74-year-old using walker killed in Hillsborough County hit-and-run; driver sought
The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who left the scene after their vehicle fatally struck a 74-year-old Tampa man who was using his walker to cross U.S. 92 Wednesday evening.
FHP searching for suspect involved in fatal Hillsborough hit-and-run
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for the suspect involved in a fatal Hillsborough County hit-and-run.
Woman killed in high-speed crash on I-75 in Seffner
At least one person was killed in an early morning crash on Interstate 75 in Seffner Thursday.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Car fire snarling traffic on I-75
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A car fire has closed several lanes of traffic on southbound I-75 just south of Fruitville Road. Please avoid the area if possible. Drivers should expect delays.
Longboat Observer
Fruitville Road crash snarls Sarasota County traffic
First responders have cleared the scene, though traffic is generally slow in the vicinity and on the adjacent portion of Interstate 75. Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies and Fire-Rescue personnel are working at the scene of a traffic collision Thursday at Fruitville Road and Cattlemen Road that has traffic tied up both eastbound and westbound.
Teen hospitalized as a ‘trauma alert’ after ATV collision in Pasco County; child injured
A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were hospitalized after the ATVs they were riding in collided in Crystal Springs, officials said.
Man tried to run over Hernando County deputy with car, FHP says
Authorities arrested a man Monday after he allegedly tried to run over a Hernando County deputy.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way intoxicated driver killed one person in Manatee County.
A woman in her 80s was killed, and a woman in her 30s was arrested on many charges, including DUI killing. A woman in her 80s was killed, and a woman in her 30s was arrested on many charges, including DUI manslaughter.Photo byRawf8.
7-year-old killed, 3-year-old seriously hurt in Pasco County crash
ODESSA, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl is dead and a 3-year-old is seriously injured after four cars collided on Thursday in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. Troopers said a 26-year-old...
Police identify 2 people fatally struck by SUV in St. Pete Beach
Police have identified the two people fatally struck by a SUV in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday.
Mother ‘intentionally’ drove car into lake with 2 young sons, killing all 3, police say
On Dec. 30, Lakeland authorities began investigating the deaths of two young children and a woman whose bodies were found in a submerged vehicle.
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City Police Officer Resigns Following Arrest by HCSO
Off-duty officer allegedly crashed squad car while driving while intoxicated. Officer Gregory Nelsen, a Plant City police officer was placed on administrative leave after being involved in an off-duty crash while he was allegedly intoxicated. The single vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 24 at Riverview Drive and Van Fleet Road in Riverview. Nelson, while on his way to an extra duty job and the sole occupant in his assigned Plant City Police Department vehicle, veered off the road into a ditch. He was uninjured in the crash.
Police: mom found submerged in car with kids drove into lake intentionally
Lakeland Police Department stated Thursday that all evidence suggests that a woman who was found dead in a submerged car with two children on Dec. 30 drove into the lake intentionally.
hernandosun.com
Spring Hill driver injured in three-vehicle incident
A driver from Spring Hill sustained minor injuries in a crash that involved three vehicles at an intersection in Tampa. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 2, a van driven by a 54-year-old man from Land O Lakes was traveling southbound in the right lane of Nebraska Avenue just north of Bearss Avenue while a pick-up towing a utility trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Tampa was stopped in the right turn lane of Nebraska Avenue ahead of the van.
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian killed in Lockwood Ridge Road crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was killed Monday morning when he walked into the path of a car on Lockwood Ridge Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan was northbound on Lockwood Ridge Road in the left lane, approaching the intersection of 57th Avenue East at about 9:10 a.m.
Sebring man ejected from ATV on New Year’s Day drowns in drainage ditch
A 36-year-old Sebring man died as a result of an ATV crash on New Year’s morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
WCJB
Deadly crash in Branford leaves passenger dead after 8-year-old girl overturns UTV
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash that left one dead and another with minor injuries. Troopers say a utility terrain vehicle overturned in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Branford on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The driver of...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocks Lockwood Ridge Road at 57th Avenue
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has blocked northbound lanes of Lockwood Ridge Road near 57th Avenue East. Expect delays in the area. Avoid the intersection if possible.
Mysuncoast.com
Crash closes lanes of southbound I-75 in Manatee County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has closed some southbound lanes of I-75 in Manatee County, between U.S. 301 and State Road 64. Expect delays in the area. Avoid the area if possible.
FHP looking for truck involved in deadly hit-and-run in Hillsborough County
The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a truck that it believes caused a deadly hit-and-run Friday afternoon.
