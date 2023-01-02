After becoming one of the most popular faces of the LCS broadcast and competition League of Legends, he said he won’t come back to the LCS this year. The 31-year-old said that the new direction of the LCS doesn’t require a consistent host, and that he will be studying many different options for the next chapter of his life. However, he remains active, and talks to Riot Games to see where he can work in 2023 with the company, even if it is limited.

2 DAYS AGO