ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Special pricing for extended Garden of Lights at Norfolk Botanical Garden

By Heather Eckstine
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HDZJO_0k18Mbjd00

Norfolk Botanical Garden has extended the Dominion Energy Garden of Lights for an extra week as a New Years thank you to the community.

The extended week is offered 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, January 2 to Saturday, January 8. With the extension, the Botanical Garden is calling everyone a member and offering special ticket prices.

Tickets can be purchased as $15 for adults and $10 for children 3-17.

According to the Botanical Garden, the Dominion Energy Garden of Lights is the nonprofit's largest fundraising event of the year.

This year, the community voted them the #5 Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights in the Country through USAToday and the 10Best contest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Jan. 6 – Jan. 8

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the first weekend of 2023. Kick off the new year right by enjoying events around Hampton Roads. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Schooners Grill Opening Second Location In Poquoson This Spring

POQUOSON—Schooners Grill, the Newport News restaurant famous for its seafood entrees, abundant appetizers, soups, salads, handhelds, Greek specialty dishes, and pizza, will open a new location in Poquoson this spring. The restaurant will be located in what was formerly the Blue Crab & Purple Pig Bistro at 8 Victory Blvd. in Poquoson.
POQUOSON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

In Good Spirits Wellness Spa By Salon Blu Opens In Hilton Village

NEWPORT NEWS-Looking for a healthful alternative to alleviate stress and tension within a peaceful, safe, and relaxing environment? Rejuvenation is within reach with In Good Spirits Wellness Spa by Salon Blu officially open for business. The spa held a soft opening on Sunday, December 18 at its new storefront located...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Scott Westfall CGP Real Estate

2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton Roads

After the wild housing market trends of the last few years, real estate buyers and sellers are keen to know what is in store for 2023. Will mortgage interest rates continue to rise next year? Will the Hampton Roads housing market crash in 2023? Will we finally see a buyer’s market or another seller’s market? Read on to discover our real estate experts’ forecast for next year in Virginia Beach and neighboring cities.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thecountrycook.net

Virginia White Sauce (Salsa)

A Norfolk city favorite, this Virginia White Sauce is a thick and creamy sauce that became a popular dip at a favorite local Mexican restaurant!. Virginia White Sauce (or White Salsa) is a regional condiment very specific to the Tidewater area of Virginia - more specifically in Norfolk (my hometown). It was created by a local Mexican restaurant owner (Willie Jenkins at El Toro) who was looking to create a salad dressing for his guests. This is the recipe he came up with; however, guests started using it to dip their tortilla chips in and the rest is history! I am sharing his original recipe below. It can be tailored to your tastes (most people like to thin it out a bit.)
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy