ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

Blackfoot's Grove Creek Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

By Grove Creek Medical Center News release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EH9AS_0k18MnKL00

BLACKFOOT — Grove Creek Medical Center is happy to announce that the first baby born at the hospital in 2023 has arrived. Couple Melissa and Tim Arrington welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Monday morning came pretty quickly for the Arrington family. They arrived at the hospital and soon became the proud new parents of a beautiful baby girl.

Their baby weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.

In celebration of being the first baby born at Grove Creek, their caring and compassionate team presented the Arrington family with a $200 gift card to Target and a Doona Car Seat & Stroller. In addition, diapers, wipes and baby swaddlers were also given to the family.

Mom and Dad are feeling tired from an exciting morning, but say that everyone is doing great and getting some much needed rest.

Congratulations to Melissa and Tim!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Mountain View Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

IDAHO FALLS — Isabella Rain Torres was born to Michelle Wellons and Ed Torres on Jan. 2 at 9:16 a.m. as the first baby born at Mountain View Hospital this year. Isabella was delivered by Dr. Matthew Robinson weighing 6 lbs. 4 oz. and was 19 inches long. The...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local hospitals announce first babies born in 2023

POCATELLO — Hospitals throughout East Idaho have welcomed their first babies born in 2023. The first baby born in Portneuf Medical Center is Atreyu James Patrick French, son of Chelsea and Thadeous French of Chubbuck. Atreyu was born at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 2. He weighed 6 pounds and 1 ounce. "His due date was originally Jan. 16," Thadeous said. "It's going to be an adventure as it has been...
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local couple open dog daycare and grooming business

IDAHO FALLS – After 30 years of working with animals in various capacities, Michelle Martin is the happy owner of a dog daycare and grooming business. Diggs Playhouse opened at 115 East Anderson in Idaho Falls last month. The business offers boarding, grooming and training services for dogs. It’s designed to be a place where you take your dog if you’re going on a trip. Trainings to teach your dog to walk with a leash, along with good jumping and barking habits, are also available.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls issues boil water advisory

Due to a drop in water pressure, the City of Idaho Falls is issuing a boil water advisory for all properties located both north of Sunnyside Road and west of Interstate 15, effective immediately.  The post Idaho Falls issues boil water advisory appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Organic juice bar and restaurant opening in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – Looking for a healthy, organic place to eat? This new restaurant might have what you’re looking for. Clean Juice, which the owners describe as “the only USDA organic-certified quick-serve restaurant in the nation,” is opening inside the new Garnet Gateway strip at 3837 Valencia Drive on Jan. 31.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Nerf gun arena Battlefield Pocatello a hit among both children and adults

Pocatello area residents who have an overwhelming urge to shoot Nerf darts at people can now do so in a place where it won’t result in a scolding. In fact, hitting people with darts is the entire point. Battlefield Pocatello — a new Nerf gun arena in Chubbuck — is owned by Scott Jensen and his wife, Erika. Jensen said the arena contains two different party areas. One is big enough for about 15 people, and the other is big enough for about 40. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: American Falls man batters local woman, forces her to abandon young children

POCATELLO—A 30-year-old American Falls man was recently arrested and charged with numerous felonies after police say he battered a local woman and forced her to temporarily abandon her young children while illegally wielding a firearm. Casey Gene Blessinger has been charged with two counts of injury to a child, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and domestic battery in the presence of a child, all felonies, according to court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Ball Ventures Legacy Foundation puts $40,000 toward local school lunch debt

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic the U.S. Department of Agriculture granted waivers to its National School Lunch Program that allowed school systems to serve meals to all students at no cost. But with those waivers coming to an end, school districts across the country are seeing students’ school lunch debt begin to accrue. And with many parents unaware that the universal free lunch program has ended, many school...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Several mountain lion sightings reported throughout Pocatello

POCATELLO—Mountain lions are being sighted throughout Pocatello, according to official reports and social media posts from local residents. People from all parts of the city are posting accounts of sightings as well as photographic evidence on Facebook. Pocatello police last month issued a new release about a mountain lion that was prowling the Elmore Street neighborhood near Gate City Elementary School on the city’s north side. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Chubbuck woman miraculously survives being run over by her own SUV

CHUBBUCK — A woman miraculously escaped serious injury when she was run over by her own SUV in Chubbuck on Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. when the woman stopped her Chevrolet Equinox on Whitaker Road near Jordan Loop to get her mail out of the mailbox, police said. The woman exited her SUV thinking she had put it in park but in reality she had placed it...
CHUBBUCK, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho’s Version Of Hulk Hogan Buried Northeast Of Twin Falls ID

Professional wrestling continues to be one of the most popular sports in the world. With the recent return of Dwayne Johnson ("The Rock") and John Cena to the ring, the sport has found its way back into the hearts of many Americans who may have tuned out for a period of time. Buried just 150 miles northeast of Twin Falls is a former professional wrestler known for his spirited banter and his painful nickname.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Post Register

Dunn Law not to renew contract with City of Rigby

After nearly 30 years of serving as the Rigby City Attorneys, Dunn Law Offices and the City of Rigby have mutually agreed to not renew their contract for the upcoming year, according to Attorney Robin Dunn. “Where I’ve done it for so long,” Dunn stated, “I wanted to kind of,...
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two die from carbon monoxide at apartment, four others treated

REXBURG — Two people are dead, and four others were affected by carbon monoxide Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Rexburg. The Rexburg Police Department, along with the Madison Fire Department, responded to the complex in the 300 block of South 4th West around 7:20 p.m. Rexburg Police...
REXBURG, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Stabbing in Blackfoot Early Sunday Morning

The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at Short Stop gas station located at 985 S Broadway St in Blackfoot just before 1:30 Sunday morning. During the initial response, patrol officers discovered an adult male severely injured. Officers provided aid until the adult male was...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy