Honolulu, HI

LIST: 700+ crimes reported to HPD in past week

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) – There have been more than 700 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.

Most of the crime reports have been on larceny around the island of Oahu. CrimeMapping reports more than 240 reports of larceny on island within the past week.

Larceny is the act of stealing any property or article that is not taken by violence, force or fraud.

An example of larceny around Oahu would be stealing a bicycle, motor vehicle part or shoplifting.

According to CrimeMapping the second highest crime reports to HPD have been vandalism cases with more than 115 reports in the past seven days.

Top reported crimes on Oahu this past week:

  • Larceny – 241
  • Vandalism – 120
  • Vehicle break-in / Theft – 114
  • Assault – 88
  • Burglary – 62
  • Motor vehicle theft – 59
  • Fraud – 17
  • Drugs / Alcohol – 11
  • Sex crime – 11

Robbery, DUI, disturbing the peace and weapons had less than 20 incident reports each within the past week.

To view the latest crime reports near you head to CrimeMapping’s website and type in your address, zip code or location you are interested in.

Most crime incidents were reported on Sunday, Tuesday, or Thursday according to CrimeMapping data.

KHON2

