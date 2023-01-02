ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

Interesting History of the Harry Holland House

Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Former State Rep David Swinford Passes Away In Amarillo

An early loss in 2023 for Northwest Texans. On December 31st, 2022 former State Representative David Swinford passed away at BSA Hospital at the age of 86. Born in Witchita Falls in 1941, Swinford went to university at Texas Tech where he got his Bachelor in Science Degree before moving to Dumas. While living in Dumas Swinford became heavily involved in the agriculture industry. With the help of others, Swinford was able to purchase Moore County Grain, which grew into one of the largest grain companies in the state of Texas.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo hosting informational meeting about homeless shelter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will host an informational meeting Thursday to talk about a partnership with a nonprofit to shelter the homeless. The meeting about Transformation Park will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the central library downtown. Transformation Park is planned to include...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Tipps Announces Plans To Run For City Council

Don Tipps has officially placed his name into the hat for Amarillo City Council. Mr. Tipps announced his candidacy for City Council Place 2 on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mr. Tipps is a lifelong resident of Amarillo, a business owner and entrepreneur, and says he hopes he can make a positive impact on the city.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

New billing portal for the city of Amarillo.

Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash at Tascosa Road and Ranch-to-Market 2381. VIDEO: Hobert ‘Gunny’ Brown announces candidacy for Amarillo city council.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials release more information on Thursday fire in northeast Amarillo

Update (3:26 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information regarding the Thursday morning fire in the 800 block of South Manhattan St. When units arrived around 9:36 a.m., officials reported smoke and heavy fire from the back of the single-story home, according to a news release from the department. Officials also saw […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Former Texas House District 87 representative dies

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a social media announcement made by Texas House District 87 Representative Four Price, former House District 87 Representative David Swinford of Dumas died over the weekend. “I deeply appreciate his service to our community and state,” Price said in the post, “He leaves a tremendous legacy and is […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Local doctor hosts Christmas After Christmas event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestandi, a local plastic surgeon, recently hosted his annual Christmas After Christmas event, giving local children and families from the Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association, the chance to pick up new shoes. The event occurred in late December at the Amarillo Shoe Carnival location, […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Street Racing Charges

Thirty-year-old Kevin Van Voris of Amarillo has been arrested for Deadly Conduct, Illegal Street Racing after Amarillo Police were made aware of a youtube channel belonging to him documenting illegal Street Racing. A warrant was served last Thursday on the deadly conduct charge and the warrant was served at his...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Pet of the Week Needs A Good Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management has some New Year resolutions for your pets including:. Spay or neuter. Microchip implant. Up to date vaccinations.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

This Lonely Country Road Near Canyon, Texas Is For Sale

There's a section of land located 16 miles southwest of Canyon, Texas. A lonely road cuts through the open expanse, stretching across the earth like a scar until it crosses Farm to Market 1705. This dirt thoroughfare shares a name with the crumbling brick structure located on the junction: Jowell...
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo business purchased as part of USDA investment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As part of a recent investment of $9.6 million, officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that an Amarillo business has been purchased by a company to increase the capacity of independent meat processing. According to a news release from the USDA, the department announced 25 investments to increase independent […]
AMARILLO, TX

