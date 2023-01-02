Read full article on original website
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Fox 19
Ohio teen helps save family’s farm with class project
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio teen saves her family's dairy farm at the brink of closure with a bright idea that started as a class project. Maggie Matthews' parents own the New Horizon Farm and the Happy Cows Creamery in New Vienna which was started 60 years ago by her grandfather.
WLWT 5
Disabled semi prompts engineers to close road in Maineville
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Kings Local School District announced a road closure in Warren County onFacebook, Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the Warren County Engineer's Office has closed Grandin Road and Kings Mills Road due to a disabled semi truck blocking the roadway.
South Lebanon temporarily closing road for installation
A portion of a Warren County road will temporarily close for a water system to be installed.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria
COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike, in front of KFC, in Alexandria.
WLWT 5
Electrical fire reported at an Anderson Township business on Beechmont Avenue
CINCINNATI — Electrical fire reported at an Anderson Township business on Beechmont Avenue.
WLWT 5
Police: 3 wanted in connection to Newport vehicle break-ins arrested in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Ky. — The Bellevue Police Department says three men have been arrested and charged in connection to vehicle break-ins that happened in Newport. According to the department, dispatch alerted officers around 9 p.m. Wednesday to be on the lookout for a vehicle containing three men wanted by the Newport Police Department for breaking into vehicles.
Fox 19
Concerns growing nationally over ‘gas station heroin’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Numerous products, dubbed "gas station heroin," are being sold in gas stations right now that act like powerful opioids. Anyone can walk in and buy these products. The growing concern nationally is over the availability of an anti-depressant called Tianeptine. Tianeptine hasn't been studied for...
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown.
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported assault with injuries at Kroger in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Police respond to reported assault with injuries at Kroger in Downtown Cincinnati.
onekindesign.com
Old-world design meets farmhouse style in this Ohio dream home
Justin Doyle Homes has designed this gorgeous urban farmhouse that provides an entertainers paradise, located in Cincinnati, Ohio. From the exterior facade, you will find Hardie board and batten siding along with black framed windows sourced from Pella. At nighttime, the soffit lighting accents each gable for a delightful curb appeal.
WLWT 5
Heavy police presence on Fairway Court in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — There is a heavy police presence in the 1000 block of Fairway Court in Independence. avoid this area if possible.
Fox 19
Why some want this crosswalk on Colerain Avenue removed
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver plowed through a flashing crosswalk sign in Colerain Township on Christmas Day and kept going. Nearby residents say it's an ongoing problem that puts pedestrians' lives at risk. Jack Knab owns Knab Auto Body on one side of the crosswalk. He says the...
WLWT 5
Report of a car into a fence at West 8th Street in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a car into a fence on West 8th Street, at St. Joes Cemetery, in West Price Hill. Injury status unknown.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police ask for assistance finding endangered missing Avondale man
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered missing Avondale man, Thursday afternoon. Rayvon Willis, 27, was last seen on Dec. 31 after telling his group home that he was going to the West End to watch the football game at his grandmothers.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati's inaugural Black Wine Festival
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Come sip and mingle at Cincinnati's first-ever Black-owned wine festival. Try over 100 samples of lush wines, cocktails and delicious food bites while mingling and celebrating. This premier event takes place at Sugar Lofts Events2 on Feb. 18, National Drink Wine Day, in the heart...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported structure fire on Winton Road in Winton Hills
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported structure fire on Winton Road in Winton Hills.
eaglecountryonline.com
Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County
Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of wires down on SR 63 at Miami Valley Gaming
LEBANON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of wires down on SR 63 at Miami Valley Gaming Drive in Lebanon.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared following long delays on north I-75 near downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays on northbound I-75 near downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash near downtown Cincinnati is causing back-ups on the interstate, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the...
