SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Extreme winter weather has Siouxland into Tuesday.

From closings to snow emergencies, the winter weather is having an impact on Siouxland communities.

See updates on how the weather is affecting the area below:

———————

No towing recommended in Monona County

(Jan. 3, 2:41 p.m.) — Towing is not recommended in Monona County, Iowa, according to the Iowa DOT .

The recommendation appeared on Iowa’s 511 website Tuesday afternoon.

———————

I-29 closed north of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Jan. 3, 11:30 a.m.) — South Dakota sister station KELO has reported that Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

I-29 has also been closed, both southbound and northbound from the I-90/I-29 interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings.

The city of Sioux Falls is also advising no travel within the city. Sioux Falls Police said in a Twitter post: “Please avoid traveling if at all possible. There are multiple stranded vehicles across town that are taxing resources. If you get stuck there is a good chance there will not be a tow available for a long time to get you out.”

———————

South Sioux City garbage collection delayed

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Garbage collection in South Sioux City will be delayed by one day this week due to weather.

————————–

Plows pulled in Lyon County, Iowa

LYON COUNTY, Iowa (Jan. 3, 8:33 a.m.) — Plows in Lyon County are being pulled off the road due to poor conditions. They will return once conditions improve.

Iowa DOT plow cam on Hwy 9 in Rock Rapids 1.3.23 at 812am The view from an Iowa DOT plow on Highway 18 in Rock Valley at 8:16 a.m.

————————–

————————–

North Sioux City declares snow emergency ahead of snow storm

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — The City of North Sioux City has declared a snow emergency.

The emergency will begin at 6 a.m. January 3 and end January 4 at 6 a.m.

The City of North Sioux City is asking that all cars be off the streets during that time.

————————–

Sergeant Bluff declares snow emergency

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — The City of Sergeant Bluff declared a snow emergency until 6 p.m. on January 3.

There will be no parking on the streets.

————————–

Sioux City garbage collection delayed Tuesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Garbage collection will not occur in Sioux City on January 3 due to weather conditions.

Garbage collections throughout the week will be delayed by one day with garbage collection concluding on Saturday this week. The Citizen’s Convenience Center at 5800 28th Street will be also closed on Tuesday, January 3.

Contact Gill Hauling at 712-279-0151 with questions

—————————-

South Sioux City declares snow emergency

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb — The City of South Sioux has declared a snow emergency starting on January 2nd, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.

Parking is prohibited on the city’s designated snow emergency routes, which are marked with signage. A list of the routes can be obtained from Customer Service at City Hall. Vehicles may be towed if parked, stalled, or stuck, on one of the routes.

Also during the Snow Emergency, all non-snow emergency route streets will utilize the alternate parking requirement. Parking will be allowed only on the even sides of the streets on even calendar days and only on the odd side of the street on odd days.

Residents are reminded not to blow, push or shovel snow from sidewalks or driveways out into the city streets.

Questions can be directed to 402-494-8166

—————————-

Storm Lake declares snow emergency

STORM LAKE, Iowa — The City of Storm Lake has declared a snow emergency starting at 10 p.m. January 2 running through January 4 at 6 a.m.

During a snow emergency parking is not allowed on the streets in the residential areas from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. or the central business district between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Parking is allowed in downtown parking lots A and C but parking in lots B and D is not allowed.

Vehicles found to be in violation of the City’s snow policy may be ticketed and/or towed.

For more information please visit the City of Storm Lake web page at www.stormlake.org/snowemergency .

