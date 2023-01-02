Special pricing for extended Garden of Lights at Norfolk Botanical Garden

Norfolk Botanical Garden has extended the Dominion Energy Garden of Lights for an extra week as a New Years thank you to the community.

The extended week is offered 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, January 2 to Saturday, January 8. With the extension, the Botanical Garden is calling everyone a member and offering special ticket prices.

Tickets can be purchased as $15 for adults and $10 for children 3-17.

According to the Botanical Garden, the Dominion Energy Garden of Lights is the nonprofit's largest fundraising event of the year.

This year, the community voted them the #5 Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights in the Country through USAToday and the 10Best contest.