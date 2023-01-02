Lamar Odom Admits To ‘Laughing Out Of Embarrassment’ At His ‘Crazy’ Cheating On Khloe Kardashian: Watch

Lamar Odom, 43, talked about the struggles, including his “cheating,” during his marriage to Khloe Kardashian, 38, in a newly released video. The clip is a sneak peek of the new documentary special, TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, and the former professional basketball player admitted to “laughing out of embarrassment” after his infidelity. “Behind the scenes, I put her through s*it. Like, s*it that y’all don’t know. The s*it y’all know, what y’all think y’all know, it’s crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is, like, really crazy,” he said in the clip, which can be seen above.

“I’d have these random women coming out. Some of them all came out at one time,” he continued before further admitting he had “full blown relationships” while married to Khloe. “Your wife is Khloé Kardashian. You buggin’,” he said. “I’m, like, laughing out of embarrassment right now. Like, how you thought you was going to get away with that one?”

Lamar’s admissions come after he and Khloe got divorced 2016 after a separation that started in 2013. They were married 2009 after dating for one month and after their separation, Khloe continued to support Lamar, especially when he had a near-fatal overdose in the midst of a struggle with addiction in 2015. Since they finalized their divorce, Lamar has publicly spoken out about his remaining love for his ex-wife more than once.

“I would probably just want to take her to dinner,” he said in a confessional on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year. “It would be a blessing just to be in her presence to just tell her I’m sorry and what a fool I was. She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change. I would say I’m a lot more loyal now.”

Despite Lamar’s regret and hope for a second chance with Khloe, the Good American owner apparently wants nothing to do with her former love’s documentary about their marriage, which was released on Jan. 2. “Khloe wants nothing to do with this and wishes neither herself nor her family’s name was being dragged into this,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She has no animosity towards him but wishes he would just leave it in the past. Khloe doesn’t feel any need to rehash things and would like for him to stop bringing it up. He’s free to share his story but would appreciate him leaving her name out of it.”