Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook AccountThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom SeenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rdJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary gets chance to become 3-time champion at WCCAs
Latrobe senior Vinny Kilkeary returned to the Wildcats starting lineup Wednesday and will get a chance to be a Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association three-time champion. He would become the 58th wrestler in the 70 years of the tournament to win three county titles. Kilkeary (5-0) hadn’t wrestled since the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Tourette syndrome can’t slow Greensburg Salem leading scorer
At first glance, Ryan Burkart does not look like he would be Greensburg Salem’s leading scorer. The 6-foot junior guard is not the fastest player and doesn’t jump higher than many of his opponents. His demeanor is reserved, his voice low. But don’t let looks deceive you.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kiski Area wrestling continues dominance over rival Armstrong
Kiski Area extended its recent dominance of Armstrong on Wednesday night in a high school wrestling series involving neighboring rivals along the border of Westmoreland and Armstrong counties. The Cavaliers completed their third consecutive no-doubt victory over the visiting River Hawks, handing Armstrong its first loss, 48-21. “It was a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Regardless of rankings, Norwin girls have look of WPIAL title contender
When Brian Brozeski played football at Blairsville in the late 1990s, his team was ranked No. 1 in its classification and was considered one of the top teams in the state. But even then, the lofty rating didn’t sit well with Brozeski, who is now the girls basketball coach at Norwin.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Young Plum girls team might be finding way in new year
Rich Mull saw ups and downs from a youthful Plum girls basketball team in his first season as coach last year. The Mustangs finished outside of the playoff mix for the first time in six seasons. The still young team, with just forward Dannika Susko and guard Cam Rogers as...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 4, 2023: Quaker Valley wrestlers beat Montour in thriller
Kris Brown (189) won by fall and Chase Kretzler (215) took a 3-0 decision in the final two bouts to lead Quaker Valley to a 29-28 Section 3-2A win over Montour on Wednesday night. Bruce Anderchak (106) picked up a pin, Brandon Krul (126) and Marcus Richey (152) won by...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After solid start, Freeport boys look to tighten up defensively for section games ahead
As the Freeport boys basketball team gets ready to dive into the heart of section play, second-year coach Sean Devinney is looking for a more consistent commitment to defense. It’s no surprise with Devinney’s background as a former assistant to Zach Skrinjar at Fox Chapel, a team known for its in-your-face mentality to defense, that he expects the same of his Yellowjackets.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeannette girls snap 51-game losing streak
Jeannette had been close. The girls basketball team lost by three to Geibel, and was dealt five-point losses to Propel Montour, Sto-Rox and Hundred, W.Va. But on Wednesday night, the Jayhawks finally broke through. The team broke a 51-game losing streak with a 68-13 home victory over Hillel Academy, a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Top-ranked Norwin girls shut down North Allegheny in section opener
Last January, Norwin stunned then-No. 1 North Allegheny to snap the Tigers’ 33-game section winning streak. The Tigers could not return the favor this time, with Norwin now the top-ranked team in WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball. The Knights simply wouldn’t have it in their first game of 2023....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Central Catholic softball standout beats odds, makes Division I college choice
Emma Henry said becoming a Division I college softball prospect was mind over matter. “I wouldn’t say I really had realized it, but it was more of a mindset thing for me,” Henry said. “I just thought, if I work really hard, the right opportunity would come my way. It’s important to remember that you can get absolutely anything if you’re willing to work for it.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum High senior earns Eagle Scout rank
A Plum Senior High School student has achieved the highest rank in Boy Scouts. Cody Chill’s Eagle Scout rank was acknowledged during a Court of Honor ceremony on Dec. 17 at Holiday Park United Methodist Church in Plum. Fewer than 6% of Boy Scouts become Eagles. Special guests speakers...
Flag Carrying Pitt Player Hilariously Falls in Run Out of Sun Bowl Tunnel
One Pittsburgh Panthers player was a little too fired up for this year’s Sun Bowl game. Backup quarterback Nate Yarnell was presumably so pumped and super-excited to get the game started that he tripped and fell as he led the team onto the field before the contest. Teams coming...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
‘I just took off’: The story behind Penn State RB Nick Singleton’s memorable Rose Bowl run
PASADENA, Calif. — All Nick Singleton saw was green grass ahead. “I just took off,” Singleton said before cracking a smile. It was as simple as that for Penn State’s star true freshman to change the course of the 109th Rose Bowl. Singleton, who dazzled all season...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hundreds gather in Brackenridge to honor Chief Justin McIntire
A squadron of Pittsburgh police motorcycles roared down Morgan Street in Brackenridge just before 7 p.m. Thursday to lead a procession for fallen borough police Chief Justin McIntire. Rounding the corner onto First Avenue, their sirens wailed to greet a crowd of about 1,000 people who converged at Brackenridge Memorial...
Penn State Grad, Pittsburgh Native Revealed As Contestant On 'The Bachelor'
A Pittsburgh native will be competing for love on the next season of ABC's "The Bachelor." Cara Ammon, 27, is among the 32 women featured on the upcoming season with Zach Shallcross as The Bachelor, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ammon graduated from Penn...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 Things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan. 6-8
It’s the first full weekend of 2023 and if one of your goals this year is to run the Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, it’s a good time to begin your training. Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon Training Session. Saturday marks the official start of Marathon...
Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Pittsburgh just days before big drawing
Someone in Allegheny County is $50,000 richer after winning one of two New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawings this week. It’s the eighth and final week for the drawing before the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 7.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Jan. 6, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Library announces annual Quilt Show. Community Library of Allegheny Valley...
Food Truck A Palooza returns to Monroeville Convention Center
One of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania after a pandemic-year hiatus. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1-6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd. It is its sixth installment at the center....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Jan. 6-8
The monthly Family Fun Night is planned for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Smithton Public Library, 615 Center St. The free event will feature stories, games, crafts and more all-ages activities with a moon theme. Visitors will have a chance to steer a BeeBot moon rover around rocks and craters, make a marshmallow rocket and pick a prize from a treasure chest.
Comments / 0