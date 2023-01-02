Read full article on original website
Caldwell County teacher resigns amid legal investigation
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Caldwell County teacher facing a legal investigation resigned from his job at the end of December, district officials confirmed. John Sullivan was placed on administrative leave with pay on Nov. 28, Caldwell County Schools said. On Dec. 20, Sullivan was suspended with pay pending a recommendation from the superintendent for dismissal.
Down For Doughnuts | Mooresville doughnut shop employs people with intellectual disabilities
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — David Cooper and his wife Lisa opened their doughnut shop for their son Zach in March 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Down For Doughnuts, a walk-up doughnut shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, hires individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities. Right now, they have ten employees on the payroll.
WLOS.com
Tackling Brevard homeless camps: Balancing empathy and consequences
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The conversation about homelessness in Brevard continued Wednesday night, when the Public Safety Committee held a special meeting to discuss a proposed ban on camping within city limits. The city council had sent the committee back to the drawing board because members believed the first...
WXII 12
CDC raises multiple Piedmont Triad counties' COVID-19 level to high
N.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says some Piedmont Triad communities have a high level of COVID-19 spread and local doctors are asking people to take precautions. Doctors like Cynthia Snider, the medical director for infection prevention at Cone Health, are asking people to stay...
iredellfreenews.com
Piedmont HealthCare announces expansion of women’s health services in Statesville
Piedmont HealthCare on Tuesday announced a major expansion of its women’s health services in the Statesville area. Healthcare in Iredell County has changed a lot over the past year with the closing of Davis Regional Medical Center and the Davis OB/GYN group. As a result, the Piedmont HealthCare Women’s...
Two Watauga County schools dismiss early Wednesday, following death of student
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Mable Elementary School and Cove Creek Middle School will dismiss early on Wednesday at noon, to allow students and staff to attend the funeral service of 14-year-old Cole Jackson Ellis. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
ourstate.com
North Carolina Quilters
The late Jincy Owen Messer turned neckties belonging to her husband, Ernest Bryan Messer, a state representative from Haywood County, into a quilt. Answer No. 3 to find out which museum displayed it.
Soldier flown back to the Upstate to be buried after tragic death
A young soldier from the Upstate, 21-year-old River Bowling, lost his life while serving in the National Guard.
Elkin Tribune
Fire at Wayne Farms on Hwy 268
Multiple fire departments responded to a blaze at Wayne Farms located at 10949 NC Hwy 268 on Tuesday evening. The fire was reported around 11:15 p.m., according to the Surry County Fire Marhsal’s office. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Elkin, State...
Former Catawba County lawmaker dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — W. Stine Isenhower, a former North Carolina House representative from Catawba County, died on New Year's Eve. He was 95. Isenhower served in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1986 through 1992 for the 45th District, which represented parts of Burke and Catawba counties. Gov....
iredellfreenews.com
NC MedAssist, Iredell County Health Department to provide free over-the-counter medication in Mooresville on January 13
NC MedAssist and the Iredell County Health Department are partnering to provide a Mobile Free Pharmacy and Health Fair event in Iredell County on Friday, January 13. The event will be held at First Baptist Church Mooresville, located at 150 S. Church Street, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The...
Check your tickets! Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball drawing
One North Carolina resident is $1 million richer after matching the five white balls on Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, officials said.
Soldier from the Upstate dies during deployment
A soldier from the Upstate who died during deployment is being brought back to the area to be laid to rest. Specialist River Lee Bowling of Six Mile, died December 18th while deployed in Washington, DC.
hendersonville.com
Taking Hendersonville by Storm
“Rain, rain, go away, come again some other day.” This nursery rhyme is the perfect soundtrack for flood-prone areas during large rain events. When cities receive rainfall, sometimes in excessive amounts, that water needs to be properly managed. When the ground becomes oversaturated with water, it can be seen running down the sides of the roads and trickling down into catch basins, but what exactly happens once it’s down the drain? Through a network of structures, channels, and underground pipes, stormwater makes its way back into our local waterways. Stormwater has the potential to introduce new pollutants into surface water, increase soil erosion, cause flooding, and affect fish and wildlife habitat loss, among other issues. That’s where the City of Hendersonville’s Stormwater program comes into play.
This Is The Best Pancake House In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best pancake houses across the country, including this restaurant in North Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Buncombe County schools switches to remote learning due to water issues, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Buncombe County Schools are switching to remote learning due to ongoing water issues in Asheville, according to Buncombe County officials. Officials say that due to a high number of boil water advisories and water outages affecting their school buildings, BCS will switch to remote learning for students starting on Jan. 2.
Parsons attorney: Madalina Cojocari’s parents could be in jail for years
The parents of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari could stay in jail for years awaiting trial on the charge of not reporting their daughter missing, according to a criminal defense attorney.
onekindesign.com
See this inspiring North Carolina mountain home created for aging in place
This stunning modern mountain home was designed for aging in place by Living Stone Design + Build, located in a secluded, thickly-wooded neighborhood in Asheville, North Carolina. Encompassing 4,190 square feet of living space, this residence boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Throughout this home you will find plenty of...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Haywood County Sheriff's Office confirms a death investigation is underway in the Newfound community of Canton. In a social media post by the Haywood County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, officials said there is no danger to the public and that the suspects have been arrested.
lakenormanpublications.com
How will the Timber Road extension impact Mooresville traffic?
MOORESVILLE – Plans are progressing for the $21 million-plus East-West Connector as the artery for an anticipated development corridor, with construction bids expected soon for the phase 1 segment between Langtree Road, near the Lowe’s headquarters entrance and Cove Church campus, and N.C. 115 south of Langtree’s current intersection.
