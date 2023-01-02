ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Gamecocks No. 1; Utes crack top 10 for 1st time in AP Top 25

ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xCwRn_0k18PIuL00

South Carolina finished 2022 how it started the year: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll.

While the top-ranked Gamecocks cruised to a win in their lone game last week, then-No. 4 Indiana, No. 6 N.C. State and No. 7 Virginia Tech all lost as they scrambled to replace injured players.

There were 22 losses by teams in the AP top 10 this season before Jan. 1. That was tied for the most in the past 23 years before January, matching the 2014-15 season, according to ESPN. Seven of those losses came to unranked teams, tied with 1999-2000 and 2004-05 for the most ever.

The New Year didn't start off any better for top teams, as then-No. 10 UCLA lost to Oregon State.

"The most challenging week putting together my poll in my 12 years as a voter," ESPN analyst Deb Antonelli said after all the ranked-team losses last week. "I'm looking at records, injuries, NET and my experienced eye as a basketball analyst, and it's difficult. We wanted parity and we got it! It's a great measurement of growth in game."

Stanford, Ohio State, Notre Dame and UConn round out the top five teams in the poll released Monday. With the Hoosiers' defeat, that left only five unbeaten teams, including the top-ranked Gamecocks, who were once again a unanimous choice at No. 1.

No. 3 Ohio State, No. 7 LSU, No. 8 Utah and 24th-ranked St. John's are the other undefeated teams heading into 2023. Utah is making its first appearance in the top 10.

Indiana dropped to sixth, with Virginia Tech and North Carolina State finishing off the top 10.

Duke was one of the the teams to knock off a top-10 squad last week, beating the Wolfpack. The Blue Devils entered the poll at No. 19. They are off to a 13-1 start, with the lone loss coming against UConn. Kara Lawson's team is 3-0 in conference play for the first time since 2013-14 and is off to its best in six years.

Arkansas fell out of the poll.

RISING UTES

Utah extended its season-opening winning streak to 14 games, the second longest in school history and only two victories short of the team that went 16-0 to begin the 1997-98 season.

FALLING TAR HEELS

North Carolina has lost three straight games and fallen to No. 22 in the poll after dropping contests to Florida State and Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels, who were sixth in the Top 25 two weeks ago, will try end the slide against Miami on Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Former top UGA target at edge rusher ... enters transfer portal

The highest-rated recruit that Will Muschamp signed when he was South Carolina’s football coach entered the transfer portal on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jordan Burch is a former 5-star who narrowly signed with South Carolina over UGA out of high school in 2020, and he’s played edge rusher for the Gamecocks for the past three seasons.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dakereon Joyner discusses decision to return to South Carolina

Dakereon Joyner’s decision to return to South Carolina for another season was huge news for the Gamecocks. A talented and versatile offensive player, Joyner was utilized at wide receiver and quarterback during the 2022 season. He was 3-for-3 passing for 101 yards and a touchdown and also had 12...
COLUMBIA, SC
constructiondive.com

Gilbane to lead $300M South Carolina health sciences campus construction

Project: University of South Carolina’s BullStreet District health sciences campus. The University of South Carolina has selected Providence, Rhode Island-based builder Gilbane Building Co. to lead the planning, design, development and construction of the university’s health sciences campus in the BullStreet District in downtown Columbia, South Carolina, according to a university press release.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Former Columbia Councilman and attorney dies at 40 years-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Former Columbia City District 2 Councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman has died at just 40 years old. Sources confirmed Newman died Tuesday night. At 27, he was the youngest person ever to hold a seat on the city’s council. He also served as a prosecutor with the fifth circuit solicitor’s office.
COLUMBIA, SC
thejournalonline.com

SCDNR stocking trout near Columbia

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Freshwater Fisheries Section has started the process of stocking thousands of catchable-sized (8 to 11-inch) trout into the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The rainbow and brown trout that are raised in and transported from the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Oconee County...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter setting the table for some delicious development

SUMTER, S.C. — The new year is bringing new developments to the city of Sumter and residents might get hungry just hearing about them. Long-time residents like Jerry Steele say they've seen lots of growth in the past few years. "It’s progress. You can’t stop progress," Steele shared....
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter County deputies respond to shooting incident in Rembert

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident near Hines Road and Cimmaron Road in Rembert on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Deputies say around 9 p.m., three individuals with gunshot injuries were located and taken to a nearby hospital. One of the victims...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Man Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Crash

(Sumter County, SC) - A man is in custody after a high-speed pursuit through two South Carolina counties. Police say a deputy attempted to pull over an SUV for speeding in Clarendon County on New Year's Day, but the driver went even faster instead. The chase ended in Sumter County...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
ESPN

ESPN

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy