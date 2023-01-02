Ole Miss women’s basketball returns home to face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Thursday. The tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+. Ole Miss has opened the SEC season on a hot streak after back-to-back wins over Auburn (79-47) and Mississippi State 61-50 on Sunday on the road to open up 2-0 and 13-2 overall on the season.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO