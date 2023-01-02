Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook AccountThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom SeenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rdJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary gets chance to become 3-time champion at WCCAs
Latrobe senior Vinny Kilkeary returned to the Wildcats starting lineup Wednesday and will get a chance to be a Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association three-time champion. He would become the 58th wrestler in the 70 years of the tournament to win three county titles. Kilkeary (5-0) hadn’t wrestled since the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 4, 2023: Quaker Valley wrestlers beat Montour in thriller
Kris Brown (189) won by fall and Chase Kretzler (215) took a 3-0 decision in the final two bouts to lead Quaker Valley to a 29-28 Section 3-2A win over Montour on Wednesday night. Bruce Anderchak (106) picked up a pin, Brandon Krul (126) and Marcus Richey (152) won by...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Young Plum girls team might be finding way in new year
Rich Mull saw ups and downs from a youthful Plum girls basketball team in his first season as coach last year. The Mustangs finished outside of the playoff mix for the first time in six seasons. The still young team, with just forward Dannika Susko and guard Cam Rogers as...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Tourette syndrome can’t slow Greensburg Salem leading scorer
At first glance, Ryan Burkart does not look like he would be Greensburg Salem’s leading scorer. The 6-foot junior guard is not the fastest player and doesn’t jump higher than many of his opponents. His demeanor is reserved, his voice low. But don’t let looks deceive you.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeannette girls snap 51-game losing streak
Jeannette had been close. The girls basketball team lost by three to Geibel, and was dealt five-point losses to Propel Montour, Sto-Rox and Hundred, W.Va. But on Wednesday night, the Jayhawks finally broke through. The team broke a 51-game losing streak with a 68-13 home victory over Hillel Academy, a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After solid start, Freeport boys look to tighten up defensively for section games ahead
As the Freeport boys basketball team gets ready to dive into the heart of section play, second-year coach Sean Devinney is looking for a more consistent commitment to defense. It’s no surprise with Devinney’s background as a former assistant to Zach Skrinjar at Fox Chapel, a team known for its in-your-face mentality to defense, that he expects the same of his Yellowjackets.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Regardless of rankings, Norwin girls have look of WPIAL title contender
When Brian Brozeski played football at Blairsville in the late 1990s, his team was ranked No. 1 in its classification and was considered one of the top teams in the state. But even then, the lofty rating didn’t sit well with Brozeski, who is now the girls basketball coach at Norwin.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum High senior earns Eagle Scout rank
A Plum Senior High School student has achieved the highest rank in Boy Scouts. Cody Chill’s Eagle Scout rank was acknowledged during a Court of Honor ceremony on Dec. 17 at Holiday Park United Methodist Church in Plum. Fewer than 6% of Boy Scouts become Eagles. Special guests speakers...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kiski Area wrestling continues dominance over rival Armstrong
Kiski Area extended its recent dominance of Armstrong on Wednesday night in a high school wrestling series involving neighboring rivals along the border of Westmoreland and Armstrong counties. The Cavaliers completed their third consecutive no-doubt victory over the visiting River Hawks, handing Armstrong its first loss, 48-21. “It was a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Robert Morris men lose at Youngstown State
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Dwayne Cohill had 23 points in Youngstown State’s 78-56 win over Robert Morris on Thursday night. Enoch Cheeks finished with 16 points for the Colonials (7-9, 2-3 Horizon League), and Stephaun Walker added 11 points. Kahliel Spear finished with eight points, eight rebounds and five assists.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Top-ranked Norwin girls shut down North Allegheny in section opener
Last January, Norwin stunned then-No. 1 North Allegheny to snap the Tigers’ 33-game section winning streak. The Tigers could not return the favor this time, with Norwin now the top-ranked team in WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball. The Knights simply wouldn’t have it in their first game of 2023....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Central Catholic softball standout beats odds, makes Division I college choice
Emma Henry said becoming a Division I college softball prospect was mind over matter. “I wouldn’t say I really had realized it, but it was more of a mindset thing for me,” Henry said. “I just thought, if I work really hard, the right opportunity would come my way. It’s important to remember that you can get absolutely anything if you’re willing to work for it.”
Recruiting Notebook: Four-Star Pitt Target Dropping Top Five
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hundreds gather in Brackenridge to honor Chief Justin McIntire
A squadron of Pittsburgh police motorcycles roared down Morgan Street in Brackenridge just before 7 p.m. Thursday to lead a procession for fallen borough police Chief Justin McIntire. Rounding the corner onto First Avenue, their sirens wailed to greet a crowd of about 1,000 people who converged at Brackenridge Memorial...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Jan. 6, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Library announces annual Quilt Show. Community Library of Allegheny Valley...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: soup and sandwich sale, moonlight hike, bingos
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
explore venango
Jeffrey Charles Gadley
Jeffrey Charles Gadley, 34, of Cranberry, passed away at home on January 1, 2023. Born October, 10, 1988, Jeff was the son of Melody Blair and the late Larry Gadley. Jeff loved spending time with his daughter, playing board games and telling trucker stories. He drove truck for several companies...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 Things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan. 6-8
It’s the first full weekend of 2023 and if one of your goals this year is to run the Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, it’s a good time to begin your training. Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon Training Session. Saturday marks the official start of Marathon...
explore venango
Daniel E. McMillen
Daniel E. McMillen, age 49, of Brookville, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 31, 2022. He was born in Punxsutawney, PA, on March 22, 1973, to the late William Dale and Shirley Lou (Stauffer) McMillen. Dan attended the Brookville Area High School and graduated with the class...
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
Comments / 0