Pasadena, CA

Los Angeles Times Reporter Dies at 33

Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to The Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fundraising Goal for Family of Fallen Deputy Surpassed

A fundraising effort on behalf of the family of a Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman who was slain by a convicted felon during a traffic stop exceeded expectations Wednesday, reaching six figures. The “Help A Hero” fundraiser for the loved ones of 32-year-old Deputy Isaiah Cordero topped $100,000 on...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Former LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino Joins Lobbying Firm

Former Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino is trading his seat at the council horseshoe for one at the lobbying table, it was announced Tuesday. Buscaino, who served two terms on the council before losing a bid for mayor last year, will join Ballard Partners, a governmental and public affairs lobbying firm with offices in Washington D.C., Florida, Boston, Tel Aviv, Istanbul and Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Suspected Of Attempted Burglary at Family Home of Billie Eilish Arrested

A man suspected of attempting to burglarize the family home of singer Billie Eilish in Highland Park Thursday evening was arrested. Police were called at 9:15 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of North Avenue 57, near York Boulevard, regarding a man dressed in black who had jumped a fence at the home, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Woman’s Killing in Pasadena

A woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena three days before Christmas. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder count includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates...
PASADENA, CA
Two Women Killed in Palmdale Crash

Two women were killed Thursday in a crash involving a red compact SUV and a white pickup truck in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness reported that one person was on the...
PALMDALE, CA
Man Runs Across 405 Freeway in Irvine, Is Struck and Killed

The northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine was closed to traffic Tuesday evening after a man ran across the southbound lanes, crossed the center divider and was struck and killed, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol temporarily shut down all northbound freeway lanes between MacArthur Boulevard and the Costa...
IRVINE, CA
Santa Monica Officer Sues City, Colleague Over Crash of Police SUVs

A Santa Monica police officer is suing the city and a fellow officer, alleging a lack of training caused a collision of their patrol SUVs in 2020 when both were responding to emergency calls. Officer Cain Mora’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges violation of due process and seeks unspecified...
SANTA MONICA, CA
One Dead in Palmdale Crash

One person died Thursday afternoon in a crash between a red compact car and a white truck in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness reported that one person was on the ground,...
PALMDALE, CA
Man Found Dead in Minivan in Rowland Heights Identified

A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of the eastbound 60 Freeway west...
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles

Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. Austin...
LOS ANGELES, CA
15-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in November Found

A 15-year-old boy diagnosed with a mild form of autism, who went missing in the unincorporated Westmont area near Inglewood in November, has been found, authorities said Thursday. Jacarl Strong was last seen around 4 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 2100 block of West 107th Street, and authorities sought the...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Man Who Died in RV Fire Identified

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has identified a homeless man who was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles, authorities said Wednesday. A man was arrested in connection with the victim’s death but was later released, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on San Bernardino Freeway in Pomona

A 48-year-old Pomona man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Pomona before sunrise Thursday. The crash was reported about 5:15 a.m. near Kellogg Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim was identified as Anthony Cesena Sr. by the coroner’s office....
POMONA, CA
Black LAPD Officer Seeks Records of Colleagues Promoted Ahead of Him

A Black Los Angeles police officer who works in the department’s Media Relations Division and alleges in a lawsuit against the city that the unit director referred to him and a Black colleague as “boys” is entitled to background information on the officers promoted ahead of him, his attorneys argue in new court papers.
Search Underway for Man Missing in Orange County

A 72-year-old man was reported missing after he was last seen in Stanton Thursday. Thuan Nguyen was last seen at about 4 p.m. at Orangewood and Western avenues, California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Nguyen on behalf of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Nguyen was described...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles Housing Authority Dealing With Apparent Cyberattack

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles announced Tuesday it is experiencing an apparent cyberattack that has disrupted its systems. In a statement, the agency described the situation as a “cyber event” and did not specify the nature of the attack or what data may have been compromised. HACLA, the city’s public housing authority, has a budget of more than $1 billion.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LAPD Officer Shoots Man in Downtown Los Angeles

A Los Angeles Police Department officer shot a suspect Tuesday evening in South Los Angeles, it was reported. Police were called to 28th Street and Central Avenue between Adams and Jefferson boulevards regarding a suspect armed with a knife, but soon a call went out for more units as a crowd began to gather, CBS2 reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA

