Dobson, NC

WCNC

Caldwell County teacher resigns amid legal investigation

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Caldwell County teacher facing a legal investigation resigned from his job at the end of December, district officials confirmed. John Sullivan was placed on administrative leave with pay on Nov. 28, Caldwell County Schools said. On Dec. 20, Sullivan was suspended with pay pending a recommendation from the superintendent for dismissal.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Tackling Brevard homeless camps: Balancing empathy and consequences

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The conversation about homelessness in Brevard continued Wednesday night, when the Public Safety Committee held a special meeting to discuss a proposed ban on camping within city limits. The city council had sent the committee back to the drawing board because members believed the first...
BREVARD, NC
ourstate.com

North Carolina Quilters

The late Jincy Owen Messer turned neckties belonging to her husband, Ernest Bryan Messer, a state representative from Haywood County, into a quilt. Answer No. 3 to find out which museum displayed it.
Elkin Tribune

Fire at Wayne Farms on Hwy 268

Multiple fire departments responded to a blaze at Wayne Farms located at 10949 NC Hwy 268 on Tuesday evening. The fire was reported around 11:15 p.m., according to the Surry County Fire Marhsal’s office. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Elkin, State...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Former Catawba County lawmaker dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — W. Stine Isenhower, a former North Carolina House representative from Catawba County, died on New Year's Eve. He was 95. Isenhower served in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1986 through 1992 for the 45th District, which represented parts of Burke and Catawba counties. Gov....
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
hendersonville.com

Taking Hendersonville by Storm

“Rain, rain, go away, come again some other day.” This nursery rhyme is the perfect soundtrack for flood-prone areas during large rain events. When cities receive rainfall, sometimes in excessive amounts, that water needs to be properly managed. When the ground becomes oversaturated with water, it can be seen running down the sides of the roads and trickling down into catch basins, but what exactly happens once it’s down the drain? Through a network of structures, channels, and underground pipes, stormwater makes its way back into our local waterways. Stormwater has the potential to introduce new pollutants into surface water, increase soil erosion, cause flooding, and affect fish and wildlife habitat loss, among other issues. That’s where the City of Hendersonville’s Stormwater program comes into play.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
onekindesign.com

See this inspiring North Carolina mountain home created for aging in place

This stunning modern mountain home was designed for aging in place by Living Stone Design + Build, located in a secluded, thickly-wooded neighborhood in Asheville, North Carolina. Encompassing 4,190 square feet of living space, this residence boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Throughout this home you will find plenty of...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Haywood County Sheriff's Office confirms a death investigation is underway in the Newfound community of Canton. In a social media post by the Haywood County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, officials said there is no danger to the public and that the suspects have been arrested.
ASHEVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

How will the Timber Road extension impact Mooresville traffic?

MOORESVILLE – Plans are progressing for the $21 million-plus East-West Connector as the artery for an anticipated development corridor, with construction bids expected soon for the phase 1 segment between Langtree Road, near the Lowe’s headquarters entrance and Cove Church campus, and N.C. 115 south of Langtree’s current intersection.
MOORESVILLE, NC

