Rep. Raskin: Trump could spend 'the remaining days of his misanthropic life behind bars'
A leading member of the Jan. 6 select committee said Friday he “really would be surprised” if Attorney General Merrick Garland doesn’t act on the panel’s criminal referrals and indict former President Donald Trump for his conduct relating to the attack on the U.S. Capitol. “I...
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan could make history in special election to fill the late Rep. Donald McEachin's seat
Virginia Democrats will choose a nominee on Tuesday for the special election to fill the term of the late Rep. Donald McEachin, who died in November just weeks after winning reelection.
Democrat Jeff Jackson sworn into Congress following District 14 win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 118th Congress welcomed several new elected officials as they were sworn in on Jan. 3, including N.C. Rep. Jeff Jackson. Jackson (D) beat out Pat Harrington (R) for the North Carolina U.S. House District 14 race on Nov. 8. The district covers portions of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties.
Rep. Brady warns Supreme Court could be subject to Trump tax return precedent
Texas Rep. Kevin Brady warned his fellow members of the House Ways and Means Committee that the release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns could have sweeping consequences.
George Santos will have to 'consider resigning,' Republican Rep. Brady says
Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said Sunday that Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., should consider resigning after he admitted that he had fabricated and “embellished” several claims about his background involving his education and work history. Santos, who made LGBTQ political history when he won the race in New York’s...
What the January 6 Committee Missed
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The January 6 committee’s final report has 845 pages and not a word against Mike Pence. The committee lauds the former VP and other top Trump administration figures for refusing to go along with Donald Trump’s attempted self-coup. But it does not address those same officials’ decision to remain silent about Trump’s lies for weeks after the election—a silence that helped the Stop the Steal movement grow from disorganized online conspiracy theories to a violent force that sacked the Capitol.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been vacationing in Costa Rica during one of the most consequential legislative weeks of the year
The congresswoman left the country on Sunday, skipping an address by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the $1.7 trillion omnibus vote.
North Carolina lawmakers want Gov. Cooper to ban TikTok on public devices
(The Center Square) — North Carolina lawmakers are joining their counterparts in Congress and legislatures across the country in efforts to ban TikTok on public devices over concerns about the company's ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Reps. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, and Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, penned a joint letter...
Congress will start new session with long to-do lists
A new session of Congress will start in the new year, with a whole different power dynamic. Lawmakers already have big plans for the next 2 years.
Murray becomes first female president pro tempore in Senate
WASHINGTON — (AP) — When Washington Sen. Patty Murray was elected to the Senate in 1992, she says, male senators treated her with some trepidation. But now she has outlasted almost all of them, becoming the first woman appointed president pro tempore — a senior member of the majority who presides over the Senate and is third in line to the presidency.
D.C. Memo: Jan. 6 panel releases findings, Trump paid little in taxes
WASHINGTON – The Jan. 6 committee on Thursday released its transcript of an interview with former Defense Secretary Mark Esper that indicates former President Trump obsessed about Gov. Tim Walz’s response to protests over George Floyd’s murder and had to be dissuaded from using thousands of military troops to put down demonstrations in Washington, D.C.
Pennsylvania’s new Dem governor nominates Republican Schmidt to run state elections
Al Schmidt, a former election official in Philadelphia, is Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's choice to run the 2024 election in battleground Pennsylvania.
Arizona has one of the worst homelessness crises in the nation, federal data shows
Arizona has one of the worst homelessness crises in the nation, according to new federal data. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in December released its 2022 Point-in-Time Estimates of Homelessness Report, which includes key findings about homelessness nationwide and compares how cities and states measure against one another. While national numbers largely remained stagnant since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the data showed Arizona’s homelessness crisis worsened significantly. ...
This Capitol drama is turning into a horror show
There's a slow motion, open-ended drama playing on the floor of the House in which Republicans cannot come behind a speaker -- one of the most powerful and important jobs in US government.
How it ends for defeated or retiring members of Congress
Most Iowans are familiar with the balloons, buttons, and hoopla parts of political campaigns. Some wonder, however, what happens when a campaign ends in defeat — especially when the defeated candidate is an incumbent, with offices and staff — and with legislative and other work that still needs to be done. How does all that […] The post How it ends for defeated or retiring members of Congress appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GOP seeks to prevent Archives handling of Jan. 6 document trove
In the days before its work officially came to a close, the Jan. 6 committee released thousands of pages of witness interviews and evidence. But a portion of the House rules package proposed by Republicans singles out the panel’s work, seeking to block the records from being managed by the National Archives. The GOP rules…
This could be a ‘break the glass’ moment for Congress
The dynamic always seems to be the same in the House. Ideologues on one end of the intellectual spectrum hijack the broad majority’s agenda with concerns of their own. And when seats are so evenly distributed between the parties, a small handful of votes can be determinative. The Democrats weren’t able to move forward without…
Utah Sen. Karen Mayne to retire, citing health concerns
Sen. Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City, announced her retirement from the state Legislature Wednesday due to health concerns. Her last day will be Jan. 16 — a day before the 2023 legislative session begins, according to her resignation letter. "Since the election in November of 2022, my health has...
U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomed reelected and newly elected senators Tuesday afternoon to a new session of Congress, highlighting the bipartisan success of the previous two years and outlining his optimism for a continued approach. “There’s no reason why the success of the last two years needs to end today,” Schumer, […] The post U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
