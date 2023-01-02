Read full article on original website
New Scream VI Image Shows Ghostface In NYC
Scream VI is taking us from Woodsboro to the Big Apple.
Photo of Snowcat Machine That Reportedly Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg Has Fans Concerned
A Jeremy Renner fan has shared an image of a Snowcat machine that reportedly ran over Renner’s leg this weekend. Renner was hospitalized for his injuries. Fans beyond the initial poster on Twitter are definitely concerned about his health and well-being. He’s one of the most popular actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
'Game of Thrones' Star Rose Leslie Just Got Some Disappointing News
Fans of Rose Leslie are in for some bad news as more HBO Max cuts are announced. The actress' short-lived series The Time Traveler's Wife is being removed from HBO Max along with several other HBO and HBO Max originals. According to a press release by Warner Bros. Discovery, all of these shows are being licensed to a third-party company called FAST.
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
The "Evil Dead Rise" Trailer Is Here To Scare The Holy Hell Out Of You
Two words: Box grater. (Two more: Ew, gross.)
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
HBO Max Unveils First Look at Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"
Our first look at "True Detective: Night Country" has arrived. On Dec. 22, HBO Max released a montage of clips from its forthcoming slate of 2023 shows, which include "Succession," "The Idol," and "Velma." It also includes a few clips from the fourth season of "True Detective" that hint at what we can expect from the series' next installment.
Netflix’s Hottest Murder Mystery Refuses to die, Passing 90 million views in 10 days
The first murder mystery of Netflix, Glass Onion, has surpassed nine million views in 10 days since its release. The movie has become the 10. Most watched Netflix movies of all time, with a goal of reaching more views as time passes. Although the show of Glass Onion: A Knives...
Netflix has announced 13 brand new shows coming out in 2023 (so far). See them all here.
The streaming service has announced at least 13 series that will premiere in the new year, including "That '90s Show" and "Kaleidoscope."
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer: A Groovy Horror Classic Returns
The Evil Dead are about to rise again. For the first time in a decade, there’s a new Evil Dead film. The previous installment, Evil Dead, was a reboot of the original franchise. The new film, Evil Dead Rise, moves the action from a cabin in the woods to an urban apartment building. The Necronomicon, the Book of the Dead that always starts up trouble in these films, is still on hand though. And after its contents are read yet again, the evil dead begin to rise. (Why people continue to read from this thing, I will never know. Just read another book! The Pelican Brief never animated a single corpse.)
The 10 most anticipated TV shows to look forward to in 2023
As we get ready to say goodbye to 2022, it’s time to look back and realize what a great year it has been for television. From viral hits like The Dropout and the recent second season of The White Lotus to overwhelming sensations like House of the Dragon and Bridgerton to critically acclaimed darlings like Better Call Saul and Abbott Elementary, television thrived in 2022. We truly had a banger of a year, with a near-perfect mix of high-profile CGI-filled shows and slow burns that were impossible to stop watching.
Odds are you’ve already forgotten about Netflix’s most popular movie from 2022
It’s been a busy year for Netflix, full of television shows, movies, and layoffs. But chances are that you might have forgotten about the movie that managed to top the 2022 Netflix charts. No, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has not managed to break records after less than a week, instead it was July’s hit The Gray Man.
'Evil Dead Rise' Green-Band Trailer Shows a Hellish Family Reunion
Sam Raimi has crafted a horrific universe that has had audiences on the edge of their seats from the early 1980s to the present day. As if the 2013 iteration of the Evil Dead wasn't terrifying enough, the evil is coming back with a whole lot of terror, this time opting to bring the scare into the city. The new green band trailer for the Lee Cronin-helmed supernatural horror film, Evil Dead Rise, shows a long overdue sisterly reunion brought to an end by the rise of a demonic entity that is about to put a family to the spine-chilling test.
'Evil Dead Rise': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know so Far
Without Ash, What Will the New Evil Dead Story Be About?. The cult-classic comedy-horror franchise, Evil Dead, is returning from the depths with a new, gory story. Evil Dead Rise, first announced in October 2019, is scheduled to bloody the screens with a new tale from Sam Raimi's influential franchise. With Raimi returning to produce and Lee Cronin (A Hole In The Ground) selected to write and direct the newest installment, audiences of the original films hope to see the same hilarious and weird horror that they’ve come to expect from the franchise in this new installment. But what will the new film be about? Will the story still be following the rugged anti-hero, Ash Williams? We have all the answers to these questions and more below - if you dare read on.
'Wednesday' Showrunners Say They'd Like to Do a Young Miss Marple Series
Even though the title character of Wednesday was never really associated with the murder-mystery genre, the new Netflix series adds whodunit elements for her stint at Nevermore school. The mystery of the season revolves around who – or what – was killing students, and Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) sets out to investigate on her own. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the duo of showrunners, Al Gough and Miles Millar, talked about their influences and mentioned one particular story that they’ve been wanting to tell for a long time.
Evil Dead Rise Director Says Trailer Offers Only 10% of the Film's Horrors
The first trailer for Evil Dead Rise has already ignited squeamish reactions from audiences, as the trailer alone featured a variety of disturbing sequences featuring cheese graters, a tattoo gun, and a scalping. Director Lee Cronin has great news for gorehounds and bad news for those already uneased by the trailer, as he recently recalled how the trailer only features a fraction of the horrors to be witnessed in the rest of the film, meaning even this first trailer is a more restrained hint at what's to come in the highly anticipated sequel. Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.
When is the book 4 of Dragons Blood coming out on Dota 2 Netflix?
The Dragons Blood Dota 2 Netflix series is one of the many anime adaptations that the streaming platform funded. The Dragon Blood series was rated seven and eight respectively on IMDb and IGN. Let’s go back to the lore, and when we forecast the next season to drop. The...
First Look: Prime Video Releases Official Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Harlem’
Starring Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson and Shoniqua Shandai, the show’s 8-episode second season will premiere February 3. Today, Prime Video released the official trailer for Season 2 of Harlem. The highly anticipated second season of the comedy series will consist of eight episodes, with two episodes premiering every week, starting February 3.
Servant (Season 4 Episode 1) Apple TV+, Horror, trailer, release date
The final reckoning begins. Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. Startattle.com – Servant | Apple TV+. The first episode for the final season of Servant was...
