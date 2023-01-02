Kamala Harris demanding a negative COVID test if new senators want photos with her during ceremony

Senators and family members who attend the swearing-in photo-op ceremonies with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday are being told they must test negative for COVID prior to joining the event.

Harris, who represented California in the Senate before being sworn in as VP in 2021, will carry on the tradition of re-enacting the events inside the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill.

But to get up close with Harris, who presides over the Senate as vice president, new senators and family members will have to score a negative on a 'medically-administered antigen test.'

That policy is similar to the one the White House imposes on guests who meet with President Joe Biden at the White House. The ceremony, which will air on C-SPAN, is set to be one of the celebratory events that will punctuate Tuesday – alongside the political drama in the House, where Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is struggling to cobble together the 218 votes required to become speaker.

'The Vice President's office has requested that we send their standard COVID-19 protocol information to offices participating in the reenactment opportunity in the Old Senate Chamber. Please see their suggested process below,' according to an email from the Senate Sergeant at Arms Protocol Office that was obtained by Breitbart News .

'We look forward to welcoming all Senators and their families for the reenactment opportunity on January 3rd.'

Sources told the publication some senators are 'so upset' that they might not participate, although none have been quoted by name saying they'll skip.

Earlier Tuesday, Harris will swear in the new senators in a group ceremony inside the Senate Chamber. The Senate is a continuing body, so senators who are partially through their terms don't need to be sworn in again.

An email from Grisella Martinez of the VP's Legislative Affairs office also cites the policy.

'We look forward to welcoming your Senator on January 3, 2023, to the ceremonial reenactment for incoming and newly re-elected Senators in the Old Senate Chamber,' she wrote. 'As you are aware, White House COVID-19 protocols require that anyone over two-years of age who will interact with the Vice President take a medically-administered antigen test within 24 hours prior to interaction, and receive a negative result. This policy applies regardless of vaccination status.'

The protocol comes months after Biden declared the pandemic is 'over' in a remark the White House tried to clean up. There is currently a spike in cases and the administration has repeatedly urged people to get their bivalent vaccine booster shot.

Two years ago, Vice President Mike Pence carried out swearing in duties days before the January 6 Capitol riot. He had new senators stand several feet away from him, with the spot marked by a white 'X' on the floor.

Although the pandemic was still in full effect in January 2021, Pence took a more laissez faire approach on wearing masks, making it more about personal choice.

'People have been doing it - completely your call - masks or masks off,' a masked Pence said after giving an elbow bump to Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.).