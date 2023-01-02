Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8Southern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
WaBa Grill Hollywood Location Reopens for BusinessMadocLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
With LA’s COVID-19 Tenant Protections Set to Expire, Some Fear Eviction Wave
Dionicia Cipres owes nearly $6,000 in rent on her one-bedroom Koreatown apartment, where she lives with her husband. Come Feb. 1, when Los Angeles’ rent protections due to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to expire, the clock will begin ticking for Cipres to pay back all of it. Cipres,...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Times Reporter Dies at 33
Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to The Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
mynewsla.com
Fundraising Goal for Family of Fallen Deputy Surpassed
A fundraising effort on behalf of the family of a Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman who was slain by a convicted felon during a traffic stop exceeded expectations Wednesday, reaching six figures. The “Help A Hero” fundraiser for the loved ones of 32-year-old Deputy Isaiah Cordero topped $100,000 on...
mynewsla.com
Former LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino Joins Lobbying Firm
Former Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino is trading his seat at the council horseshoe for one at the lobbying table, it was announced Tuesday. Buscaino, who served two terms on the council before losing a bid for mayor last year, will join Ballard Partners, a governmental and public affairs lobbying firm with offices in Washington D.C., Florida, Boston, Tel Aviv, Istanbul and Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
LA Coroner: Death of Woman Hit by MTA Bus in La Crescenta Listed as Suicide
The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected Of Attempted Burglary at Family Home of Billie Eilish Arrested
A man suspected of attempting to burglarize the family home of singer Billie Eilish in Highland Park Thursday evening was arrested. Police were called at 9:15 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of North Avenue 57, near York Boulevard, regarding a man dressed in black who had jumped a fence at the home, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Woman’s Killing in Pasadena
A woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena three days before Christmas. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder count includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates...
mynewsla.com
Two Women Killed in Palmdale Crash
Two women were killed Thursday in a crash involving a red compact SUV and a white pickup truck in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness reported that one person was on the...
mynewsla.com
Man Runs Across 405 Freeway in Irvine, Is Struck and Killed
The northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine was closed to traffic Tuesday evening after a man ran across the southbound lanes, crossed the center divider and was struck and killed, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol temporarily shut down all northbound freeway lanes between MacArthur Boulevard and the Costa...
mynewsla.com
Santa Monica Officer Sues City, Colleague Over Crash of Police SUVs
A Santa Monica police officer is suing the city and a fellow officer, alleging a lack of training caused a collision of their patrol SUVs in 2020 when both were responding to emergency calls. Officer Cain Mora’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges violation of due process and seeks unspecified...
mynewsla.com
One Dead in Palmdale Crash
One person died Thursday afternoon in a crash between a red compact car and a white truck in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness reported that one person was on the ground,...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead in Minivan in Rowland Heights Identified
A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of the eastbound 60 Freeway west...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. Austin...
mynewsla.com
15-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in November Found
A 15-year-old boy diagnosed with a mild form of autism, who went missing in the unincorporated Westmont area near Inglewood in November, has been found, authorities said Thursday. Jacarl Strong was last seen around 4 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 2100 block of West 107th Street, and authorities sought the...
mynewsla.com
Man Who Died in RV Fire Identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has identified a homeless man who was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles, authorities said Wednesday. A man was arrested in connection with the victim’s death but was later released, according...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on San Bernardino Freeway in Pomona
A 48-year-old Pomona man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Pomona before sunrise Thursday. The crash was reported about 5:15 a.m. near Kellogg Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim was identified as Anthony Cesena Sr. by the coroner’s office....
mynewsla.com
Black LAPD Officer Seeks Records of Colleagues Promoted Ahead of Him
A Black Los Angeles police officer who works in the department’s Media Relations Division and alleges in a lawsuit against the city that the unit director referred to him and a Black colleague as “boys” is entitled to background information on the officers promoted ahead of him, his attorneys argue in new court papers.
mynewsla.com
Search Underway for Man Missing in Orange County
A 72-year-old man was reported missing after he was last seen in Stanton Thursday. Thuan Nguyen was last seen at about 4 p.m. at Orangewood and Western avenues, California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Nguyen on behalf of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Nguyen was described...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Housing Authority Dealing With Apparent Cyberattack
The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles announced Tuesday it is experiencing an apparent cyberattack that has disrupted its systems. In a statement, the agency described the situation as a “cyber event” and did not specify the nature of the attack or what data may have been compromised. HACLA, the city’s public housing authority, has a budget of more than $1 billion.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Officer Shoots Man in Downtown Los Angeles
A Los Angeles Police Department officer shot a suspect Tuesday evening in South Los Angeles, it was reported. Police were called to 28th Street and Central Avenue between Adams and Jefferson boulevards regarding a suspect armed with a knife, but soon a call went out for more units as a crowd began to gather, CBS2 reported.
Comments / 0