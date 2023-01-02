Read full article on original website
Related
Scherlen announces intention to run for Amarillo City Council
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Another Amarillo community member has announced his intention to run for the Amarillo City Council in May 2023. According to a news release, retired Businessman Tom Scherlen recently announced his intention to run for place three on the Amarillo City Council. This comes after Eddy Sauer, the current place three city […]
Interesting History of the Harry Holland House
Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
Wanna Run For Amarillo Mayor? Here’s What You Need To Know.
The news late last year that Mayor Ginger Nelson would not be seeking re-election opened up a big door in Amarillo politics. Rumors started running rampant about who could possibly run for the open post. Names were bandied about. Now, the City of Amarillo has released the process of how...
City of Amarillo lines out process to run for Mayor, City Council in May election
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo is giving members of the community who are interested in running for the open Amarillo City Council and Mayor positions the chance to learn more about the election process. According to a news release from the city, officials said citizens who are interested in filing for a […]
Former State Rep David Swinford Passes Away In Amarillo
An early loss in 2023 for Northwest Texans. On December 31st, 2022 former State Representative David Swinford passed away at BSA Hospital at the age of 86. Born in Witchita Falls in 1941, Swinford went to university at Texas Tech where he got his Bachelor in Science Degree before moving to Dumas. While living in Dumas Swinford became heavily involved in the agriculture industry. With the help of others, Swinford was able to purchase Moore County Grain, which grew into one of the largest grain companies in the state of Texas.
KFDA
City of Amarillo hosting informational meeting about homeless shelter
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will host an informational meeting Thursday to talk about a partnership with a nonprofit to shelter the homeless. The meeting about Transformation Park will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the central library downtown. Transformation Park is planned to include...
kgncnewsnow.com
Tipps Announces Plans To Run For City Council
Don Tipps has officially placed his name into the hat for Amarillo City Council. Mr. Tipps announced his candidacy for City Council Place 2 on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mr. Tipps is a lifelong resident of Amarillo, a business owner and entrepreneur, and says he hopes he can make a positive impact on the city.
KFDA
New billing portal for the city of Amarillo.
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash at Tascosa Road and Ranch-to-Market 2381. VIDEO: Hobert ‘Gunny’ Brown announces candidacy for Amarillo city council.
Officials release more information on Thursday fire in northeast Amarillo
Update (3:26 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information regarding the Thursday morning fire in the 800 block of South Manhattan St. When units arrived around 9:36 a.m., officials reported smoke and heavy fire from the back of the single-story home, according to a news release from the department. Officials also saw […]
Former Texas House District 87 representative dies
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a social media announcement made by Texas House District 87 Representative Four Price, former House District 87 Representative David Swinford of Dumas died over the weekend. “I deeply appreciate his service to our community and state,” Price said in the post, “He leaves a tremendous legacy and is […]
Amarillo Police Department recruiting female officers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is working to attract more women to the force, starting with a recruitment event later this month. APD Sgt. Carla Burr said the recruiting “come-and-go” event will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8-11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art, located at 2200 S Van Buren. […]
Local doctor hosts Christmas After Christmas event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestandi, a local plastic surgeon, recently hosted his annual Christmas After Christmas event, giving local children and families from the Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association, the chance to pick up new shoes. The event occurred in late December at the Amarillo Shoe Carnival location, […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Street Racing Charges
Thirty-year-old Kevin Van Voris of Amarillo has been arrested for Deadly Conduct, Illegal Street Racing after Amarillo Police were made aware of a youtube channel belonging to him documenting illegal Street Racing. A warrant was served last Thursday on the deadly conduct charge and the warrant was served at his...
Another Amarillo Student Hit In Crosswalk. What’s Causing This?
We all know how dangerous driving can be. There's everything you have to pay attention to like lights, signs, etc. There are laws of the road that must be followed. There are distracted drivers you have to keep an eye out for. Then there are pedestrians that we always need...
Myhighplains.com
Pet of the Week Needs A Good Home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management has some New Year resolutions for your pets including:. Spay or neuter. Microchip implant. Up to date vaccinations.
This Lonely Country Road Near Canyon, Texas Is For Sale
There's a section of land located 16 miles southwest of Canyon, Texas. A lonely road cuts through the open expanse, stretching across the earth like a scar until it crosses Farm to Market 1705. This dirt thoroughfare shares a name with the crumbling brick structure located on the junction: Jowell...
Amarillo business purchased as part of USDA investment
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As part of a recent investment of $9.6 million, officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that an Amarillo business has been purchased by a company to increase the capacity of independent meat processing. According to a news release from the USDA, the department announced 25 investments to increase independent […]
Some Borger residents to see water interruptions as city repairs water main
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger said water services on 3rd St to Jefferson and Main Street to Harvey will be interrupted to allow city crews to repair water main gate valves. According to a Facebook post made on the city’s Facebook page, residents on 3rd St to Jefferson and Main St to […]
New Years Shooting in Downtown Amarillo Hits Close to Home
Now I am going to start off by saying this is not against any business here in Amarillo. To be honest I can name a few that this same kind of story has happened. This one just hit close to home for me for sure. So it's New Year's Eve,...
Southwest Airlines Making Things Right for Amarillo Travelers
If you had made plans over the Christmas break and it involved traveling you could have been in for some issues. If your trips included Southwest Airlines then I am sure you had major headaches over the break. I am a huge fan of Southwest Airlines. We have used them...
Comments / 0