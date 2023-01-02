ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Firefighters Called To Three-Story Baltimore Blaze Minutes Into The New Year

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQ4gP_0k18KLar00
The fire was reported on South Mount Street shortly after the New Year rang in. Photo Credit: Facebook via BCFD Engine 14

The New Year got off to a fiery start in Baltimore as first responders were called to a three-story row home blaze just minutes into Sunday, Jan. 1.

Just 19 minutes into the new year, crews from the Baltimore City Fire Department were called to the 300 block of South Mount Street, when a blaze broke out in the third story of the building, according to the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 Union.

Upon arrival, fire crews were met by flames showing from the top floor of the row home, with smoke billowing through the area, prompting a call for additional units.

No injuries were initially reported. It is unclear how many residents were displaced by the blaze.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

3 people exposed to carbon monoxide in south Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three people were exposed to carbon monoxide in south Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Fire spokesperson Blair Adams. Fire crews are on the scene investigating the incident, says Adams. Three people are being evaluated on the scene, said the department. This story is developing. Stay with...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Fatal Baltimore County crash leaves one dead

OWINGS MILLS, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal, Monday morning crash that left one person dead. At just before 11:30 a.m. on January 2, a 2015 Infiniti was traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road approaching Dolfield Road when it lost control and struck a 2022 Dodge Ram. The...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 dead, 2 seriously injured in 3-car crash in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — One person is dead and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday morning in Owings Mills. Baltimore County police said the driver of an Infiniti traveling south around 11:30 a.m. on Reisterstown Road near Dolfield Road lost control and struck a pickup truck.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
WGAL

1 dead after 5 juveniles shot at Baltimore shopping center

A juvenile died Wednesday in a quintuple shooting at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center in southwest Baltimore, city police said. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said five juveniles, a 16-year-old male, two 17-year-old males and two 18-year-old males, were shot around 11:18 a.m. in the parking lot outside the Popeyes restaurant, and it's believed two individuals shot multiple rounds toward the victims.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man shot in abdomen on Liberty Heights Avenue in northwest Baltimore

A man shot in northwest Baltimore Wednesday evening is in serious condition, police said. City police said officers were called around 6:34 p.m. to the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, where they found a 24-year-old man shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
BALTIMORE, MD
realtormarney.com

Baltimore County Trash and Recycling Schedules 2023

Baltimore County trash and recycling guides for 2023 were mailed to residents in mid-December 2022. As of January 1, 2023, the new schedules can be found online. Residents should note the newer “slide” schedule for holidays – so if there is a holiday that week, at least one of your pick up days may be shifted to the following day.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Edmonson Village Shopping Center Popeyes no longer serving students during school hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One day after the mass shooting that left a 16-year-old dead, Popeyes announced they will not serve students during school hours. With a clear sign on the door stating: "No students will be allowed to purchase nor consume between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.," students now have a clear message that they are not welcome while school is in session.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 shot in separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three victims were shot in two separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded near Spelman Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they located a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body. She...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 27-year-old woman was shot yesterday morning in Southern Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Spelman Road. Shortly before 9:30 am, The Baltimore PD arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they discovered the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. According to an initial investigation, the victim was driving on Spelman Road when she was shot by an unidentified individual. This case remains under investigation. If you have The post 27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Multiple Killed in Morning Crash

DENTON, Md.- Maryland State Police are still on scene for a deadly crash near Denton this morning. Details are limited at this time but, Maryland State Police say the crash happened on Rt. 404 at Bullock Road. Multiple people were killed, according to MSP. All lanes are closed in both directions between Rt. 16 and Noble Road.
DENTON, MD
fox5dc.com

FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint

Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
BETHESDA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Tuerk House is opening the doors to recovery

Tuerk House is a drug and alcohol recovery center in Baltimore. With its unique approach to rehabilitation, Tuerk House aims to transform the lives of those struggling with addiction. Marc Clark takes us to Tuerk House's Baltimore facilities, where Excutive Director Bernard Gyebi-Foster, MA, LCPC explains how Tuerk house is...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Slain student's family calls for justice after mass shooting at Baltimore shopping center

ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 5, 4 p.m.): The family of the teenager who was fatally shot Wednesday morning at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center is calling for justice. Deanta Dorsey, 16, a sophomore at Edmondson-Westside High School, which is across the street from the shopping center, and four other students were shot around 11:18 a.m. Wednesday outside of the Popeye's restaurant.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
444K+
Followers
63K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy