Firefighters Called To Three-Story Baltimore Blaze Minutes Into The New Year

The fire was reported on South Mount Street shortly after the New Year rang in. Photo Credit: Facebook via BCFD Engine 14

The New Year got off to a fiery start in Baltimore as first responders were called to a three-story row home blaze just minutes into Sunday, Jan. 1.

Just 19 minutes into the new year, crews from the Baltimore City Fire Department were called to the 300 block of South Mount Street, when a blaze broke out in the third story of the building, according to the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 Union.

Upon arrival, fire crews were met by flames showing from the top floor of the row home, with smoke billowing through the area, prompting a call for additional units.

No injuries were initially reported. It is unclear how many residents were displaced by the blaze.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

