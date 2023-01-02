ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

NV Energy says 23,000 still without power; 7,000 homes restored overnight

By Siobhan McAndrew and Brett McGinness, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

12 p.m. Monday: You could see the fire Brandon Pirani stoked with a can of acetone he found on the street from a block away.

The can of acetone meant a hot meal using some chicken he got from the food pantry of a nearby church.

The fire also kept Pirani, 37, warm as he and about a dozen other people gathered on the courthouse steps in downtown Reno Monday.

Pirani said he has been trying to stay warm in the covered area at 1 S. Sierra St. for two nights.

“I don’t remember ever being this cold,” Pirani said as temperatures in Northern Nevada dipped into the single digits and were expected to remain freezing for most of the week.

Thousands are still without power Monday.

Pirani and others had sleeping bags and a tent was set up.  A few people donated pieces of clothing to fuel the fire Pirani had going in a large steel pot.

He said he was worried about staying in shelters, including warming stations set up by the Red Cross.  He said he already had more than a dozen stitches from being hit in the head recently.

When the can of acetone caught fire from the flames, Pirani used his hand to pat it out.

He didn’t flinch.  The cold was worse than the fire, he said.

He said he was a stay-at-home dad until about four years ago, when the mother of his children left him and went to California.

A job at Tesla didn’t work out he said as he doused the fire again from the old can of acetone.

The chicken was almost done, and he stirred it carefully as not to let any get pushed out of the frying pan with a large knife.

Tomorrow, he said, he’ll be kicked out from the front of the courthouse when it opens again after the New Year holiday.“I’m not sure where I’ll go after that.”

11:30 a.m. Monday: NV Energy said on Monday there were still 23,000 homes without power after a storm hitting New Year's Eve.

"We restored more than 7,000 overnight and continue to work to get everyone back in power," said NV Energy Spokesperson Jennifer Schurich.

It comes as the lows in Reno could hit the single digits and as power to some may not be restored until Tuesday. Streets and sidewalks in downtown Reno remained covered in ice Monday.

Reno resident Paul Villegas was staying warm and out for a walk in downtown Reno dressed as Star Wars character Boba Fett.

"I think my sweatshirt is keeping me warmer than the costume," he said.

Original story: The National Weather Service predicts the first storm to hit the region during the Monday evening commute and stretching into Tuesday morning. Five to 10 inches are expected along the Sierra crest, two to five inches in the Tahoe Basin and up to two inches in lower elevations.

A second significant storm will bring rain and snow Wednesday into Thursday, beginning with wind along the ridges with gusts up to 100 mph. Most precipitation from the storm is expected to remain near the Sierra crest -- upward of two to three feet -- with lighter amounts expected on the eastern Sierra and northwestern Nevada.

Warming centers available

As power outages continue in Northern Nevada, local agencies have set up warming centers for those without power. See below for an updated list of shelter locations:

Reno

Reno-Sparks Convention Center: Washoe County has opened a warming center at the RSCC at 4590 S. Virginia Street in Reno, with support from the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada. Coffee, tea, water, snacks and charging stations are available. Pets are welcome.

Virginia City

C Street: A warming center is available in the small building on the south side of the Fire Station on C Street. Storey County asks residents to bring along water, snacks and cellphone power cords.

Stateline

Harvey's Convention Center : Harvey's Lake Tahoe and Douglas County Emergency Management has a warming area at 18 Highway 50 in Stateline. Coffee, hot and cold water, power strips and tables are available.

Dayton

Dayton Senior Center: Lyon County has a warming shelter available at 320 Old Dayton Valley Road.

Gardnerville

Douglas County Community and Senior Center: A warming shelter has been opened at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. Pets will be redirected to the animal shelter upon arrival; Animal Control will arrange for pick-up.

Wellington

East Fork Fire Protection District Station 4: A warming shelter is opened at 1476 Albite Road in Wellington near the Topaz Ranch Estates. The shelter will provide water, coffee and charging capabilities. Douglas County identification is required for entry. Animals may not be sheltered here at this time.

Yerington

James Sanford Community Center: The City of Yerington has opened a warming shelter at James Sanford Community Center at Yerington City Hall, 14 E. Goldfield Ave. Pets are welcome but must be in a crate or on a leash. Yerington police will provide transportation if necessary; call the non-emergency dispatch number at 775-463-6620.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: NV Energy says 23,000 still without power; 7,000 homes restored overnight

Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

