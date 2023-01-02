ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Observer

Fruitville Road crash snarls Sarasota County traffic

First responders have cleared the scene, though traffic is generally slow in the vicinity and on the adjacent portion of Interstate 75. Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies and Fire-Rescue personnel are working at the scene of a traffic collision Thursday at Fruitville Road and Cattlemen Road that has traffic tied up both eastbound and westbound.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Plant City Police Officer Resigns Following Arrest by HCSO

Off-duty officer allegedly crashed squad car while driving while intoxicated. Officer Gregory Nelsen, a Plant City police officer was placed on administrative leave after being involved in an off-duty crash while he was allegedly intoxicated. The single vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 24 at Riverview Drive and Van Fleet Road in Riverview. Nelson, while on his way to an extra duty job and the sole occupant in his assigned Plant City Police Department vehicle, veered off the road into a ditch. He was uninjured in the crash.
PLANT CITY, FL
hernandosun.com

Spring Hill driver injured in three-vehicle incident

A driver from Spring Hill sustained minor injuries in a crash that involved three vehicles at an intersection in Tampa. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 2, a van driven by a 54-year-old man from Land O Lakes was traveling southbound in the right lane of Nebraska Avenue just north of Bearss Avenue while a pick-up towing a utility trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Tampa was stopped in the right turn lane of Nebraska Avenue ahead of the van.
SPRING HILL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian killed in Lockwood Ridge Road crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was killed Monday morning when he walked into the path of a car on Lockwood Ridge Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan was northbound on Lockwood Ridge Road in the left lane, approaching the intersection of 57th Avenue East at about 9:10 a.m.
BRADENTON, FL

