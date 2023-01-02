Derry grad Logan Patterson embarks on 1st season as college head coach for Mount Aloysius men's volleyball

Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness describes round object making abrupt maneuversRoger MarshMineral Point, PA
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to Pennsylvania this WinterTravel MavenSomerset, PA
Yamaha Awards grant of $10,000 to Indian Creek Valley ATV ClubIndian Creek Valley ATV ClubFayette County, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hot-shooting North Catholic girls hold back Greensburg Salem
Greensburg Salem likes to turn out the lights for its player introductions at home games. The full spotlight effect. North Catholic left the Golden Lions in the dark in the third quarter Thursday night in a matchup of top-five girls basketball teams in WPIAL Class 4A. Greensburg Salem smelled an...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Tourette syndrome can’t slow Greensburg Salem leading scorer
At first glance, Ryan Burkart does not look like he would be Greensburg Salem’s leading scorer. The 6-foot junior guard is not the fastest player and doesn’t jump higher than many of his opponents. His demeanor is reserved, his voice low. But don’t let looks deceive you.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeannette girls snap 51-game losing streak
Jeannette had been close. The girls basketball team lost by three to Geibel, and was dealt five-point losses to Propel Montour, Sto-Rox and Hundred, W.Va. But on Wednesday night, the Jayhawks finally broke through. The team broke a 51-game losing streak with a 68-13 home victory over Hillel Academy, a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary gets chance to become 3-time champion at WCCAs
Latrobe senior Vinny Kilkeary returned to the Wildcats starting lineup Wednesday and will get a chance to be a Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association three-time champion. He would become the 58th wrestler in the 70 years of the tournament to win three county titles. Kilkeary (5-0) hadn’t wrestled since the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Young Plum girls team might be finding way in new year
Rich Mull saw ups and downs from a youthful Plum girls basketball team in his first season as coach last year. The Mustangs finished outside of the playoff mix for the first time in six seasons. The still young team, with just forward Dannika Susko and guard Cam Rogers as...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After solid start, Freeport boys look to tighten up defensively for section games ahead
As the Freeport boys basketball team gets ready to dive into the heart of section play, second-year coach Sean Devinney is looking for a more consistent commitment to defense. It’s no surprise with Devinney’s background as a former assistant to Zach Skrinjar at Fox Chapel, a team known for its in-your-face mentality to defense, that he expects the same of his Yellowjackets.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kiski Area wrestling continues dominance over rival Armstrong
Kiski Area extended its recent dominance of Armstrong on Wednesday night in a high school wrestling series involving neighboring rivals along the border of Westmoreland and Armstrong counties. The Cavaliers completed their third consecutive no-doubt victory over the visiting River Hawks, handing Armstrong its first loss, 48-21. “It was a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Regardless of rankings, Norwin girls have look of WPIAL title contender
When Brian Brozeski played football at Blairsville in the late 1990s, his team was ranked No. 1 in its classification and was considered one of the top teams in the state. But even then, the lofty rating didn’t sit well with Brozeski, who is now the girls basketball coach at Norwin.
Recruiting Notebook: Four-Star Pitt Target Dropping Top Five
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Three-Star SG Brandin Cummings Commits to Pitt Basketball
The Pitt Panthers landed their first commitment in the 2024 recruiting class.
247Sports
Pitt football expected to land Dante Cephas, transfer portal's No. 1 available WR, from Kent State: report
Former Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephas is expected to transfer to Pittsburgh, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Cephas is the No. 1 available wide receiver in the transfer portal and No. 4 overall according to 247Sports. Cephas has two years of eligibility remaining. “The best receiver in the...
Penn State Grad, Pittsburgh Native Revealed As Contestant On 'The Bachelor'
A Pittsburgh native will be competing for love on the next season of ABC's "The Bachelor." Cara Ammon, 27, is among the 32 women featured on the upcoming season with Zach Shallcross as The Bachelor, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ammon graduated from Penn...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hundreds gather in Brackenridge to honor Chief Justin McIntire
A squadron of Pittsburgh police motorcycles roared down Morgan Street in Brackenridge just before 7 p.m. Thursday to lead a procession for fallen borough police Chief Justin McIntire. Rounding the corner onto First Avenue, their sirens wailed to greet a crowd of about 1,000 people who converged at Brackenridge Memorial...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Shared grief and the tragedies of McIntire shooting, Hamlin injury
There is a difference between sorrow and grief. Sorrow is the emotional state we feel when confronted by great loss or devastating disappointment. It isn’t depression, but it might lead there. Grief is different. It is a process that one goes through while experiencing the crushing blows of a...
wccsradio.com
WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY
The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gunman in Brackenridge police chief slaying had extensive criminal history
The Duquesne man who police said killed Brackenridge’s police chief Monday had been charged with homicide nearly a decade ago. Aaron Swan, 28, was shot and killed last night after a shootout with police in Pittsburgh’s Homewood-Brushton neighborhood. Police said Swan had shot Brackenridge Chief Justin McIntire earlier in the day after a two-day manhunt.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park parents welcome year’s first Pittsburgh-area AHN baby
New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch of Bethel Park welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch at 2:02 a.m. Jan. 1 at Allegheny Health Network’s Jefferson Hospital. He came in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce and just a little over 20 inches long, and is AHN’s first baby born in the Greater Pittsburgh area in 2023.
County judge's ruling regarding proposed Quaker Valley High School appealed to state court by Leet residents
A pair of Leet residents has filed an appeal of an Allegheny County judge’s ruling regarding a proposed Quaker Valley High School. Senior Judge Joseph James removed a roadblock for the district to move forward with its plans for an estimated $100 million school in late November. But attorney...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Jan. 6-8
The monthly Family Fun Night is planned for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Smithton Public Library, 615 Center St. The free event will feature stories, games, crafts and more all-ages activities with a moon theme. Visitors will have a chance to steer a BeeBot moon rover around rocks and craters, make a marshmallow rocket and pick a prize from a treasure chest.
wtae.com
Rocks come down on busy road in Ross Township
PITTSBURGH — Part of Brighton Road in Ross Township was blocked off on Thursday morning after rocks came down on the roadway. The incident was reported a little before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection with Bascom Avenue. Police were on scene and the road was blocked near that intersection.
