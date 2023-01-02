Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
Pokemon Scarlet has a game-breaking glitch hidden in the Academy
Avoid it at all costs (pic: The Pokemon Company/YouTube) If you don’t want to stick up there forever, you have to carefully investigate the Academy in Pokemon Scarlet. There are many bugs and bugs in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet but in the most recent time, they’re either funny, or even something like Koraidon and Miraidon turn into airplanes, or a better game for catching shinies.
game-news24.com
Australian Open has been closed
The Wildlife Studios mobile game brings players to a new Australian Open-brand virtual arena and competes like world champions. In-game content includes officially licensed themed outfits, custom strings and rewards. Wildsters announce their new collaboration with Tennis Australia (TA) to celebrate Australian Open with a month-long event in tennis Clash,...
game-news24.com
Hogwarts Legacy Apre-orders had to be cancelled for certain Xbox players due to the delayed release (so there are no emails, like the PlayStation)
Hogwarts Legacy is a long-awaited game for the successful Harry Potter storybook. On Hogwarts, it promises to offer an extraordinary open-world experience for students. The game will be available on PC and Xbox 360, both from current and new generation, and also on Nintendo Switch. There’s a time when the Hogwarts Legacy is in the Pre-order phase.
game-news24.com
Space dragon fantasy reimagined in Aileen Sol game update, pushed to Leagues PBE
The first year is on track to a new year and it’s new to the Legends, which is a long-awaited update to a champion that has retained the lowest pick rate among all champions since his release. The general update for Aurelion Sol, the Star Forger, was added to...
game-news24.com
All of the best landing spots in the 4th season are at the best in the series
With the introduction of the brand new Fortnite chapter, there’s a brand new map, too. There are many new landings, and it is kind of difficult to find where to start. That’s why we’ve got the final list of the best Fortnite landing points in chapter 4 season first, regardless of whether you are a good fight or a prudent player.
game-news24.com
Ahris art update in League seems to get closer, with assets leaks from PBE
Any fans who are anticipating the launch of an art and sustainability update (ASU) for one of the biggest games, who was delayed a little past the end of last year, may not be able to wait much longer. A range of new products such as, ability icons, and video...
game-news24.com
The Battle of Aurelion is a gameplay update for the Legends game. Those old dragons even learn new tricks, and how can they learn a lot?
The Star Forger, known as Aurelion Sol, slipped in the meta compared to his mid laners. He’s not a very popular pick and when he’s picked, he beats almost 48% of the time in the higher elos and that percentage gets worse when he is in lower ranks. Just as he was released back in March 2016, Aurelion Sol needed an update to try to make him back in the lane more viable. When players told me the game would be updated in April 2022, players finally landed a preview of the game.
game-news24.com
The LCS radio show is going to lose its most face in 2023
After becoming one of the most popular faces of the LCS broadcast and competition League of Legends, he said he won’t come back to the LCS this year. The 31-year-old said that the new direction of the LCS doesn’t require a consistent host, and that he will be studying many different options for the next chapter of his life. However, he remains active, and talks to Riot Games to see where he can work in 2023 with the company, even if it is limited.
game-news24.com
Pokemon GO streamer FleeceKing will reach massive milestones
FleeceKing made a monumental goal on his favorite game earlier today, reaching two million XP points on his account, which was created almost six years ago. Since its launch, Pokemon GO has been having an extremely long grind. The Instinct player got over 2 million Pokemon and ran 22,500 miles to achieve that goal, which ties in far the number required to go around the world (around 24,000).
game-news24.com
NiP reportedly closed out on signing giant CS:GO prodigy to his main team
In Pyjamas, the current Natus Vincere academy player Daniil headtr1ck Valitov has released its seven-player roster for the BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the first big CS:GO tournament of 2023, according to a report from Dexerto. NiP has reportedly been interested in signing headtr1ck since 2022, just after the bench of...
game-news24.com
Lobbies for everyone: Apex Legends will finally answer one of the biggest demands of the competitive community
The Apex Legends players got some extra magic with the first major event of 2023. Yes, Spellbound will have the right cosmetics, the return of control, and a Seer Heirloom, which players must pursue. Apex players have lobbied Respawn for a long time now, so they can be formed and...
game-news24.com
The day Before: lo sparatutto survival tra The Last of Us e The Division combatte in video
The Day before is going to be released in March on PC, PS5 and Xbox X/S, so the guys from Fntastic will have the opportunity to show unpublished gameplay scenes during NVIDIA keynote. The remnants of the game that the american developers showed to us reflect upon the post-apocalyptic dimension...
game-news24.com
Dominance, Bolt-Battle Royale Hybrid Coming to OBT Soon
The game will be available for everyone on January 12th. Dominance developers immodestly describe this concept as a new word in the game of team multiplayer single-player. The game was born at the intersection of the genres of bullet hell and battle royale and has no analogues. Before the start...
game-news24.com
Pokemon: Pokemon Go Larvitar Community Day confirmed 5 more Crown Zenith cards, as well
Ahoy, the Pokemon fan. Today is another news day, and this is a cracking day. The first Pokemon Go Community Day Classic, of 2023, has been confirmed. It is only about Larvitar. If you wish to get over the new year, you can do that by snagging a Shiny version of it.
game-news24.com
FFXIV team working on full-bodied Kappa Costume, Dyeable Fat Chocobo Head, Animated (Hypercap)
In the latest installment of Square Enixs FFXIV Backstage Investigators, we were able to find out what started with items, and also offer an update of the full-body Kappa (Water Imp) costume and the dyeable Fat Chocobo Head. Yosuke Hayashi, a lead designer for Item Design, discussed how both applications have gone. He showed art for the new Tatarus grandendavor outfit award.
game-news24.com
Eversoul Reroll How to Guide Eversouls!
Would you like to see that cool early game boost? Look no further! We got the guide from Eversoul, which will instruct you how to perform the reroll, and to give you some basic tricks. Rerolling is a well-known practice in the gacha world. With the exception of all those wishing to go along the same route, you can continue a game.
game-news24.com
Encanceled The Legend of Zelda documentary finally returned to YouTube despite complaints from Nintendo
DidyouKnowGamings new strategy game The Legend of Zeldas video documentary has returned to YouTube after being removed from the platform upon request of Nintendo. This is one of the few cases in which a YouTuber can win a copyright infringement dispute and see a third of his videos resurfacing in the internet. Everything becomes even more special when it comes to the fact that Nintendo didn’t have the ability to play similar games this time around.
game-news24.com
Selon le leak, Fortnite will ban Discord bot exploits
Fortnite has earned a huge support of millions of players during its tenure. This became a long-lasting community in the vicinity of that organization. This has turned out to be very positiv for the game, but it also led to widespread cheating using exploits as soon as they were discovered. Now, a recent sting from December will ban users a few years ago according to a new leak in Twitter.
game-news24.com
Payday 3 between Unreal Engine, versions and characters: all the news on the waiting FPS’s waited day
The developers of Payday 3 released new details about the next chapter in the heist-based series. A few days after the first paydays three teaser was published, the developers’ team of the first-person shooter with focus on the cooperative component revealed some interesting details about the project. Microsoft’s biggest...
game-news24.com
VALORANT Gamechanger Pro, Larischz, Passes Away at 27
On December 30th, it was reported that the VALORANT player Lara Larischz Gilardoni had died while a vacation in her native country, Argentina. She’s not dead at the moment, and it is the result of massive damage to the female VALORANT community, given how inspirational a player Larischz has been in the Game Changers ecosystem. Just one day before her passing Larischz started competing in the Esportsmaker Spike Men’s tournament.
Comments / 0