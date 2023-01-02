French doctors extend strike for another week as hospitals struggle

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- French doctors on Monday extended their ongoing strike for another week, demanding increased fees and better working conditions as hospitals struggled to keep up with soaring demand.

Hundreds of French general practitioners demonstrated for better working conditions and more resources at the Ministry of Health in Paris on Dec. 1. Sign reads, "Added value doctor equals stable doctor." File Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

Some of the country's local general practitioners have been on strike for seven days. They were set to go back to work on Monday but have now extended their strike through Sunday.

They are seeking an increase in the base rate for consultations from $25 to $50 and improved working conditions, specifically the ability to hire secretaries and to attract health professionals to neighborhoods where there is a shortage of doctors.

A protest march to the Health Ministry in central Paris is planned for Thursday, according to the group Doctors for Tomorrow.

François Braun, the French health minister, has criticized the timing of the action, saying that the strike was particularly unwelcome while the country faces the triple threat posed by seasonal flu, the Covid epidemic and the respiratory infection bronchiolitis.

"It is a bad period, we live a week of all dangers," Braun said.

He said last week the entire French health system is under enormous pressure due to the strike's timing.

