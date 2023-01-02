Most Iowans are familiar with the balloons, buttons, and hoopla parts of political campaigns. Some wonder, however, what happens when a campaign ends in defeat — especially when the defeated candidate is an incumbent, with offices and staff — and with legislative and other work that still needs to be done. How does all that […] The post How it ends for defeated or retiring members of Congress appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO