Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hottytoddy.com
Pi Sigma Epsilon Recharters at Ole Miss
Pi Sigma Epsilon, the only nationally recognized co-ed professional fraternity focused on marketing, management and sales, has rechartered the Alpha Theta chapter at the University of Mississippi. The chapter originally chartered in 1963 with founding member and past national president, Lewis F. Gordon, but became inactive at some point since.
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County Schools names Administrator of the Year
DeSoto County Schools named Lewisburg Primary School Principal Jeannie Treadway Administrator of the year for 2022. Treadway began at Lewisburg before the primary school which now serves prekindergarten through 2nd grade was built. Once the new school was ready, Treadway took over as principal. “I have 19 years of experience,...
hottytoddy.com
Communitywide Dinner to Commemorate Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Civil rights activist, author and sociologist Joyce Ladner will deliver the keynote address during a communitywide dinner at the University of Mississippi commemorating the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Hosted by the UM Division of Diversity and Community Engagement, the dinner is set for...
hottytoddy.com
Applications Now Being Accepted for Seat on Oxford School Board
The city of Oxford is looking for a citizen who wishes to be on the Oxford School Board and make decisions that guide the future of Oxford. Board Trustee Betsy Smith has served on the OSD Board for five years. Her term will end on March 3. “We are asking...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Has New Election Commissioner
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors appointed an interim election commissioner Tuesday to replace retiring Commissioner Max Hipp. Hipp, the District 2 election commissioner, decided to retire at the end of the year after serving as an election commissioner for seven years. Smith will serve out the rest of 2023...
hottytoddy.com
Twenty Toss Hats into County Election Ring on First Day of Qualifying Period
Twenty people qualified to run for a county office on the first day of the 2023 election qualification period on Tuesday at the Lafayette County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The qualification period ends at 5 p.m. on Feb. 1. After the first day, there are already three contested races...
Ole Miss makes the cut for 2024 top-30 prospect Tahaad Pettiford. It's now down to seven schools
For 2024 five-star point guard Tahaad Pettiford, it all down to seven college basketball programs. Fortunately for Ole Miss, they are still in the hunt. His list of seven also includes UCLA, Auburn, Kansas, Kentucky, Conn and Seton Hall. The Rebels offered Pettiford back on June 16. The 5-foot-11, 160...
WTOK-TV
Three Mississippi schools receive 2023 preseason baseball rankings
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Baseball continues to reign supreme in the Magnolia State. Three Mississippi universities received preseason rankings ahead of the 2023 NCAA Division 1 College Baseball season from Collegiate Baseball on December 20 and Perfect Game on Wednesday. Current National Champions, the Ole Miss Rebels, were given a...
hottytoddy.com
Blame for Christmas Eve Blackouts Lies with TVA, Says Oxford Utilities GM
When the Tennessee Valley Authority ordered its 153 local electric suppliers to reduce their load by 10 percent in an hour Christmas Eve morning, Oxford Utilities had a plan and put that plan into place within minutes of TVA’s call. “Achieving a 10 percent reduction in load is impossible,”...
desotocountynews.com
Baby girl is first 2023 newborn at Baptist-DeSoto
Photo: Little Kamauri Anderson and mother Brenda Pegues of Holly Springs. Kamauri is the first baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 2023. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The first reported new bundle of joy for 2023 in DeSoto County is a little girl born the morning of New Year Day. The first...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Welcomes in Vanderbilt
Ole Miss women’s basketball returns home to face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Thursday. The tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+. Ole Miss has opened the SEC season on a hot streak after back-to-back wins over Auburn (79-47) and Mississippi State 61-50 on Sunday on the road to open up 2-0 and 13-2 overall on the season.
Memphis man killed in wreck on I-55 in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 75-year-old Memphis man was killed in a crash Monday on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County, Mississippi. The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the victim as Dennis L. Mudbone. Six others were involved in the four-vehicle wreck. State police said Mudbone was driving a Jeep Laredo northbound on I-55 just after noon, when […]
hottytoddy.com
Perfect Game Tabs Gonzalez and Elliott as 2023 Preseason All-Americans
Ole Miss’ Jacob Gonzalez and Hunter Elliott each received their second Preseason All-America honors on Thursday as Perfect Game named Gonzalez to the 2023 First Team and Elliott to the Second Team. Both Gonzalez and Elliott were named to Collegiate Baseball’s Preseason All-America Team in December. Gonzalez has also...
hottytoddy.com
Water Valley Man Charged With Embezzlement
A Water Valley man was charged with allegedly stealing money from his place of employment. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Dec. 12, investigators took a report of embezzlement from a business located in the 200 block of Highway 7. Through the investigation, it was determined that a felonious...
hottytoddy.com
MHP Investigated Two Fatalities on State Highways Over New Year’s Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated two fatal wrecks on state highways over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began at 6 a.m. On Friday and concluded at midnight on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 8037 citations, made 164 arrests for impaired driving,...
Comments / 0