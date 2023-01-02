Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: New Blood on Crimson Tide Defense
A Crimson Tide defense that was loaded with seniors, as well as two juniors that will be first round picks in the NFL Draft, is going to lose a lot of production and leadership heading into 2023. However, Alabama football returns four key pieces that are more than capable of leading the defense.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt evaluates Alabama's chances to make the Playoff next season
Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff in 2022. The Crimson Tide, however, still finished 11-2 in what many considered a down year after beating Kansas State soundly in the Sugar Bowl, 45-20. There were some who believed Alabama deserved CFP consideration this season given that its only 2...
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star DB Cormani McClain announces decision date
Cormani McClain announced he was signing to the school of his choice on Jan. 15. McClain is a five-star recruit, and he is considered the nation’s top 2023 cornerback prospect. He is currently verbally committed to the Miami Hurricanes. Alabama, Colorado and Miami are the teams considered to be in the mix to sign McClain later this month.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama walk-on long snapper enters NCAA transfer portal
After a victory in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Alabama football had a long snapper to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Gabe Pugh, a walk-on from Tuscaloosa, Ala., opened 2023 on Sunday by going into the portal. He arrived on the University of Alabama campus in 2019 from Northridge High School.
Happy 16th Anniversary, Coach Saban!
16 years ago to the day, Nick Saban made an announcement that he had accepted an offer to become the 27th head football coach at the University of Alabama. The moment came as a shock to many around the football world as Saban had vehemently denied the rumors just weeks earlier and has gone down as one of the most important moments in the history of the game since then.
See Which Tuscaloosa Restaurant Ranked Best Out Of 8 In Alabama
So it’s a new year and what could be a better start to the year than not having to cook? I think that’s an awesome start, yet, I am biased because I don’t cook. So this is a list of the best places to eat in Alabama. Which is very beneficial to me also.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms
At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
Jack’s resurrects rediscovered original jingle, along with classic prices
For a certain generation of Alabamians, the Jack’s jingle is part of the soundtrack of their lives. And its original version is getting a second life, along with a month-long deal for customers longing for yesterday’s prices. Starting today, Jack’s is offering its Throwback Deal, which includes a...
Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama
An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
Columbiana, January 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
wvtm13.com
Alabama gas prices back on the rise after weeks of declining
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After weeks with declining gas prices, drivers throughout Alabama are experiencing yet another financial pinch at the pump. AAA reports the current state average is at $3.06 for a gallon of regular gas, up $0.17 compared to a week ago at $2.89. For the first time...
WSFA
Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
Alabama man killed in suspected ATV accident, investigators said
An Alabama man was found dead Monday morning after what investigators believe was an ATV accident. The man’s identity was not released and the investigation into exactly what happened was continuing, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators said. The man was found in the area of Lock 9 Road...
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa home destroyed by fire
A house was destroyed by fire in Tuscaloosa Tuesday night. According to Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, they were called to the fire on Stardust Drive at approximately 10:45 P.M. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A Birmingham Hospital Rerouts an Elderly Woman that Broke Her Hip to Another Hospital for Surgery Days Later
An elderly woman broke her hip and was taken to Ascension St. Vincent's Hospital for care. Doctors examined her and confirmed she broke her hip, gave her pain meds, and sent her to another hospital because there "weren't any orthopedic surgeons available." The President of the Alabama Hospital Association responds to why this is happening.
Jefferson County Coroner searching for family members of people who recently died
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer is seeking help from the public in locating the family members of four people who recently died in Birmingham. Anyone with information regarding the family members of the four people listed below is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603. Charles Kennedy Bolden On December […]
wtvy.com
Damage assessments underway; Power restored to thousands after severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather that moved across Alabama throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday morning caused storm damage and power outages. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.
Body found off cliff at Lover’s Leap in Hoover
A body was discovered early Wednesday afternoon off Shades Crest Road in Hoover. The discovery was made about 1 p.m. by two people were visiting Lover’s Leap on Shades Crest, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. The passersby by looked over the cliff and noticed what appeared to be a...
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred
Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
