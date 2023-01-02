ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

NBC News

George Santos will have to 'consider resigning,' Republican Rep. Brady says

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said Sunday that Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., should consider resigning after he admitted that he had fabricated and “embellished” several claims about his background involving his education and work history. Santos, who made LGBTQ political history when he won the race in New York’s...
Mother Jones

What the January 6 Committee Missed

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The January 6 committee’s final report has 845 pages and not a word against Mike Pence. The committee lauds the former VP and other top Trump administration figures for refusing to go along with Donald Trump’s attempted self-coup. But it does not address those same officials’ decision to remain silent about Trump’s lies for weeks after the election—a silence that helped the Stop the Steal movement grow from disorganized online conspiracy theories to a violent force that sacked the Capitol.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Murray becomes first female president pro tempore in Senate

WASHINGTON — (AP) — When Washington Sen. Patty Murray was elected to the Senate in 1992, she says, male senators treated her with some trepidation. But now she has outlasted almost all of them, becoming the first woman appointed president pro tempore — a senior member of the majority who presides over the Senate and is third in line to the presidency.
WASHINGTON, DC
MinnPost

D.C. Memo: Jan. 6 panel releases findings, Trump paid little in taxes

WASHINGTON – The Jan. 6 committee on Thursday released its transcript of an interview with former Defense Secretary Mark Esper that indicates former President Trump obsessed about Gov. Tim Walz’s response to protests over George Floyd’s murder and had to be dissuaded from using thousands of military troops to put down demonstrations in Washington, D.C.
MINNESOTA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona has one of the worst homelessness crises in the nation, federal data shows

Arizona has one of the worst homelessness crises in the nation, according to new federal data. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in December released its 2022 Point-in-Time Estimates of Homelessness Report, which includes key findings about homelessness nationwide and compares how cities and states measure against one another. While national numbers largely remained stagnant since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the data showed Arizona’s homelessness crisis worsened significantly. ...
ARIZONA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

How it ends for defeated or retiring members of Congress

Most Iowans are familiar with the balloons, buttons, and hoopla parts of political campaigns. Some wonder, however, what happens when a campaign ends in defeat — especially when the defeated candidate is an incumbent, with offices and staff — and with legislative and other work that still needs to be done. How does all that […] The post How it ends for defeated or retiring members of Congress appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
The Hill

GOP seeks to prevent Archives handling of Jan. 6 document trove

In the days before its work officially came to a close, the Jan. 6 committee released thousands of pages of witness interviews and evidence. But a portion of the House rules package proposed by Republicans singles out the panel’s work, seeking to block the records from being managed by the National Archives. The GOP rules…
The Hill

This could be a ‘break the glass’ moment for Congress

The dynamic always seems to be the same in the House. Ideologues on one end of the intellectual spectrum hijack the broad majority’s agenda with concerns of their own. And when seats are so evenly distributed between the parties, a small handful of votes can be determinative. The Democrats weren’t able to move forward without…
MARYLAND STATE
Axios

Utah Sen. Karen Mayne to retire, citing health concerns

Sen. Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City, announced her retirement from the state Legislature Wednesday due to health concerns. Her last day will be Jan. 16 — a day before the 2023 legislative session begins, according to her resignation letter. "Since the election in November of 2022, my health has...
UTAH STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomed reelected and newly elected senators Tuesday afternoon to a new session of Congress, highlighting the bipartisan success of the previous two years and outlining his optimism for a continued approach. “There’s no reason why the success of the last two years needs to end today,” Schumer, […] The post U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GEORGIA STATE

