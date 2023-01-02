ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandergrift, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary gets chance to become 3-time champion at WCCAs

Latrobe senior Vinny Kilkeary returned to the Wildcats starting lineup Wednesday and will get a chance to be a Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association three-time champion. He would become the 58th wrestler in the 70 years of the tournament to win three county titles. Kilkeary (5-0) hadn’t wrestled since the...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kiski Area wrestling continues dominance over rival Armstrong

Kiski Area extended its recent dominance of Armstrong on Wednesday night in a high school wrestling series involving neighboring rivals along the border of Westmoreland and Armstrong counties. The Cavaliers completed their third consecutive no-doubt victory over the visiting River Hawks, handing Armstrong its first loss, 48-21. “It was a...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Young Plum girls team might be finding way in new year

Rich Mull saw ups and downs from a youthful Plum girls basketball team in his first season as coach last year. The Mustangs finished outside of the playoff mix for the first time in six seasons. The still young team, with just forward Dannika Susko and guard Cam Rogers as...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After solid start, Freeport boys look to tighten up defensively for section games ahead

As the Freeport boys basketball team gets ready to dive into the heart of section play, second-year coach Sean Devinney is looking for a more consistent commitment to defense. It’s no surprise with Devinney’s background as a former assistant to Zach Skrinjar at Fox Chapel, a team known for its in-your-face mentality to defense, that he expects the same of his Yellowjackets.
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jeannette girls snap 51-game losing streak

Jeannette had been close. The girls basketball team lost by three to Geibel, and was dealt five-point losses to Propel Montour, Sto-Rox and Hundred, W.Va. But on Wednesday night, the Jayhawks finally broke through. The team broke a 51-game losing streak with a 68-13 home victory over Hillel Academy, a...
JEANNETTE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Top-ranked Norwin girls shut down North Allegheny in section opener

Last January, Norwin stunned then-No. 1 North Allegheny to snap the Tigers’ 33-game section winning streak. The Tigers could not return the favor this time, with Norwin now the top-ranked team in WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball. The Knights simply wouldn’t have it in their first game of 2023....
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Central Catholic softball standout beats odds, makes Division I college choice

Emma Henry said becoming a Division I college softball prospect was mind over matter. “I wouldn’t say I really had realized it, but it was more of a mindset thing for me,” Henry said. “I just thought, if I work really hard, the right opportunity would come my way. It’s important to remember that you can get absolutely anything if you’re willing to work for it.”
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum High senior earns Eagle Scout rank

A Plum Senior High School student has achieved the highest rank in Boy Scouts. Cody Chill’s Eagle Scout rank was acknowledged during a Court of Honor ceremony on Dec. 17 at Holiday Park United Methodist Church in Plum. Fewer than 6% of Boy Scouts become Eagles. Special guests speakers...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hundreds gather in Brackenridge to honor Chief Justin McIntire

A squadron of Pittsburgh police motorcycles roared down Morgan Street in Brackenridge just before 7 p.m. Thursday to lead a procession for fallen borough police Chief Justin McIntire. Rounding the corner onto First Avenue, their sirens wailed to greet a crowd of about 1,000 people who converged at Brackenridge Memorial...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 Things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan. 6-8

It’s the first full weekend of 2023 and if one of your goals this year is to run the Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, it’s a good time to begin your training. Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon Training Session. Saturday marks the official start of Marathon...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Jan. 6, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Library announces annual Quilt Show. Community Library of Allegheny Valley...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Jan. 6-8

The monthly Family Fun Night is planned for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Smithton Public Library, 615 Center St. The free event will feature stories, games, crafts and more all-ages activities with a moon theme. Visitors will have a chance to steer a BeeBot moon rover around rocks and craters, make a marshmallow rocket and pick a prize from a treasure chest.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

