How can the Bears get the No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft?

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

LAKE FOREST – While there is nothing on the line for the Bears when it comes to the standings as they approach their final game of the 2022 season, there is a lot riding on their Week 18 result for something else.

That’s the NFL Draft, and what happens against the Vikings will have an impact on where in the order the Bears will select this April.

After a 41-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday in Week 17 that dropped them to 3-13 on the season, the team is currently slated to have the second overall pick in the draft. The Bears are only behind the Texans, who have a 2-13-1 record after 16 games.

For the Bears to get the No. 1 pick, two things must happen.

  • Lose to the Vikings at Soldier Field in Week 18
  • Texans beat the Colts in Indianapolis in Week 18

If that scenario should take place, the Bears would hold the No. 1 selection in the NFL Draft for just the third time in franchise history. They also picked first overall in the 1941 and 1947 NFL Draft.

Should the Bears lose to the Vikings on Sunday, they would be guaranteed to pick no lower than second in the draft this spring.

The farthest the Bears could fall in the draft is to the fourth overall pick should they beat Minnesota in the finale. Right now the Cardinals sit with the third pick at 4-12 with the Broncos sitting on the fourth pick with a 4-12 record.

Denver’s pick will go to the Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson trade last March.

The Broncos will host the playoff-bound Chargers in their finale while the Cardinals travel to face the NFC West champion 49ers in Week 18.

