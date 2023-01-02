Lol he’s the reason the Vikes won 12 games in spite of an average team personnel with the exception of a couple There is no OL mediocre to putrid D and still he managed to get 12 wins out of that lot.pretty good performance!!!!
It's going to take a few years to really analyze the guy. He needs a chance to build the type of team he wants. Some of the decision making I question.... the terrible play calling at the goal line. trying to run dalvin cook up the middle all the time like he's some type of bruiser and he's not.... not using CJ Ham to lead block more is idiotic..But im not ready to give up on the guy yet.
hilarious, to be 12-4 with this defense and a best offensive line is pretty impressive for a first year coach . Vikes fan should go ahead and jump off the ledge
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
