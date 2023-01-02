Some have tried it but they fell flat on their face. It is as if the pharmaceutical industry, and more particularly, drug prices were an unbreakable juggernaut. In 2018, JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report and its founder Jeff Bezos, and legendary investor Warren Buffett joined forces to shake up this industry. Given the three names involved and their influence, it was expected that something would change in favor of consumers, who often find themselves strangled by colossal drug bills.

14 DAYS AGO