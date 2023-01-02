ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hottytoddy.com

Pi Sigma Epsilon Recharters at Ole Miss

Pi Sigma Epsilon, the only nationally recognized co-ed professional fraternity focused on marketing, management and sales, has rechartered the Alpha Theta chapter at the University of Mississippi. The chapter originally chartered in 1963 with founding member and past national president, Lewis F. Gordon, but became inactive at some point since.
OXFORD, MS
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County Schools names Administrator of the Year

DeSoto County Schools named Lewisburg Primary School Principal Jeannie Treadway Administrator of the year for 2022. Treadway began at Lewisburg before the primary school which now serves prekindergarten through 2nd grade was built. Once the new school was ready, Treadway took over as principal. “I have 19 years of experience,...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Communitywide Dinner to Commemorate Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Civil rights activist, author and sociologist Joyce Ladner will deliver the keynote address during a communitywide dinner at the University of Mississippi commemorating the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Hosted by the UM Division of Diversity and Community Engagement, the dinner is set for...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Applications Now Being Accepted for Seat on Oxford School Board

The city of Oxford is looking for a citizen who wishes to be on the Oxford School Board and make decisions that guide the future of Oxford. Board Trustee Betsy Smith has served on the OSD Board for five years. Her term will end on March 3. “We are asking...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County Has New Election Commissioner

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors appointed an interim election commissioner Tuesday to replace retiring Commissioner Max Hipp. Hipp, the District 2 election commissioner, decided to retire at the end of the year after serving as an election commissioner for seven years. Smith will serve out the rest of 2023...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Twenty Toss Hats into County Election Ring on First Day of Qualifying Period

Twenty people qualified to run for a county office on the first day of the 2023 election qualification period on Tuesday at the Lafayette County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The qualification period ends at 5 p.m. on Feb. 1. After the first day, there are already three contested races...
WTOK-TV

Three Mississippi schools receive 2023 preseason baseball rankings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Baseball continues to reign supreme in the Magnolia State. Three Mississippi universities received preseason rankings ahead of the 2023 NCAA Division 1 College Baseball season from Collegiate Baseball on December 20 and Perfect Game on Wednesday. Current National Champions, the Ole Miss Rebels, were given a...
STARKVILLE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Blame for Christmas Eve Blackouts Lies with TVA, Says Oxford Utilities GM

When the Tennessee Valley Authority ordered its 153 local electric suppliers to reduce their load by 10 percent in an hour Christmas Eve morning, Oxford Utilities had a plan and put that plan into place within minutes of TVA’s call. “Achieving a 10 percent reduction in load is impossible,”...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Baby girl is first 2023 newborn at Baptist-DeSoto

Photo: Little Kamauri Anderson and mother Brenda Pegues of Holly Springs. Kamauri is the first baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 2023. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The first reported new bundle of joy for 2023 in DeSoto County is a little girl born the morning of New Year Day. The first...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Welcomes in Vanderbilt

Ole Miss women’s basketball returns home to face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Thursday. The tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+. Ole Miss has opened the SEC season on a hot streak after back-to-back wins over Auburn (79-47) and Mississippi State 61-50 on Sunday on the road to open up 2-0 and 13-2 overall on the season.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Memphis man killed in wreck on I-55 in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 75-year-old Memphis man was killed in a crash Monday on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County, Mississippi. The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the victim as Dennis L. Mudbone. Six others were involved in the four-vehicle wreck. State police said Mudbone was driving a Jeep Laredo northbound on I-55 just after noon, when […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Perfect Game Tabs Gonzalez and Elliott as 2023 Preseason All-Americans

Ole Miss’ Jacob Gonzalez and Hunter Elliott each received their second Preseason All-America honors on Thursday as Perfect Game named Gonzalez to the 2023 First Team and Elliott to the Second Team. Both Gonzalez and Elliott were named to Collegiate Baseball’s Preseason All-America Team in December. Gonzalez has also...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Water Valley Man Charged With Embezzlement

A Water Valley man was charged with allegedly stealing money from his place of employment. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Dec. 12, investigators took a report of embezzlement from a business located in the 200 block of Highway 7. Through the investigation, it was determined that a felonious...
WATER VALLEY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy