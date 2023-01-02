Derry grad Logan Patterson embarks on 1st season as college head coach for Mount Aloysius men's volleyball

As the Freeport boys basketball team gets ready to dive into the heart of section play, second-year coach Sean Devinney is looking for a more consistent commitment to defense. It’s no surprise with Devinney’s background as a former assistant to Zach Skrinjar at Fox Chapel, a team known for its in-your-face mentality to defense, that he expects the same of his Yellowjackets.

FREEPORT, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO