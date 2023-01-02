NYC Subway Shooter Slated to Plead Guilty This Week

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.Rep. George Santos is once again on the move.At least, that’s what the embattled Republican congressman-elect told The Daily Beast this week, in response to questions about the Queens apartment he’s been staying at with his sister. It turns out, according to New York court records, his sister was already facing potential eviction for failure to pay rent at that apartment.The details of Santos’ wanderings add to the cloak of contradictions and lies surrounding his biographical and financial claims,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO