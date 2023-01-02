Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
New Movies & Shows To Watch This Weekend: Netflix’s ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 + More
It’s hard to believe, but it’s been nearly two years since we first met Ginny and Georgia Miller, the mother-daughter duo we thought were poised to fill in the Rory and Lorelai Gilmore-shaped hole in our hearts. Ginny & Georgia is back this week on Netflix and they’re definitely not reminding us of the Gilmores anymore, mostly thanks to the murder they’re covering up. We’re also pumped for a few new shows this week, including Amazon Prime Video’s Scottish horror The Rig, and Showtime’s latest sports doc, Boys In Blue. Not sure where to start? Let us here at Decider...
When is the book 4 of Dragons Blood coming out on Dota 2 Netflix?
The Dragons Blood Dota 2 Netflix series is one of the many anime adaptations that the streaming platform funded. The Dragon Blood series was rated seven and eight respectively on IMDb and IGN. Let’s go back to the lore, and when we forecast the next season to drop. The...
Weekend drink is a final nightmare in this coming Thriller
Weekend getaways always a big idea, since after the pandemic, it is time to break away from society. A group of friends is looking for a break before it turns out to be a terrible time, which leaves them scrambling in the movie “FEAR”. The trailer for FEAR,...
Long-awaited Sequel to a Prolific Horror franchise Gets a New Trailer Tomorrow
Evil Dead is finally getting its fifth installment in 2023, but the news has become scarce at the time of Evil Dead Rise. This series was so lucky to receive a teaser trailer that has just been released, including the idea that the first full trailer is going to be released on Jan. 4, 2022.
Postseason 3 photos of Outer Banks Set Netflix’s release date
Netflix unveiled new photos and a key-looking poster for the third season of the upcoming mystery teen drama Outer Banks. The series will come back on February 23 and will have new ten episodes. The Outer Banks season three photos continue to be showing the new Pogues adventure on a...
One Piece Episode 1046 Release Date & Time – One Piece Episode 1046
Robin and Brook win the battle against Black Maria and her subordinates. When Luffy gets back, and Shinobu transforms Momonosuke into a girl. The battles around Onigashima are still ongoing. Here’s the excerpts for the episode 1046 of One Piece. When One Piece Episode 1046 comes to light. One...
LEGO: Avatar is a hit at a cinema and there are an impressive design sets!
Avatar is the favourite of the cinema and the construction-sets are everywhere!. The last part of the Avatar saga named the Way of the Water will be released in cinemas. And while the film is a hit in the cinema, it seemed appropriate to highlight the LEGO products created by James Cameron.
Teaser film, the horrors of Rise of the Evil Dead, and the horror of the Dead
The book of the Dead, which was originally released in 2013, brought us back to the forest and landed on a car. This time, it’s time to open up it again. But this time in Rise of the Evil Dead, if the characters, instead of operating in the private privacy of a cabin, discovers the book in one of Los Angeles’ apartment buildings.
A WW1 Horror Film about an ungodly Presence proves that a war is a literal lie
The new horror film, Bunker, is due to arrive in 2023, which follows a soldier trapped in a mysterious bunker amid the Great War. I don’t know that there exists a dark energy in this area, so they turn to each other. In the official trailer, a lot of...
