Winter weather leads to risky rescues in San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County Fire crews have been busy this new year with rescues made tricky by dangerous winter weather.

Icy canyon rescue

On Sunday, rescuers hiked about a mile in snowy conditions to reach a woman and two dogs, found down a steep embankment in an icy canyon in Wrightwood.

The trio had slipped, ending up about 200 feet from the snowy trail just after noon on New Year’s Day, officials said in a statement about the operation.

Because of the wintry weather, rescuers could not use a helicopter to search or hoist them out of their location. Teams reached the stranded group and helped them hike to safety.

After the rescue near Acorn Trail, the woman was treated for minor injuries. The dogs were unhurt.

Raging floodwater rescue

Earlier in the morning, fire crews rushed to Lytle Creek to rescue a child and two adults who were trapped in a truck in rising floodwater.

A full swift water rescue assignment was dispatched to Forest Service Road 1N33 and South Lytle Creek Road just after 2:30 a.m., officials tell News Channel 3. This included a specialized water rescue team.

“The high and fast flowing floodwaters were multiple feet high, not allowing the vehicle to drive to safety or the occupants to safely exit the vehicle. Arriving personnel set-up for a rescue, utilizing specially trained Swift Water Trained personnel and equipment.” The San Bernardino County Fire Department said in a statement.

“Once the patients were removed they were assessed by awaiting paramedics. Thankfully all parties were uninjured and declined transport. No firefighters were injured in the rescue.

San Bernardino County Fire responded with three Engines, an Urban Search of Rescue (USAR) unit, Medic Squad, Training Officer and a Battalion Chief. Two American Medical Response (AMR) ambulances responded.”

Fire crews want to remind drivers of the dangers storms can bring to local roadways.

“Heavy rainfall can cause normally dry washes and riverbeds to become raging torrents in a very short amount of time and it only takes as little as 12 inches of moving water to move a vehicle. Never cross a road that you can’t see due to it being covered by water, remember, ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown.’”

Wintry weather continues this week

An active weather pattern stays with Southern California through the first week of the New Year, providing several opportunities for more rainfall. The next system will move into Riverside County Monday night into Tuesday. Accumulation around the low desert will be minimal.

Then again, Wednesday night into Thursday, another system will arrive, bringing a greater chance for rain in the desert.

