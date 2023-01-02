ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
game-news24.com

Pokemon Scarlet has a game-breaking glitch hidden in the Academy

Avoid it at all costs (pic: The Pokemon Company/YouTube) If you don’t want to stick up there forever, you have to carefully investigate the Academy in Pokemon Scarlet. There are many bugs and bugs in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet but in the most recent time, they’re either funny, or even something like Koraidon and Miraidon turn into airplanes, or a better game for catching shinies.
game-news24.com

Australian Open has been closed

The Wildlife Studios mobile game brings players to a new Australian Open-brand virtual arena and competes like world champions. In-game content includes officially licensed themed outfits, custom strings and rewards. Wildsters announce their new collaboration with Tennis Australia (TA) to celebrate Australian Open with a month-long event in tennis Clash,...
game-news24.com

Hogwarts Legacy Apre-orders had to be cancelled for certain Xbox players due to the delayed release (so there are no emails, like the PlayStation)

Hogwarts Legacy is a long-awaited game for the successful Harry Potter storybook. On Hogwarts, it promises to offer an extraordinary open-world experience for students. The game will be available on PC and Xbox 360, both from current and new generation, and also on Nintendo Switch. There’s a time when the Hogwarts Legacy is in the Pre-order phase.
game-news24.com

All of the best landing spots in the 4th season are at the best in the series

With the introduction of the brand new Fortnite chapter, there’s a brand new map, too. There are many new landings, and it is kind of difficult to find where to start. That’s why we’ve got the final list of the best Fortnite landing points in chapter 4 season first, regardless of whether you are a good fight or a prudent player.
game-news24.com

Ahris art update in League seems to get closer, with assets leaks from PBE

Any fans who are anticipating the launch of an art and sustainability update (ASU) for one of the biggest games, who was delayed a little past the end of last year, may not be able to wait much longer. A range of new products such as, ability icons, and video...
game-news24.com

The Battle of Aurelion is a gameplay update for the Legends game. Those old dragons even learn new tricks, and how can they learn a lot?

The Star Forger, known as Aurelion Sol, slipped in the meta compared to his mid laners. He’s not a very popular pick and when he’s picked, he beats almost 48% of the time in the higher elos and that percentage gets worse when he is in lower ranks. Just as he was released back in March 2016, Aurelion Sol needed an update to try to make him back in the lane more viable. When players told me the game would be updated in April 2022, players finally landed a preview of the game.
game-news24.com

The LCS radio show is going to lose its most face in 2023

After becoming one of the most popular faces of the LCS broadcast and competition League of Legends, he said he won’t come back to the LCS this year. The 31-year-old said that the new direction of the LCS doesn’t require a consistent host, and that he will be studying many different options for the next chapter of his life. However, he remains active, and talks to Riot Games to see where he can work in 2023 with the company, even if it is limited.
game-news24.com

Pokemon GO streamer FleeceKing will reach massive milestones

FleeceKing made a monumental goal on his favorite game earlier today, reaching two million XP points on his account, which was created almost six years ago. Since its launch, Pokemon GO has been having an extremely long grind. The Instinct player got over 2 million Pokemon and ran 22,500 miles to achieve that goal, which ties in far the number required to go around the world (around 24,000).
game-news24.com

NiP reportedly closed out on signing giant CS:GO prodigy to his main team

In Pyjamas, the current Natus Vincere academy player Daniil headtr1ck Valitov has released its seven-player roster for the BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the first big CS:GO tournament of 2023, according to a report from Dexerto. NiP has reportedly been interested in signing headtr1ck since 2022, just after the bench of...
game-news24.com

Dominance, Bolt-Battle Royale Hybrid Coming to OBT Soon

The game will be available for everyone on January 12th. Dominance developers immodestly describe this concept as a new word in the game of team multiplayer single-player. The game was born at the intersection of the genres of bullet hell and battle royale and has no analogues. Before the start...
game-news24.com

FFXIV team working on full-bodied Kappa Costume, Dyeable Fat Chocobo Head, Animated (Hypercap)

In the latest installment of Square Enixs FFXIV Backstage Investigators, we were able to find out what started with items, and also offer an update of the full-body Kappa (Water Imp) costume and the dyeable Fat Chocobo Head. Yosuke Hayashi, a lead designer for Item Design, discussed how both applications have gone. He showed art for the new Tatarus grandendavor outfit award.
game-news24.com

Eversoul Reroll How to Guide Eversouls!

Would you like to see that cool early game boost? Look no further! We got the guide from Eversoul, which will instruct you how to perform the reroll, and to give you some basic tricks. Rerolling is a well-known practice in the gacha world. With the exception of all those wishing to go along the same route, you can continue a game.
game-news24.com

Encanceled The Legend of Zelda documentary finally returned to YouTube despite complaints from Nintendo

DidyouKnowGamings new strategy game The Legend of Zeldas video documentary has returned to YouTube after being removed from the platform upon request of Nintendo. This is one of the few cases in which a YouTuber can win a copyright infringement dispute and see a third of his videos resurfacing in the internet. Everything becomes even more special when it comes to the fact that Nintendo didn’t have the ability to play similar games this time around.
game-news24.com

Selon le leak, Fortnite will ban Discord bot exploits

Fortnite has earned a huge support of millions of players during its tenure. This became a long-lasting community in the vicinity of that organization. This has turned out to be very positiv for the game, but it also led to widespread cheating using exploits as soon as they were discovered. Now, a recent sting from December will ban users a few years ago according to a new leak in Twitter.
game-news24.com

VALORANT Gamechanger Pro, Larischz, Passes Away at 27

On December 30th, it was reported that the VALORANT player Lara Larischz Gilardoni had died while a vacation in her native country, Argentina. She’s not dead at the moment, and it is the result of massive damage to the female VALORANT community, given how inspirational a player Larischz has been in the Game Changers ecosystem. Just one day before her passing Larischz started competing in the Esportsmaker Spike Men’s tournament.

Comments / 0

Community Policy