ‘bomb cyclone’ churns off California coast
With a “bomb cyclone” expected to dump inches of rain on Southern California, officials are warning residents that some areas are especially susceptible to floods and debris flows. About 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected in most areas, with totals ranging between 4 and 8 inches in the mountain and hill areas, according […]
When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?
(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
Evacuations ordered as California braces for more rain, flooding
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As a huge storm approached California on Wednesday, officials began ordering evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018, while residents elsewhere in the state scrambled to find sandbags, and braced themselves for flooding and power outages. California Gov. Gavin...
How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego
SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
Massive winter storms dump on California, Upper Midwest
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Major winter storms continued to dump on California and a stretch of the Upper Midwest on Wednesday, with heavy rain on the West Coast and heavy snow in the north-central states — as a possible tornado damaged homes in the South. A Delta jet went...
When and where the rain will come to the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The wintery weather conditions continue in the Central Valley bringing more snow in the mountains (from six to 18 inches above 5000 feet and two to four feet above 7000 feet) and a flood watch in effect for the San Joaquin Valley from Wednesday morning until Friday morning. The wet-weather set […]
California sees strong snowpack amid severe drought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The snowpack in California’s mountains is off to one of its best starts in 40 years, officials announced Tuesday, offering hope that the drought-stricken state could soon see relief in the spring when the snow melts and flows into reservoirs that provide water for drinking and farming.
Hazardous Weather Advisories in California, Oregon, Washington
There are a few weather advisories for hazardous weather conditions in Washington, Oregon, and California over the next 24 to 36 hours. The National Weather Service is reporting weather conditions to watch for. Hazardous Weather Advisory for Kittitas & Yakima Counties in Washington. A winter weather advisory is in effect...
Powerful storm requires several water rescues in Southern California
A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year.In Southern California, moderate-to-heavy rain was falling Saturday. The region will begin drying out on New Year's Day, with no rainfall expected during Monday's Rose Parade in Pasadena.The downpour required several car rescues in areas where cars were stuck in high waters, such as West Covina. There, a car was stuck in 3- to 4- inches of water on Saturday night, right under the 10 Freeway. Two passengers inside were safely...
Another Atmospheric River Is Coming; Local Schools Need Reading Volunteers–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Jan. 2, 2023
The term “atmospheric river” is fairly new. It was first developed in the 1990s—and we’re going to be hearing the term quite a bit more in California, as yet another atmospheric river is expected to bring more storms later this week. NPR explains:. Atmospheric rivers are...
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
This is how much rain and snow Northern California received on New Year’s Eve
(KTXL) — Northern California saw several inches of rain on New Year’s Eve, causing widespread flooding and impacted roadways. While the atmospheric river brought rain throughout the week, several inches of rain was seen throughout the valley on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, the Sacramento area received 2.12 inches of rain on Saturday. […]
‘The Problem Is Too Much, Too Fast': Officials Keep Eye on Rising Reservoirs
Recent storms have filled up reservoirs across the drought-stricken Bay Area and California, but that may be a cause for concern with more wet weather on the way. As NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall points out, a reservoir at 100% capacity now means the rain in the forecast will have nowhere to go except downstream.
Storm in California causes rock slides while dumping heavy rain and snow
A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet of snow could accumulate into early Sunday.The National Weather Service in Sacramento warned about hazardous driving conditions and posted photos on Twitter showing traffic on snow-covered mountain passes, where vehicles were required to have chains or four-wheel drive.The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides...
Storm Moves Out Of Southern California With The Series Of Storms Continuing This Week
Good morning, everyone, I know some are still nursing a hangover from the weekend partying. Amazon took my Stargate SG1 off, which was a major trigger to me even wanting to have adult beverages in the first place at 2pm in the afternoon every 3-4 days. I didn't need to have one to have a great weekend, but as for the rest who indulged, hope recovery goes well for you as we remain in the Raiden Storm Pattern this week.
