Epic flooding leads to water rescues in California

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Ca. — Record-breaking rain across California left at least two dead and many stranded.

"The water just kept getting deeper and deeper, said El Dorado County resident Linda Newton.

In Sacramento County, an estimated 40 people were rescued from their cars, according to a local fire official.

"It's amazing how strong it is, how strong the flowing water is," said Newton.

Others were told to evacuate or shelter in place.

"I've been here for about six years and that's the worst it's ever been," said Newton.

The storm system caused significant flooding in urban areas and left creeks and rivers in northern California overflowing.

"When you see the water moving this quick and rising like this it's a little unsettling," said Watsonville resident Gabriel Coke.

On Saturday, 4.75 inches of rain fell in a 24-hour period in Oakland, making it the wettest day on record.

Roads were so impacted that the National Weather Service said closures were too many to count.

"When I opened one of my gates there was so much water it was gushing, and it knocked me over," said a resident.

Thousands were also left without power Saturday and Sunday and while crews worked to restore power, the overall cleanup could take days.

"This is crazy. I've never seen it so deep here," said El Dorado County resident Greg Cardwell.

After 2022 ended with record rain, deadly flooding, and numerous power outages for California, the state will see more flooding rain this first week of the new year.