New York City, NY

NYC Subway Shooter Slated to Plead Guilty This Week

By Eileen Grench
 3 days ago
After alleged New York City subway killer Frank James agreed to plead guilty to shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn N train last year, the judge in the case has authorized U.S. marshals to “use necessary force to bring Mr. James to Brooklyn Federal Court on Tuesday if he refuses to appear for his scheduled arraignment,” according to a DOJ press release on Monday. Prosecutors also filed a letter last week that details the possibility of a maximum life sentence for the 11 counts to which James is expected to plead guilty. If James “clearly demonstrates acceptance of responsibility” on Tuesday, prosecutors say they would recommend between 382 and 447 months—more than three decades—imprisonment.

