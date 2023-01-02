ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reach your New Year’s fitness resolution with this bootcamp class

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – When it comes to starting the new year right, El Paso Fit Body Bootcamp is setting fitness goals for the borderland community.

Head Coach Kevin Montes is a certified trainer, with four years of training clients, he has seen many of them reach their fitness goals.

For instance, one local client weighed 380 pounds before, has now lost 40 pounds in five months. Montes says her goal is to weigh 250 pounds by May this year.

“So, it’s possible, we do a little bit of the conventional moves that you see at a gym like bench pressing, squats, stuff like that. However, we do it in a circuit training kind of style. We combine it with HIIT, which is high-intensity interval training,” Montes said.

Montes adds it’s not about losing weight, it’s about gaining strength.

“We focus on people not getting hurt, by making sure their form is correct, modifying their exercises for any fitness level. So, if you’re beginner, this is a great way to start.”

Inez Villa has been going to El Paso Fit Body Bootcamp since October of last year, and she says she has seen some incredible results.

“It’s nice to be able to squat and play with the baby, my niece has a little one. So now I can literally squat without holding on to anything and just be like, come here and play,” Villa said.

Additionally, she is looking forward to what 2023 has in store.

“It’s a great way to slowly feel better, it’s not a quick fix. I just feel wonderful, I just feel great when I get out of here. It’s the kind of place that you go to and think, I’m not going to be able to do that but it’s a real professional place. For everyday people.”

With only 30 minutes of interval training, the franchise bootcamp is for all ages. Montes tells KTSM their oldest client will be 83 years old this month and her life hasn’t looked this good since she started.

You can start your fitness journey at El Paso Fit Body Bootcamp with Kevin Montes and John Crowe at 1506 N Lee Trevino Suite B-5.

