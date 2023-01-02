ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football rankings: Alabama No. 2 in ESPN's updated FPI Top 25 after bowl season

The national championship game is all that remains after what's been a scintillating college football bowl season, one of the most memorable on record with a series of high-scoring, heart-stopping finishes. ESPN's Football Power Index entering next week's Georgia-TCU finale was updated this week to reflect every bowl result thus far, including several unforgettable outcomes in the New Year's Six. Alabama, No. 5 in the final regular-season College Football Playoff rankings, is three spots higher in ESPN's FPI after its domination of Big 12 champion Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.
Changes on horizon for bowls as CFP expands to 12 teams

College football's bowl season began on Dec. 16, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern, with two .500 teams squaring off in a 15,000-seat stadium in the Bahamas. UAB's 24-20 victory against Miami (Ohio) drew an average of 822,000 viewers to ESPN. It ended up being the least-watched of 39 bowl games on ESPN's networks and one of only two with fewer than 1 million viewers.
Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons

Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
Eagles-Giants Preview: Should Jalen Hurts Play Against the Giants?

We first want to send our thoughts and prayers to the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin and the Bills community during this difficult and challenging time. Should Jalen Hurts play against the Giants on Sunday if he’s not 100 percent healthy? The Eagles could secure a much-needed bye week and home-field advantage, or they could fall to the fifth seed, head down to Tampa for the second year in a row, and play Tom Brady and the Bucs; but is putting Hurts out there worth the risk? Sheil and Ben also reviewed the film from the Saints’ loss, and posit that maybe the defense wasn’t so bad after all.
Joel Embiid Is Running for MVP Again and State of the Eastern Conference

Chris and Raheem are back for the first Sixers pod of 2023, and address everything that’s happened since Christmas. With Joel Embiid firmly in the running for MVP, is it OK for him to consider taking certain games off to heal his body for the playoffs? How much is James Harden actually considering returning to Houston? Plus, Tyrese Maxey is back and looks like he’s returning to form after being out for over a month.
Damar Hamlin, ‘MNF,’ and the Days Since With Domonique Foxworth. Plus Tales: What’s Wrong With Boston, Love for OKC, Denver’s Big Test, and Mitchell’s 71.

Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch, where he covers the Celtics’ blowout loss to the Thunder, Kings-Jazz, the first-place Nuggets, and Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point game (0:37). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth to discuss Damar Hamlin’s collapse during the Bills-Bengals game, what it’s like to be a teammate of a player who suffers a life-threatening injury, wrestling with how to talk about tragedy, big-picture questions surrounding the NFLPA, player safety, and more (20:55). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (55:22).
Everything to know about the College Football Playoff Championship

A thrilling college football season will come to a close on Monday when No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU meet in the College Football Playoff Championship. It's an intriguing matchup, a classic David-vs.-Goliath showdown. On one hand, you have the defending national champs from Georgia, an SEC power and...
Bowman Chrome and Prospect Talk With Aram Leighton, New Releases, and Mailbag

Mike and Jesse open the pod off with a quick sports card etiquette lesson (06:03). Then, they are joined by Aram Leighton from Just Baseball to review the market on Bowman Chrome and Draft a few weeks after their releases (08:09). Afterward, they discuss the NBA and Donovan Mitchell’s market after his 71-point performance (38:06). On top of that, they go over the 2022 vintage report (43:13), new releases (46:17), and the celebrity card market (59:37). Also, Jesse tests Mike’s knowledge of sports nicknames (64:25). Finally, they end the show with your mailbag questions (69:57).
Famed Sports Bettor Puts $1.5 Million on TCU in College Football Title Game

The TCU Horned Frogs might not reside in Houston, but hometown legend Mattress Mack is backing them in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Jim McIngvale, a furniture salesman from Houston, is known for placing larger-than-life wagers on his hometown teams — and he's expanding his radius to include the underdog of the CFP. Mattress Mack just put a whopping $1.5 million on the Horned Frogs to beat Georgia in the National Championship this weekend, WFAA reports. If they can beat the reigning champs, McIngvale would net $5.55 million.
The Daily Sweat: Brooklyn is favored on the road against a Pelicans team without Zion

We unfortunately aren’t getting a second matchup of the season between Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant on Friday night. Durant’s Nets visit the Pelicans (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN), but Williamson is sidelined with a hamstring strain. He is set to be re-evaluated later in the month as the Pelicans want to make sure he’s healthy for the second half of the season and the playoffs.
